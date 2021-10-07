Tipsheet: Change is afoot for baseball's also-rans

Mike Axisa , CBSSports.com : “If nothing else, Boone has not distinguished himself as a skillful tactician who gets the most out of his roster. His lineup and bullpen decisions are predictable and scripted. Most of the manager's job takes place in the clubhouse behind closed doors. If Boone excels at that, it hasn't translated to wins. The Yankees underperformed across the board in 2020 and 2021. Boone's contract is up this offseason and the Yankees could simply move on, and not bring him back. That's how they parted ways with Joe Girardi and Joe Torre, their last two managers. Their contracts expired and the Yankees opted to go in another direction. As with Torre and Girardi, the Yankees don't have to technically "fire" Boone. They can simply walk away. Cashman and Steinbrenner supported Boone when the Yankees were at their worst in the summer months, and my hunch is they don't want to move on. At some point though, it becomes clear things aren't working, and in four years on the job, Boone has not developed into the top-tier manager the Yankees thought he'd become. How much longer will they wait to see progress?”

Ian O’Connor, New York Post: “After going 4-for-4 in postseason appearances in a sport that treats 4-for-4 in anything as a holy-grail achievement, Boone does not deserve to be let go. Though he hasn’t delivered any trips to the World Series, and though three wild-card berths and one division title don’t rise to the Yankees’ standards, his pros still outweigh his cons. Start with his record. Boone is only the second manager in baseball history to reach the postseason in his first four seasons (Mike Matheny is the other), and his one serious bid to reach the World Series, in 2019, was thwarted by a team (the Astros) that quite possibly cheated to beat his. Boone has averaged 98 victories in his three 162-game seasons. On the all-time Yankees list, his winning percentage (.601) lands him right behind Joe Torre (.605) and ahead of Miller Huggins (.597), Billy Martin (.591), and Joe Girardi (.562). Girardi actually missed the postseason three times in a four-year span, but kept his job. He later lost that job because Cashman thought there was a disconnect between the tightly wound Girardi and the team’s prominent young players. The GM went searching for a communicator with a lighter touch, someone who could lower his team’s blood pressure in the ultimate hypertension market. Enter Boone, the likable embodiment of California chill. He won 203 games in his first two seasons, but failed to end what Yankees fans describe as their title ‘drought.’ (They might want to check with Jets and Knicks fans for the true definition of a drought.)”