Tipsheet: Citing pandemic, players start opting out of 2020 MLB season

Former Cardinals pitcher Mike Leake wants no part of the MLB’s return-to-play plan. He informed the Arizona Diamondbacks that he is sitting out the season.
Colorado Rockies slugger Ian Desmond announced he is sitting out. Washington Nationals pitcher Joe Ross did the same. So did Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.
How many players will follow their lead this week?
With COVID-19 cases on the rises and players having to work for a fraction of their normal play, you can expect plenty of guys to sit out.
Leake walked away from his pro-rated 2020 salary of $5.5 million. He has a mutual option for 2021 for $18 million, which includes a $5 million buyout if the Diamondbacks decline.
“During this global pandemic, Mike and his family had many discussions about playing this season,” Leake’s agent, Danny Horwits, said in a statement. “They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family. After thorough consideration, he has chosen to opt out of playing in 2020. This was not an easy decision for Mike. He wishes the best of luck and health to his Diamondbacks teammates this season and he’s looking forward to 2021.”
Zimmerman was more forthcoming about his motivations.
“After a great deal of thought and given my family circumstances — three young children, including a newborn, and a mother at high risk — I have decided not to participate in the 2020 season,” he said in a statement Monday. “I cannot speak for anyone else, but given the unusual nature of the season, this is the best decision for my family, and I truly appreciate the [Nationals’] understanding and support.”
Earlier Zimmerman had this assessment in a diary he writing for the Associated Press:
“The ‘bubble’ is only as good as the people inside of the ‘bubble. It’s not like there’s going to be COVID police on our hotel floors. So it will come down to the players and everyone involved and what they do with each and every second of their day.”
Not only must teams deal with players opting out of the season, there will be inevitable coronavirus casualties on the fly. How deep into their farm systems must some teams reach this summer to put a team on the field?
“There’s no question we’re going to have a decent number of positive tests, in spring training and the season,” Dodgers chief baseball officer Andrew Friedman told reporters. “To me, it’s much more about how quickly we respond to that, the treatment options, the quarantining, making sure it doesn’t spread among the group.
“To the extent that we can contain it – and we have really good health and safety protocols in place – as a group I think it’s something that we can manage. But again, anyone that pretends like they can sit here today and tell you exactly how things are going to play out, I don’t subscribe to that. There’s a lot we don’t know.”
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The science of infections is daunting, and the math is overwhelming. As one team official noted, the National Basketball Association will attempt a restart of its season in a bubble of containment in Orlando, Florida, attempting to wall off the coronavirus and outsiders at risk for infection. Major League Baseball, on the other hand, will try to conduct business in dozens of venues, and after their workouts, players will return to their homes and apartments and hotel rooms to loved ones who have been exposed to others outside of any theoretical bubble. The NBA will try to do its work under one roof, with access restricted. MLB's season will be one long wade through humanity, with roving bands of players moving from state to state, city to city, hotel to hotel under the best circumstances. At worst, players will venture outside of the safe zone -- something that staffers fully expect will happen on a regular basis.”
Matt Martell, SI.com: “Everyone working in MLB must adhere to all 101 pages of the 2020 MLB Operations Manual, outlining the health and safety protocols, on- and off-field rules, travel regulations and league operations put in place for this season. Much like the U.S. Constitution, this is an experiment with language included specifically so it can be amended. ‘As comprehensive as this manual is,’ the document reads in the introduction, ‘it does not address every aspect of MLB and Club operations for the 2020 season. Additional guidance may be provided throughout the season.’ In other words, the league reserves the right to make changes to the format and procedures for the season as things change. With an ever-evolving virus continuing to spread, unforeseen obstacles will emerge. How the league tries to solve these problems, and how the players react to those solutions, will decide the fate of the 2020 season.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Can players, their pockets lined with a $108 per diem and at least a six-figure salary, truly subsist on meals, ready to eat, and avoid their favorite steakhouses? Will the occasional drudgery of the season prove too strong for a young, athletic and seemingly invincible man to blow off some steam at Top Golf, let alone cavort in a crowded nightclub? Will strict guidelines against fraternization prove too hard to enforce, and a player on the Brewers figures there’s little risk in meeting his pal on the Pirates for a Taco Tuesday special?”
Tom Boswell, Washington Post: “America is no longer a team. And it’s killing us. Many of us. Our clubhouse is so full of feuding, selfishness, team-last egos and backstabbing that we can’t even agree to wear a face mask during a plague. Our fury is so close to the surface that a few words lead to screams. If the world were a sports league, we would be a franchise falling apart fast. Of course, the world really is a competitive league — but an economic one. In that race, in controlling the novel coronavirus pandemic, we are far behind Asia, where, just to illustrate, Japan and South Korea are playing baseball, and Europe, where elite professional soccer is back in England, Germany, Italy and Spain. The gap is incredibly embarrassing. If you want to know why, among many more serious American problems, we may have no more Major League Baseball, NFL, NBA or NHL this year.”
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “Because of COVID-19, the season came close to cancellation before it began. An outbreak could end it any day, wiping out the postseason and freezing the midseason standings in an eternal what-if, like 1994’s. Even if it’s possible to complete the season safely, there will be fewer major league games played this season than in any year since 1900. So savor the aesthetic experience of the sport for as long as it lasts. Appreciate the pitches and the swings of some of the most talented athletes ever. Watch with friends or family, whether together or far apart. Do yard work and doze off with the familiar music of a baseball broadcast in the background. Root for good games and sweet stories and successful performances by players you like. Root for unique occurrences—statistical quirks, previously unseen strategies, and discoveries that we wouldn’t make except in this strange season.”
MEGAPHONE
“I think the strategy is being up front and honest. From the outset, we’ve been very diligent about educating ourselves and keeping our guys as safe and as informed as possible.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, on a conference call with reporters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!