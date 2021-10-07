Tipsheet: Change is afoot for baseball's also-rans

The offseason is underway for the Cardinals and the other big league teams that didn't advance to the division series. No major changes are expected in this organization, since it prides itself on stability and continuity.
But change underway elsewhere in Our National Pastime:
- Mets owner Steve Cohen is searching for a president of baseball operations and a new field manager to replace Luis Rojas. Cohen talked with former Cubs baseball czar Theo Epstein about running his team, but Theo passed.
- The Padres are shopping for a manager to replace Jayce Tingler, who got cashiered after his team’s epic collapse. Tingler became the fourth manager fired by general manager A.J. Preller in his seven-plus seasons on the job.
- Former Cardinal Skip Schumaker, who was a manager-in-training under Tingler, has been freed to pursue other opportunities Preller says he is looking to hire an experienced manager.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone has an expired contract. General manager Brian Cashman has been supportive of him in the past, but Boone has failed to get the Yankees back to the big World Series stage and speculation about his future abounds.
- Indians manager Terry Francona hopes to return, but hip replacement surgery and a toe operation cut short his 2021 season. He has missed significant time during the last two years for health reasons.
Tingler’s demise has been the least-surprising development of the offseason, given the ugly nature of his team’s failure. Reports surfaced of players going to Preller to complain about Tingler -- and Preller skirted that question in his post-firing Zoom session with reporters.
The boiling point came with the dugout altercation between Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. that unfolded during a game against the Cardinals.
So Preller said he is looking to hire somebody with more gravitas after whiffing on the inexperienced Andy Green and Tingler with his last two hires.
“We feel we have a talented roster, we feel we have a team that should play into October,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it’s my job to get this right over the next months.”
Padres chairman Peter Seidler remains confident in Preller, but he noted that his baseball operation is underdoing significant change.
“We’ve got a new head of scouting, a new head of player development and a new manager coming,” Seidler said “We’ve made some substantial changes. We’ve done more than just tinkering here, because we believed it was necessary.”
Meanwhile in New York, Boone said he isn’t sweating his future.
“I really don't,” Boone told reporters. “I'm sure my faith has something to do with it, my family. This is my livelihood. This has been a huge part of my life. I love it. It means a lot to me. But at the end it's not everything.”
Here is what folks are writing about the silly season:
Katie Baker, The Ringer: “While it feels like just last week and also somehow a decade ago that Cohen took over the Mets, in reality it has been 11 months. In that time, the team has made blockbuster trades, showcased (and withheld) one of the best pitchers on the planet, and lost large swaths of the roster to injury. Multiple players have rallied briefly, and disastrously, around the art of giving a thumbs-down to fans. In January, the team’s general manager was fired; in September, his replacement was arrested And, according to a Twitter factoid that made the rounds after the team was mathematically eliminated from the postseason in late September (having already spiritually dropped out of contention long ago), the 2021 Mets earned a dreadful new distinction: No other MLB team has ever spent more time in first place (103 days!) without having a winning record to show for it. What’s that they say? Same old Mets.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “If nothing else, Boone has not distinguished himself as a skillful tactician who gets the most out of his roster. His lineup and bullpen decisions are predictable and scripted. Most of the manager's job takes place in the clubhouse behind closed doors. If Boone excels at that, it hasn't translated to wins. The Yankees underperformed across the board in 2020 and 2021. Boone's contract is up this offseason and the Yankees could simply move on, and not bring him back. That's how they parted ways with Joe Girardi and Joe Torre, their last two managers. Their contracts expired and the Yankees opted to go in another direction. As with Torre and Girardi, the Yankees don't have to technically "fire" Boone. They can simply walk away. Cashman and Steinbrenner supported Boone when the Yankees were at their worst in the summer months, and my hunch is they don't want to move on. At some point though, it becomes clear things aren't working, and in four years on the job, Boone has not developed into the top-tier manager the Yankees thought he'd become. How much longer will they wait to see progress?”
Ian O’Connor, New York Post: “After going 4-for-4 in postseason appearances in a sport that treats 4-for-4 in anything as a holy-grail achievement, Boone does not deserve to be let go. Though he hasn’t delivered any trips to the World Series, and though three wild-card berths and one division title don’t rise to the Yankees’ standards, his pros still outweigh his cons. Start with his record. Boone is only the second manager in baseball history to reach the postseason in his first four seasons (Mike Matheny is the other), and his one serious bid to reach the World Series, in 2019, was thwarted by a team (the Astros) that quite possibly cheated to beat his. Boone has averaged 98 victories in his three 162-game seasons. On the all-time Yankees list, his winning percentage (.601) lands him right behind Joe Torre (.605) and ahead of Miller Huggins (.597), Billy Martin (.591), and Joe Girardi (.562). Girardi actually missed the postseason three times in a four-year span, but kept his job. He later lost that job because Cashman thought there was a disconnect between the tightly wound Girardi and the team’s prominent young players. The GM went searching for a communicator with a lighter touch, someone who could lower his team’s blood pressure in the ultimate hypertension market. Enter Boone, the likable embodiment of California chill. He won 203 games in his first two seasons, but failed to end what Yankees fans describe as their title ‘drought.’ (They might want to check with Jets and Knicks fans for the true definition of a drought.)”
Pete Caldera, USA Today: “On the cold four-year spreadsheet of Boone’s Yankee tenure, he’s 3-4 in playoff series (including two elimination wild card games) with a record of 11-11. He also has two 100-win seasons and is 4-for-4 in making it to postseason. Boone was hired after a surprising Joe Girardi-led Yankees team made it to Game 7 of the AL Championship Series but hasn’t made it beyond one six-game ALCS. Each of those four Yankee clubs had World Series aspirations, but this club’s crazy route to the wild card game – after being .500 at the season's midpoint – might be the justification for bringing Boone back . . . There are accurate criticisms of Boone’s bullpen management late this season, and other scrutinized decisions that are fair to debate. Did he wait too long to switch Gleyber Torres off shortstop? Did he over-extend Chad Green at a critical September stretch? Did he overestimate Joey Gallo, all the way to the wild card game, batting him cleanup and watching him go an empty 0-for-4?”
MEGAPHONE
“There’s no reason being impulsive about things. Our organization doesn’t operate that way. We’re going to work deliberately to make sure what happened this year never happens in this organization again.”
Seidler, on his organization’s reset.