Tipsheet: Cinderellas line up for Big Dance, led by East Tennessee State

If you are looking for a Cinderella for your NCAA Tournament bracket, you might want to hop into East Tennessee State’s carriage.
The Buccaneers will get the standard terrible seeding afforded mid-major schools. But they are 30-4 after winning the Southern Conference Tournament and they have no glaring weaknesses.
"There is a good chance that team is going to be playing for a while,” Wofford coach Jay McAuley said after his team fell to East Tennessee 72-58 on the SoCon title game.
The Buccaneers won at LSU earlier this season and suffered a 12-point loss at Kansas. Steve Forbes, a former Wichita State assistant coach, posted 24-12, 27-8, 25-9 and 24-10 marks in his previous four seasons at East Tennessee.
One by one the mid-major conferences have been determining their Big Dance entrants. Belmont is back in the Big Dance from the Ohio Valley Conference, which gave us Murray State and the Ja Morant Phenomenon last season.
“Overwhelming is a pretty good word,” Belmont star Nick Muszynski said. “There’s not a lot of words to describe it. You can’t really feel it unless you’re in it. I’m so happy for (the seniors). This was their last chance to get into the tournament with no at-large in the OVC this year. To send those guys out, I mean, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Winthrop advances from the Big South – which is not be confused with the Southern or Southland conferences.
“I know we’re going to the dance, and it’s unbelievable,” said Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey, who played at Xavier and served on the Wake Forest and Xavier coaching staffs. “I’ve been quite a bit as a player and quite a bit as a coach throughout my career. It never gets old.”
Liberty will represent the Atlantic Sun conference for the second year in a row. You may remember that conference from high-flying Florida Gulf Coast’s repeated trips postseason play.
WHAT’S WITH ALL OF THESE LEAGUES?
Can you tell Tipsheet the difference between the Big West, Mountain West, West Coast and Western Athletic conferences?
Hint: San Diego is an also-ran in the West Coast while San Diego State will be a high NCAA seed out of the Mountain West.
To appreciate how many Division I schools and conferences there are, fly to Baltimore, rent a car and drive around the immediate metropolitan area to Loyola of Maryland (Patriot), Towson State (Colonial), UMBC (America East) and Coppin State and Morgan State (Mid-Eastern).
Then shoot down the B-W Parkway to Washington D.C. and see Maryland (Big Ten), Georgetown (Big East), the two Georges, Mason and Washington (Atlantic 10) and Howard (Mid-Eastern). Whew!
That adds up to 10 D-I schools in seven leagues in a condensed geographical area.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Dayton is the obvious favorite to win the Atlantic 10 tournament, but could any team disrupt its plans for a top seed in the NCAA tournament? Richmond, a bubble team, is a possible threat. A run to the title game might be enough to help Richmond (37th in the NET entering the week) crack the field of 68. In its only game against Richmond this season, Dayton won by eight, and (Obi) Toppin finished with 24 points. But Richmond, the No. 2 seed in the tournament and the league's top defensive team, is 9-1 in its past 10 games. Blake Francis (17.7 PPG) did not play against Dayton due to injury. He's healthy now. Travis Ford's Saint Louis team is a sleeper, too, after winning five in a row and losing to Dayton by eight points combined (including an overtime affair in the first outing) this season.”
Rob Dauster, NBCSports.com: “The Billikens are not that far away from the bubble after they won their last five games of the regular season. They are 2-5 against Quad 1 teams, 4-7 against the top two Quads and 15-8 against Quads 1-3. For comparison’s sake, Texas Tech is 10-13 against the top three Quads. Now, the difference is that Tech has some elite wins. Saint Louis won at Richmond (37) and at Rhode Island (57), but their wins over VCU (65) at home and at Kansas State (99) don’t look great. Throw in a Quad 3 loss to Duquesne (94) at home, and Saint Louis has some work to do.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The Big Ten and Big East both have teams with bad league records that have been in the bracket (or close) for a number of weeks: Purdue and Indiana were 9-11 in their league while Marquette and Xavier were 8-10 in the Big East. Both conferences were monsters this season, but is this the kind of mediocrity the committee wants to reward? The Boilermakers absolutely need to win at least one game in Indianapolis to even have a shot, because 16-16 isn’t going to cut it. If they beat Ohio State Thursday to guarantee a winning record, that at least gives them a leg to stand on. For the Hoosiers, a loss Wednesday to Nebraska would be fatal, and they might need to beat Penn State the next night to make a case.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “This year's Belmont squad didn't miss a beat under first-year coach Casey Alexander, claiming the OVC regular-season and tourney titles. The Bruins have won 12 games in a row. Belmont has good enough credentials (a top-100 NET score, 11-5 road record) to be a No. 13 or No. 12 seed in the NCAAs — positioning itself to be a Cinderella bracket-buster. Mid-majors that typically play shocker in the tourney had to win their conference tourney just to hear their name called on Selection Sunday – just as Belmont did.”
Molly Geary, SI.com: “Let’s set the scene for Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida matchup in Gainesville: The Wildcats, coming off a home loss to Tennessee in which they blew a 17-point lead, are without starting point guard Ashton Hagans, who didn’t make the trip for personal reasons. With 11:48 to go, the Gators build their biggest lead (18). With 9:04 to go and Florida up 12, UK leading scorer Immanuel Quickley fouls out, leaving John Calipari with just six scholarship players. The ingredients didn’t seem to be in place for a Kentucky comeback—especially on the road—but the Wildcats rallied behind Nick Richards and timely baskets by the likes of Keion Brooks, Johnny Juzang and Nate Sestina, pulling out a 71-70 win on EJ Montgomery’s tip-shot. While the win had no effect on the SEC race, which Kentucky had already won, it was the kind of comeback that demonstrates a team’s mental toughness heading into the postseason. It was especially important for a young Wildcats team that has struggled to put teams away all season and has a tendency to play to the level of its opponent.”
T.J. Berka, ESPN.com: “For much of its history, Missouri has been a good-but-not-quite-great program that hasn't measured up to its biggest rival, Kansas. But the Jayhawks aren't Mizzou's primary source of misery now, as things have stunk for Tigers fans since losing to UConn in the 2009 Elite Eight (one of three times since 1994 that they've lost in that round). They have missed the tourney six of the past seven seasons and haven't won a tourney game since 2010. Missouri has also been a frequent first-round upset victim, including a loss to 15-seed Norfolk State as a No. 2 in 2012.”
MEGAPHONE
“We’re going to be handing out, in the handshake line, business cards, when the games end. I mean … people don’t know the unintended consequences, and they haven’t talked to coaches enough.”
Kentucky coach John Calipari, on the NCAA’s plan to allow immediate transfers to all players.