Tipsheet: Citing pandemic, players start opting out of 2020 MLB season

“To the extent that we can contain it – and we have really good health and safety protocols in place – as a group I think it’s something that we can manage. But again, anyone that pretends like they can sit here today and tell you exactly how things are going to play out, I don’t subscribe to that. There’s a lot we don’t know.”

Here is what folks are writing about all of this:

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The science of infections is daunting, and the math is overwhelming. As one team official noted, the National Basketball Association will attempt a restart of its season in a bubble of containment in Orlando, Florida, attempting to wall off the coronavirus and outsiders at risk for infection. Major League Baseball, on the other hand, will try to conduct business in dozens of venues, and after their workouts, players will return to their homes and apartments and hotel rooms to loved ones who have been exposed to others outside of any theoretical bubble. The NBA will try to do its work under one roof, with access restricted. MLB's season will be one long wade through humanity, with roving bands of players moving from state to state, city to city, hotel to hotel under the best circumstances. At worst, players will venture outside of the safe zone -- something that staffers fully expect will happen on a regular basis.”