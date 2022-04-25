Tipsheet: Castellanos empathizes with Reds fans as their team tanks

The Cincinnati Reds finally won another game. One of their young hurlers, Nick Lodolo, handled the sputtering Cardinals offense as the Red snapped their 11-game losing streak Sunday.

“Looking back to yesterday, our guys have been doing everything they can to win a game . . . fighting through it and battling,” beleaguered Reds manager David Bell said. “Lodolo really just came out and when we needed it most, got his first win and was just outstanding.”

But the Reds are in for a painful grind while beginning a long haul rebuild. Former Reds slugger Nick Castellanos empathizes with Reds fans who should expect more from their franchise.

“I feel the same way about Pittsburgh,” Castellanos told the Chris Rose Rotation podcast. “Look, this is not me talking [stuff] about anybody, this is just me observing, have been around, and that's the history of baseball in Cincinnati is second to none. The names that have gone through there, the history in that franchise … the fans are dying for something to really believe in again, to get behind, to feel proud of, to call their own. Right now, it's not happening, and that's sad because as the generations pass, and it doesn't become as prevalent, that's how you lose real fans.

"But Major League Baseball is probably cool with that because they're gearing everything towards gambling anyway."

Well, there’s some truth to that. Legalized gambling is a huge revenue stream that could reshape how Our National Pastime does business. At-bat to at-bat wagering will be a compelling reason to go to an electronic strike zone and take that pressure off the human umpires.

Castellanos rejected an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Reds and signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in the offseason. Reds management did not call to wish him luck after he decided to move on -- and that stung him.

"The reason why gestures like that are important, us baseball players are out there playing with emotion," Castellanos said. "I cared about the Reds, I cared about the city of Cincinnati, I cared about the fans who went there every day. And in return, you just want to make sure you're cared for as well. But that's when the business portion really, like, loses . . . players can't rationalize that because we didn't get here looking at this game like a business, we got here looking at this game as our life."

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “As expected when you strip your team down of talent, the Reds are off to a terrible start. Cincinnati is last in hitting (OPS) and second to last in pitching (ERA). That about sums it up. The schedule makers did them no favors, as the Reds already played a four-game road series against both the Braves and Dodgers plus three more in San Diego. They split with the Braves but got swept by the Dodgers, putting them in last place in the NL Central.”

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “The A’s, thanks to the new CBA, are receiving revenue-sharing checks again. They won 86 games in 2021, saw the postseason expand by two teams, and decided that, despite the revenue-sharing and MLB’s incoming sources of new revenue and the jump in shared television dollars, that it was time to hit reset. Again. Oh, and they raised ticket prices some more . . . The A’s and Reds aren’t alone in purposely disappointing everyone who might care about them, of course. The Pirates were the first team to decide that they were still happy to play the service-time manipulation game, and they’re also in the midst of denying the hard-fought reporting that says the club makes enough money just on the gate to cover their payroll—never mind what’s left for Bob Nutting and the Pirates’ investors after the revenue-sharing and television check cash. That’s also not it. The Guardians’ payroll, calculated for luxury tax purposes, was at $90.3 million on Opening Day. The Diamondbacks are just over $100 million, at $102.7 million. The Orioles? $64.8 million. The A’s are at $60.8 million after cutting and cutting, the Pirates at $74.6 million. Why are any of these teams allowed to do this? Because there is no salary floor, just a tax for trying. Teams are not punished for not caring and not attempting to build a winner: they are only punished for trying too hard, for using the full extent of their vast resources. That’s why there’s now a ‘Steve Cohen tax’ in the new CBA, because someone even wealthier than all the wealthy guys showed up to the party.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “As is well understood in these parts, the A’s are trying to make themselves the sporting equivalent of a poison mushroom in hopes of stirring Major League Baseball’s other 29 owners to declare them functionally indigent and allow them to move to another city which, as of this writing, has yet to reveal itself. Current owner John Fisher is the architect of the plan to be as aggressively negligent as possible, and by all available evidence in this admittedly short season, he is succeeding tactically, though not yet strategically. After all, he’s still in Oakland after 17 years of slumlording, so his lack of work is not yet done. You see, demonstrably chasing away potential customers does not guarantee relocation because none of the other owners who have to approve a relocation really care about Oakland’s fate, or more specifically Fisher’s. He is rapidly becoming viewed across the industry as the new Jeffrey Loria, the former Miami Marlins owner who intentionally distressed that franchise so much that it is still a heap of tangled wreckage looking for a benefactor. Fisher may even be the next Charlie Finley, the former A’s owner who was correctly perceived to be so repellent that his first Opening Day in Oakland drew 50,164 and the next night attracted 5,304. He spoke almost immediately of relocating the team again, which set the franchise off on the right hoof. But 55 years ago isn’t quite so relevant now except as a comparison point. Finley made himself actively detestable while running the team from his home office in LaPorte, Indiana, while Fisher makes himself barely more visible at the park while living in San Francisco. The message, though, is the same for both men: fans are an impediment to joy, and to prove it, Fisher will chase every living thing away except a growing army of feral cats who may relieve themselves on the infield but never complain about a gutted roster or lousy service.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm not here to bury anyone, but it wasn't very good. You wish ... I don't know how to really say it. It just wasn't very good. Guys were doing a really good job tonight of not saying much. It just got to me to where I was going to stick up for some other guys.”

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, after his ejection for questioning Angel Hernandez’s huge strike zone.

