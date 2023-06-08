Long-suffering Cincinnati Reds fans finally have something to get excited about.

Their team’s eternal rebuild is paying dividends. Potential cornerstone players are emerging from the minor leagues to join young veterans Jonathan India, Nick Senzel and Tyler Stephenson.

Step by step, the Reds are building a critical mass of talent.

“This whole team has some kind of vibe,” infield prospect Elly De La Cruz told reporters through interpreter Jorge Merlos after Cincinnati’s walk-off victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday. “A really positive vibe. It's kind of like a vibe of going to a World Series.”

OK, let’s not get carried away. The Reds have won eight of their last 12 games, but there is still much work to do.

De La Cruz, a switch-hitting infielder, lifted the team’s spirits by arriving in the big leagues with a bang. His ascension will be one of the storylines this weekend when the Reds visit Busch Stadium.

His first big league homer was a 458-foot blast that nearly left the Great American Band Box with its 114.8 mph exit velocity. On his first triple, he reached third base in 10.83 seconds – the fastest home-to-third sprint in the majors this season.

Fellow Reds prospect Will Benson said fans can expect to see more of this from De La Cruz.

“He's a special player,” Benson said. “I can, hands down, say I've never played with a player like that. I've played with good hitters like Elly. I never seen a complete package like that. I'm a pretty good athlete myself. To see that, honestly, it's freaky.”

Writing for FanGraphs, Dan Szymborski noted the De La Cruz’s development is part of broader player development success for the Reds:

The prospect ranks are as high as an elephant’s eye at Castellini Farms. The Reds may have entered this rebuilding cycle with all the grace of an angry cat trying to get a cereal box off its head (as opposed to the awkward toe-dipping of the last go-around), but through trades and their own scouting, they’ve accumulated an impressive amount of talent in the minors. By our in-progress farm system rankings, only the Baltimore Orioles place higher for the 2023 season. Mean ol’ Grandpa ZiPS agrees; the Reds had seven prospects on the preseason ZiPS Top 100, a total that trailed only the Guardians and the O’s. Baltimore and Cincinnati combined seem to have about 80% of the shortstop prospects in baseball.

Whether you go by human or machine, no Red ranked more highly this winter than Elly De La Cruz, who was no. 6 (60 FV) on the prospect team’s Top 100 and no. 15 on the ZiPS list. After an impressive 2021 full-season debut, De La Cruz cranked things up a notch in 2022, hitting 28 homers and slugging .586 combined across High- and Double-A despite only being 20 years old. Questions still remain about his long-term defensive position, but his bat has proved to be even more potent for Triple-A Louisville, as he hit 12 home runs in a mere 38 games and is already two-thirds of the way to last year’s walk total. He’s responsible for the International League’s ERA going up by nearly half a run a game from 2022! OK, I made that last bit up, but you had to actually think about it for a full second before you smelled burning khaki.

The Reds are still in the midst of their rebuild, so they don’t have to put too much on De La Cruz this early in his career.

“You just want to watch Elly play the game,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We don’t want to put anything on him. He doesn’t label anything. We want to watch him do his thing and be Elly De La Cruz.

“That’s all he needs to do. He’s a great kid, very respectful. Loves to play the game. We’re going to let him do his thing.”

ANOTHER PITCHER BITES DUST

Here is what folks have been writing about Jacob deGrrom’s elbow injury:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Rangers knew they were taking a Texas-sized gamble signing Jacob deGrom. The man is the best pitcher on the planet when he’s healthy, but there’s one little problem. He’s never healthy. Still, the Rangers wanted to believe that all of those nagging injuries would magically go away when they signed him to a five-year, $185 million contract. Instead, they just flushed $70 million down the toilet with the Tuesday announcement that deGrom will undergo surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, which could turn out to be reconstructive Tommy John surgery. He’ll be sidelined a minimum of 12 months, but realistically deGrom won’t be pitching again for the Rangers until 2025. This means the Rangers will have paid deGrom $30 million for his 2-0 record and 2.67 ERA, covering just six starts and 30⅓ innings this season, and $40 million next year while he recovers from surgery. Oh, and for another kick in the stomach, the Rangers don’t have an insurance policy on him. Buyer beware, baby.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “With his first pitch in a Texas Rangers uniform, Jacob deGrom threw a 99.6 mph fastball. His next five fastballs, in his Opening Day start this March, clocked in at 99.4, 99.5, 99.7, 100.1 and 101.0. He lasted just 73 pitches in that outing, his first with the Rangers after signing a five-year, $185 million contract as a free agent, but deGrom would throw 16 of them at 99 mph or faster, plus another dozen at 98 mph. It seemed like a bright omen of things to come. Instead, his final pitch of 2023 came just 29 days later, on April 28. He went on the IL a day later, and it was announced Tuesday that deGrom will undergo surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. He will miss the rest of the season and likely much of 2024, meaning that for Texas in 2023 -- and possibly next year too -- he threw 451 pitches. The most bittersweet stat of all: 189 of them were at least 98 mph -- nearly 42%.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “The Rangers are really hoping for a Verlanderian outcome here. Justin Verlander was basically the last Iron Man pitcher standing when his UCL popped in his very first start of the 2021 season; there were plenty of questions about what form the 39-year-old would bring onto the mound when he returned to action last season. As it turned out, he was every bit himself, running league-leading ERA and WHIP figures en route to his second Cy Young award in as many complete seasons (and third overall). This year’s been off to a rocky start for the quadragenarian, but the return to form is already in the bank—for Verlander and his team last year, the Astros. Given that deGrom will be going under the knife a bit earlier in the calendar than Verlander did in the delayed 2020 campaign, it’s not impossible to imagine he’ll log some big-league innings next year. Especially given that this is his second TJ, though, it’s doubtful Texas will be including deGrom in their 2024 plans.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “DeGrom has been one of the best pitchers in baseball history in terms of run prevention, keeping runners off base and strikeout-to-walk ratio (he's actually the all-time leader in the latter). The problem with deGrom's Hall (of Fame) case moving forward is that he's only started 215 career games. And though individual wins are an archaic measure of a pitcher -- at least as a primary means of judgement -- I can't help but feel like it'll be jarring for many people to see deGrom has just 84. DeGrom is 84-57 in his career. He's a strikeout machine when he's on the mound, but his 1,652 career strikeouts leave something to be desired. Given that he's only sitting at 1,356 1/3 innings, that's not all too surprising. Add it all up, and right now deGrom is 113th in JAWS among starting pitchers and that's in the range of pitchers like Ron Guidry, David Wells, Cliff Lee and Adam Wainwright. Not insulting company by any stretch, but it's not the Hall of Fame.”

MEGAPHONE

“It was pretty shocking. Obviously, I was a little scared right after I got hit. You really don't know what's going on in there till you get hit like that. After I got the image in the hospital, that kind of calmed me down. I knew after that, I was safe.”

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who has recovered from getting hit in the head by a foul line drive while in the dugout.