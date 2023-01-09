Tipsheet: Championship game pits traditional power Georgia versus upstart TCU

The College Football Playoff title game features a delicious matchup.

Georgia is the classic overdog, the old school power with all the advantages. The Bulldogs are the strongest team from the strongest league, the mighty Southeastern Conference.

Their team has been built the traditional way, with four- and five-star recruits who added muscle in the weight room and polish on the practice field. Their coach, Kirby Smart, served as the right-hand man for Nick Saban in the dominant Alabama program. Then he set out to build his own juggernaut with a big budget operation.

TCU is an underdog right out of central casting. The Horned Frogs come out of the Big 12, a put-upon conference that lost programs to the SEC, Big Ten and Pac-12. Schools continue to come and go through the league’s turnstiles.

The Horned Frogs were built significantly with instant-impact transfers. Their first-year coach, Sonny Dykes, is on his fourth stop. This program has a fraction of Georgia’s revenue. It can’t build a huge football factory, so it must craft its roster with parts from other programs.

Dykes is fine with that.

“I'm probably in the minority in terms of my belief that anything that's good for the players, I view, is a good thing,” Dykes told reporters Saturday. “And so NIL makes things complicated. It benefits the players. I think it's a good thing. Transfer portal [is] complicated, hard for coaches. Good for players -- can be, assuming guys make good decisions. I'm for it.

“So, I think, that's always been our thing is the game is changing daily. And it's my job to adapt and not only keep up but try to be in front of those changes and to try to use every opportunity to make our team better and our program better. And, so, all those things I really, truly see as positives. I think it's all about player empowerment. I'm a big believer in that.”

As colleague Benjamin Hochman wrote, TCU’s success in this New World Order gives hope to programs, like Missouri, which will never be able to build out a football operation like Georgia.

So many people will be pulling for TCU to knock off Georgia. Such an upset wouldn’t blow up the old college football business model, but it would reaffirm that the competition is more wide open then it’s been for decades.

Missouri fans wouldn't be the only ones embracing that new reality.

Here is what folks are writing about the national championship game:

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “Georgia and TCU are more similar than you think. The two combatants in Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship both like to spread defenses out with lots of quick, horizontal passes. They both spend a majority of their time lined up in a 3-3-5 defense, or something very close to it. They are a combined 27-1 this season, and they have both risen to the occasion whenever asked. They boast plenty of dissimilarities, too, of course. Georgia is one of the sport's three great recruiting powerhouses along with Alabama (the team the Bulldogs beat in last season's national title game) and Ohio State (the team they beat in last week's CFP semifinal). Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are aiming for a second straight national title, and this will be the sixth straight season they have finished in the AP top 10. TCU, on the other hand, is riding the hot hand of a first-year head coach -- Texas native and former Louisiana Tech, Cal and SMU head man Sonny Dykes -- and a roster loaded with experience but not necessarily awash with the volume of former blue-chippers typically required for a title run. The Horned Frogs had gone just 23-24 over the four seasons before Dykes' arrival, and while he inherited a roster with potential, ‘potential’ was far more likely to mean ‘They could go 8-4 or so’ than this. By Tuesday morning, either we will be talking about a burgeoning dynasty and the first team to repeat as champ in a decade or we will be talking about the most incredible and unlikely national champion the sport has seen in 30 or 40 years, at minimum.”

Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “Kirby Smart’s Dawgs, back on the biggest stage for the second year in a row, are the blueprint for what a modern national champion looks like: An established power with a massive fan base, more money than it knows what to do with, and a year-in, year-out recruiting operation that stacks blue-chip classes like rings on a tree. Georgia boasts more 5-star recruits on its current roster (15) than any other team in America, and more than the entire Big 12 conference (11). It’s won 32 of its past 33, few of them close, and in the past 2 seasons alone has already beaten each of the other 5 schools that have appeared in a CFP Championship Game (Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon). The Bulldogs touched down in L.A. with their air of inevitability fully intact, on the cusp of becoming the first repeat champs of the Playoff era and cementing their status as the sport’s reigning Death Star. And then, there’s TCU: A living, thriving reminder that even now, anything can still happen. There’s never been a national champion that looks quite like the Horned Frogs, whose presence on the big stage defies pretty much every precedent and assumption about what it takes to compete for a title in the modern era. The Frogs certainly had their moments in the Gary Patterson years, including 6 top-10 finishes in the decade spanning 2008-17. By the time Sonny Dykes took reins last December, though, the program was at its lowest point since the post-SWC wilderness period of the late 1990s. The Frogs were stale, nondescript, years removed from their last bid for national relevance. They weren’t even relevant in their own conference, coming in 6 games below .500 in Big 12 play over Patterson’s final 4 seasons. Everything about the situation pointed toward a rebuild that would take at least as long to bear fruit, if it ever did.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Yeah, the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs broke through. It was the first national championship since 1980, but to be extremely nitpicky … it wasn’t a perfect season. Alabama got the 2021 SEC Championship t-shirt and confetti shower. The 2022 version isn’t as good as last year’s. The defense isn’t as strong, but it’s got a whole bunch of NFL talent. The offense is a bit steadier than it was, QB Stetson Bennett has been way smoother and more confident in his play, and overall, the attack is more productive. And this year’s team has an SEC Championship and a perfect record so far. Win, and Georgia will be the first back-to-back champion in the College Football Playoff era. Win, and it’ll be the first back-to-back national champion since 2011 and 2012 Alabama.”

Ryan McGee, ESPN.com: “Call it a repeat, going back-to-back, two titles in a row, whatever your chosen description, but backing up one championship with another is an accomplishment that specializes in scarcity, across all sports, particularly in college football. Since 1990, only three teams have managed to win consecutive national titles, including none during the current nine-year CFP era, when so many have complained that the participants have been too repetitive. Alabama was the last of those three back-to-back title teams, but that was a decade ago, in 2011 and 2012, way back during the latter stages of the BCS era . . . There is a reason it happens so infrequently. OK, reasons. Plural. An unforeseen obstacle course of impossible expectations and endless distractions that no one can truly understand until they have stood in those cleats. Resolving the riddle of the repeat performance is a challenge that has confounded even the greatest coaches and athletes ever seen. Even Alabama's Nick Saban.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “With every passing day, the Alabama part of Kirby Smart's résumé fades into the background a little more. Oh, his attachment to Bama and Nick Saban will always be there, but the further Smart gets away from being the Crimson Tide's former defensive coordinator, the more he is Georgia's savior. There is a transition at hand in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship. Smart spent eight years at Alabama. Monday will mark the end of his seventh of Georgia. This is his time, his program, his . . . dynasty? There has been one team win consecutive championships since Nebraska won three in four years (1994-97). That was Alabama in 2011-12. The 2012 championship, with Smart by his side, was Saban's third with the Tide. Saban was 61. Smart now has a chance to win his second by 47. At that age, Saban was going 6-6 with Michigan State in 1998. You see where this is headed? Smart not only has youth but also excellence on his side. After an 11-win season -- tied for the fewest at Alabama since 2010 -- assume Saban is on the decline at your own risk. It's clear Smart is just getting started. Georgia is standing at the brink of college football's next great dynasty. We are witnessing a not-so-slow passage. At least over the past two seasons, Georgia has been the standard in the SEC. By Monday night, it could be the standard in the country. If it isn't already.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Never in the modern history of college football has a team as unlikely as TCU played for a national championship. In a sport where elite results typically track with elite recruiting, there is no template for a team without single recruiting class ranked in the top 20 over the last five years getting this close to a title. But it also doesn’t seem like a coincidence. When the NCAA lifted pretty much all restrictions on transfers two years ago, there was a not insignificant amount of panic that free movement of players would only help the rich get richer. But with the Horned Frogs set to play Georgia in Monday night’s College Football Playoff title game, the evidence would suggest that it has in fact does more to level the playing field than anything the NCAA has tried to legislate since scholarship limitations began in 1973.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “Few coaches have ever had the kind of success in their first season with a program that Sonny Dykes has experienced at TCU. And if the No. 3 Horned Frogs beat No. 1 Georgia on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Dykes will become just the fourth coach in college football history to end that first campaign with a national title. TCU's run has been unlikely but well-documented, but the seeds of 2022's success were planted by a coach, and a staff, that wanted to make one thing clear from the beginning: This was a player-led operation. With player empowerment being one of the biggest ongoing stories in the sport, it's fitting that the team garnering so much attention and adoration has described itself as a player-led group -- and is led by a coach who supports those ongoing changes in college football.”

MEGAPHONE

“Well, I'm aware because I was a part of that while at Alabama, and I know how hard that is to do. I know how hard it is to do because there's a lot of times we didn't do it. We did it once, but while we were there, we won four and we were only able to repeat once.”