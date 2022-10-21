Tipsheet: Carpenter is back, adding to Yankees' mounting strikeout total

Matt Carpenter is back.

He is back on the New York Yankees' active roster after recovering from a broken left foot. Unfortunately, he is also back to hitting like he did as a Cardinals washout.

Carpenter is 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts in postseason play. Ouch!

"If we want to win, we've got to find a better way,'' Carpenter told reporters after the Yankees lost Game 2 of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros 3-2, thus falling into a 0-2 hole in the series. “Just got to find a way to get it done.”

Of course, the Yankees will be looking for their big hitters to get that done. Carpenter is just a spot player after returning from his two-month stint in the injured list.

“We’ve got a great offense; I think we’ve just got to get back to what has gotten us to this position and what helped us win the division,” outfielder Aaron Judge said. “If that’s contact, moving guys over, coming up with that big hit -- we’ll figure it out and be ready.”

Carpenter is not the only Yankees hitters struggling to make contact. New York has struck out 30 times in 18 innings.

“We’ve got to shorten up a little bit and put the ball in play. You never know what can happen if you put the ball in play,” Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton said.

“The idea ain’t just to touch it. We’ve got to score,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “They’re about as tough as there is to score against, but we’ve got to figure out a way.”

Writing for the New York Post, Jon Heyman summed up the Yankees’ ongoing power outage:

The Bronx Bombers didn’t live up to their name, and that even includes the newly christened Bronxville Bomber, Harrison Bader himself. For the first time in 24 postseason games, the Yankees didn’t hit a home run, which is a likely recipe for defeat in Houston’s House of Horrors.

They don’t love Minute Maid Park under normal conditions — and they missed their main weapon in Game 2 of the ALCS. Their mojo is in their muscles.

The Yankees without a home run are like Christmas without Santa Claus.

Like the Patriots without Tom Brady.

Like nails without a hammer.

They are incomplete, at best. And very likely lost.

The Yankees haven’t won [in Houston] all season, and it’s hard to imagine them doing it without hitting even one measly home run. They did come close when certain AL MVP Aaron Judge hit one to the wall in the eighth inning. Almost to a man, Yankees players thought Judge’s ball was going out, but alas, the 106 mph shot was knocked down in the end, like the Yankees themselves.

The Yankees will be happy to see their short right field porch as the series shifts to the Big Apple.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about postseason play:

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Historically, teams that take a 2-0 series lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84 percent of the time. The series is far from over, but the Astros are sitting pretty. They have five opportunities to win two games. The last team to erase a 2-0 series deficit was the Dodgers over the Braves in the 2020 NLCS. The Yankees last did it against the Braves in the 1996 World Series . . . Friday is an off day -- it is the only off day of the series -- before the ALCS resumes Saturday evening at Yankee Stadium. Former Astro Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA) will start for the Yankees. He'll be working on an extra day of rest following last Sunday's start in Game 4 of the ALDS, though he also warmed up in the bullpen in Game 5 on Tuesday. Astros manager Dusty Baker said pregame they're ‘undecided’ about their Game 3 starter. Righties Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA) and Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA), are the leading candidates.”

Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com: “After going hitless in 16 at-bats during the ALDS, Yankees nemesis Jose Altuve is now 0-for-23 this postseason but was twice robbed of hits during Thursday’s 0-for-4 night. Leading off the first inning, Altuve had a single stolen by Yankees rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza with a field-and-spin move of a grounder ticketed to left field. And in the seventh, Altuve’s hot, 107-mph smash knocked down second baseman Gleyber Torres, who picked it on one hop and flipped to Peraza to start a spectacular inning-ending double play. In a Game 2 lineup shakeup by Boone, Isiah Kiner-Falefa was benched in favor of Peraza, with Oswald Cabrera back in left field, Stanton back at DH and Harrison Bader (1-for-3, walk) moved up to the leadoff spot. Maybe Altuve needs a hug - but not like this. The top of the ninth was delayed about five minutes, due in part to some shockingly lax security at Minute Maid Park. A male fan in an Astros jersey made it onto the field and hugged Altuve at second base for an uncomfortably long moment before five uniformed personnel eventually pulled him away, got the guy on the ground and escorted the reluctant man off the field.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “To have these youngsters providing the offense while Justin Verlander strikes out 11 in six innings of three-hit ball makes it feel almost as though the Astros have cracked time travel. They have a 38-year-old Gurriel leaving the yard, and a 39-year-old starting pitcher piloting the team to a key playoff win, and yet without the cost a single lost season they can already show off their next generation of talent, from Luis García on the mound (who they signed for $20,000 in 2017) to Yordan Álvarez at the plate (who they practically stole in a 2016 trade with the Dodgers). I don’t know if this kind of charmed treasure-hunting is even replicable, but it’s the dream. The Astros have enjoyed years of uninterrupted success, and their window appears firmly propped open.”

Leo Morgenstern, FanGraphs: “With a massive first-pitch home run off Aaron Nola on Wednesday afternoon, Josh Bell broke a 0-for-14 slump. He went 3-for-4 in Game 2 of the NLCS, adding an RBI single in the fourth and another base hit in the seventh to go along with his second-inning home run. It was a major improvement over his performance in the first game of the series, when he went hitless in four at-bats and struck out swinging with two runners on to end the ballgame. When Bell is hot, he can be a terrific offensive performer, and a lineup built around him, Juan Soto and Manny Machado has the potential to be one of the most powerful in baseball. That’s exactly what A.J. Preller was counting on when he pulled off the biggest summer blockbuster in recent memory. When Bell goes cold, however, he’s dead weight in the middle of the lineup . . . Bell, it should be said, is not the only slugger to go through a slump after a midseason move to Petco Park. Soto hit a rough patch from mid-August to mid-September and ended up hitting just .236 with six home runs as a Padre. Yet he remained a high-level offensive performer thanks to his excellent plate discipline: his 19.3% walk rate post-trade deadline led the National League by a wide margin and ranked second in baseball behind only Aaron Judge. Thus, despite his uncharacteristically low batting average and slugging percentage, his wRC+ after the trade was a healthy 130. Bell, on the other hand, was all-or-nothing at the plate this past season. When he was hot, he hit for average, he hit for power, and he drew plenty of walks. When he was cold, it all disappeared.”

Kyle Glaser, Baseball America: “Now, the [NLCS] series turns to Philadelphia, where the Phillies went 47-34 during the regular season—compared to 40-41 on the road—and outscored the Braves 17-4 over two dominant wins to close out the NL Division Series. Since Citizen’s Bank Park hosted its first playoff game in 2007, the Phillies have the highest postseason winning percentage at home of any team in MLB. The Padres will send all-star righthander Joe Musgrove to the mound, giving them the starting pitching edge over Phillies lefthander Ranger Suarez. But for the Padres to win in Philadelphia and eventually achieve their World Series dreams, they’re going to have to keep getting the performances from their headline acquisitions like the ones they got in Game 2. After what transpired on Wednesday, there is now a greater reason to believe that will happen.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think he’s the type of person who thrives in these moments, who wants these moments, who wants the attention on him. He’s produced and earned that right. He’s a guy who wants that moment more than a guy who shies away from it. … You get a consistent personality, consistent energy from him. Whether he’s doing well or poor, I think, he knows what he brings to the table.”

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, on teammate Juan Soto.