Tipsheet: Cinderellas line up for Big Dance, led by East Tennessee State

Pat Forde, SI.com: “The Big Ten and Big East both have teams with bad league records that have been in the bracket (or close) for a number of weeks: Purdue and Indiana were 9-11 in their league while Marquette and Xavier were 8-10 in the Big East. Both conferences were monsters this season, but is this the kind of mediocrity the committee wants to reward? The Boilermakers absolutely need to win at least one game in Indianapolis to even have a shot, because 16-16 isn’t going to cut it. If they beat Ohio State Thursday to guarantee a winning record, that at least gives them a leg to stand on. For the Hoosiers, a loss Wednesday to Nebraska would be fatal, and they might need to beat Penn State the next night to make a case.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “This year's Belmont squad didn't miss a beat under first-year coach Casey Alexander, claiming the OVC regular-season and tourney titles. The Bruins have won 12 games in a row. Belmont has good enough credentials (a top-100 NET score, 11-5 road record) to be a No. 13 or No. 12 seed in the NCAAs — positioning itself to be a Cinderella bracket-buster. Mid-majors that typically play shocker in the tourney had to win their conference tourney just to hear their name called on Selection Sunday – just as Belmont did.”