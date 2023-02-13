The “Greatest Show of Turf” brought us one of the most surprising and entertaining seasons in NFL history.

But that’s all it was for the 1999 Rams, despite their massive star power: quarterback Kurt Warner, running back Marshall Faulk and receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt.

Coach Dick Vermeil went out on top, offensive architect Mike Martz took the reins of the team and the Rams bungled their one other opportunity to win second championship.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick pantsed Mad Mike in Super Bowl XXXVI and the Rams began their long and painful descent back into mediocrity.

The Kansas City Chiefs have avoided a similar fate.

Coach Andy Reid soldiered on as the mastermind, quarterback Patrick Mahomes kept working his magic and the Chiefs won a second Super Bowl despite having to reset their running backs and wide receivers.

“There’s one thing about getting your first one, and it’s a whole other feeling to get two,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told reporters after his team rallied past the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. “I wanted this one more than I ever wanted a game in my life.”

And . . .

"Biggest difference is it solidifies your greatness. You can get lucky once; (this) wasn't beginner's luck. We wanted it, we took it. You can call it a dynasty – you can call it whatever you want. All I know is we’re coming back next year. ... We're trying to get another one, I can tell you that right now.”

Writing for the Washington Post, Jerry Brewer had this take:

It makes them a rarest kind of modern offensive juggernaut. Reid’s 24 seasons as a head coach have coincided with a string of offensively brilliant teams that, though explosive and successful for an extended time, couldn’t win multiple championships. Philadelphia hired Reid in 1999, and that season ended with the Rams, then in St. Louis, capturing the Super Bowl on the strength of an offense dubbed the “Greatest Show on Turf.”

They would make another title game appearance two years later, but the New England Patriots beat them to claim the first of six championships in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. The Patriots became a dynasty, but several dominant offense-centric teams stalled after winning it all early in their windows of contention. Besides the Rams, Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts had to settle for one trophy. So did the Green Bay Packers, who looked unstoppable early in Aaron Rodgers’s career. The New Orleans Saints, with Drew Brees and Sean Payton influencing NFL offenses for so long, had to be grateful for a single championship, too.

Great offenses have been knocked off the conveyor belt prematurely too many times. The Chiefs, with Reid employing a lifetime of lessons to maximize Mahomes and this multifaceted offense, are now the most exceptional explosive offense.

The Chiefs are unlikely to sustain the sort of success the Patriots enjoyed with Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady leading an ever-changing roster to title after title.

But they have pulled clear of the GSOT and all the other one-season wonders. Fans on Missouri’s Left Coast will have to shake off Sunday’s celebration and prepare for another parade.

Here is what folks were writing about the Super Bowl:

Nate Davis, USA Today: “The ‘dynasty’ label tends to get thrown around a bit loosely in today's instant gratification culture. But in K.C.'s case, there's a legitimate argument this team is on the doorstep and maybe even has one foot across the dynastic threshold. But Kelce is also probably right. The 1960s Green Bay Packers, 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers, 1980s San Francisco 49ers, 1990s Dallas Cowboys and 21st-century New England Patriots all have something in common: Each of those bona fide NFL dynasties won at least three championships during its run. And after what Tom Brady and the Pats have done in the throes of the parity-infused, salary-cap era, the bar isn't likely to get lowered for these Chiefs – even if they're at risk of losing both of their starting offensive tackles, Orlando Brown Jr. and Andew Wylie, to free agency.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Never mind the fact that the Super Bowl ended with an anemic holding penalty that would have ruined Colts-Texans in the third week of the exhibition season. Never mind that the catch is still a metaphysical conundrum that people in suits cannot decipher and people in whistles and polo shirts cannot understand, and never mind that the field was Anaheim's ice surface during a heat wave. The Super Bowl isn't meant to solve all your narrative problems. I mean, there's another one next year, so how good is it supposed to be? Take instead these truths: Patrick Mahomes's leg is a dirty filthy liar, and he could actually inherit the crown of The Brady. Andy Reid has playbooks in which all the players become invisible and then re-materialize in an end zone with a football, and might well be the new Belichick. The Kansas City Chiefs are the most dominant team never to dominate anyone. They have mastered the art of letting the other team dictate terms for extended stretches, and then playing the most perfect football imagined by man. And so, despite the shortcomings of the rulebook and the officials and the field and Travis Kelce's tedious obsession with what other people say about his team, the Chiefs have reinforced their reputation as The Team That Can't Be Killed When Everyone Is Looking.”

John Breech, CBSSports.com: “If Patrick Mahomes were to wake up tomorrow and decide that he wants to retire from football, you could make a strong case that the 27-year-old has already done enough in his career to earn a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Not only did Mahomes win his second Super Bowl on Sunday, but he did it with one of the gutsiest performances of his career, and it's a performance that earned him a second Super Bowl MVP after the Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38-35. With just under two minutes left to play in the first half, Mahomes re-injured his ankle. At that point, Kansas City's season looked to be all but over. The Eagles would score one more time in the second quarter to take a 24-14 halftime lead, and there was no reason to think Mahomes was going to be able to muster any magic in the second half on a bad ankle. Mahomes didn't do much before the ankle injury -- he threw for just 89 yards in the first half -- so it seemed unlikely that he would be able to do anything with an ankle injury. However, as we've learned time and again over the course of his career, you can never count out Mahomes. Whatever magic beans he was given to heal his ankle at the half, they definitely worked, because Mahomes was magical in the second half.”

Dan Graziano, ESPN.com: “Super Bowl LVII was legacy stuff for Mahomes. The Chiefs' breathtaking superstar quarterback is on a Mount Rushmore track, and what he did Sunday night should be enough to send us in search of the chisels. The details are storybook-worthy. The Chiefs were being pushed around by the Eagles -- an NFC champion determined to prove that it had been the league's best team all along. Deep, explosive, dominant on both lines and led by their own ascending star quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles appeared for most of the game to have it in their control. Mahomes' final play of the first half ended with him aggravating his month-old ankle injury, limping off the field and slamming his helmet on the ground in frustration. Things looked bleak. From the outside, at least . . . Mahomes came out of the locker room . . . with a heavily taped right ankle, and led a touchdown drive to cut the lead to three. He kept going, throwing a pair of short touchdown passes on cool Andy Reid/Eric Bieniemy play designs to take the lead with 9:22 left. And after the Eagles scored their own touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie it up, Mahomes led the game-winning field goal drive.”

Danny Heifetz, The Ringer: “Joy is perhaps Mahomes’s defining trait. Mahomes has plenty of other iconic qualities. He’s got the unbelievable arm, the shortstop throwing angles, the ludicrously low-speed scrambles. He way too frequently throws without his feet touching the ground, and it way too frequently works. His voice is a little odd. He runs like Pablo Escobar pulling up his pants in Narcos. He can throw left-handed or underhanded or really anything that is required to not take a sack. There’s a thousand things about Mahomes that feel unique to him. But the one thing that ties all of them together is that everything about this guy is fun. We are witnessing a generational athlete at the peak of his powers, and not only is he one of the most talented and accomplished and dominant players in the history of football, but he also has the wisdom at just 27 years old to know that he, his teammates, and everyone watching should just be soaking in this moment, a lesson he seemingly learned from a childhood spent around his father’s Major League Baseball clubhouses.”

MEGAPHONE

“He wants to be the greatest player ever. And he does it humbly. He does the work. And then when it's time for the players around him to raise their game, he helps them do that.”

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, on Patrick Mahomes.