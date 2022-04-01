Tipsheet: Coach K leads Duke into historic Final Four showdown against North Carolina

All season Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tried to downplay his farewell tour.

That was an impossible task. He is an iconic figure in college basketball, thanks in part to his relentless self-promotion. Had he wanted to keep his exit from the sport low-key, he would not have announced his intentions ahead of time.

He would have played out of his final season, bid adieu after his final game and then rolled out the succession plan while heading into his lucrative post-coaching career of filming commercials.

Instead we’ve see a season’s worth of hoopla that lead to a Final Four showdown with arch-rival North Carolina. This is the first time these titans have met on the sport’s biggest stage, so this would have been a huge deal without Coach K’s goodbye.

But Krzyzewski bidding for one more national title on his way out the door, so Saturday’s game against the Tar Heels might be the most-hyped game in the sport’s history. The Villanova-Kansas semifinal game has been reduced to a preliminary event for fans killing time before the main event.

There is no way to downplay the magnitude of Duke-North Carolina. It will be an historic game.

“I haven’t looked at it as us vs. North Carolina,” Krzyzewski told reporters Tuesday. “I’ve looked at it as, ‘we’re playing in the Final Four, so the history of it, I have not paid attention to . . . (Saturday)’s the most amazing day in college basketball to bring four champions together and to play for another championship.”

Yeah, but Hubert Davis’ North Carolina squad ruined Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium with a stunning upset. That has to be fresh on the minds of Duke players.

“You can’t go into it (thinking) rivalry or payback,” Krzyzewski said. “We want to win a championship. If we go in with the other two things, we’re not going to win. It’s gotta be looked at as four teams playing for a national championship. The (rest) is stupid stuff. That means nothing. That’s what sport for fans is about. It’s not for coaches and players.”

Nice try, Coach K. America will be tuning in for the stupid stuff.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about The Final Four

Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “I don’t think we are overhyping the Duke–North Carolina Final Four matchup, which is the first time Duke and North Carolina have played in the NCAA tournament. This is the best rivalry in college basketball—and these two teams have never matched up in the sport’s biggest event. (They’ve played in the ACC tournament pretty regularly and met in the 1971 NIT semifinals, which had to have been pretty weird.) Part of the reason for their lack of NCAA matchups is just the way the tournament is shaped—the selection committee is supposed to avoid letting teams from the same conference play each other in early rounds—and part of it is simply bad luck. . . . But it’s not just a Duke-Carolina Final Four game, it’s Coach K’s Final Season. North Carolina already ruined Coach K’s final home game and forced him to go through with his long-awaited retirement ceremony in front of a crowd devastated to have just lost a game—it was a moment for the ages. Now, that moment for the ages will be topped by another moment for the ages. If UNC ruins Coach K’s last year by beating him in his final home game and then the Final Four? Holy crap! If Coach K finishes his career by knocking UNC out of the tournament and then goes on to win a title? Holy Crap!!! These will be taunts heard in North Carolina for decades.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The March 5 upset was a flashpoint for both teams, with UNC dismantling Duke on the day Krzyzewski was coaching in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium — where a plethora of pageantry, including 100 former players honoring him, made the rivalry game feel more like an event than a game. Since the NCAA Tournament began shortly thereafter, the No. 2 seeded Blue Devils have found their identity and played with a renewed hunger. North Carolina, a bubble team at the time of the March 5 clash, played spoiler and further intensified the rivalry with the huge upset. The Tar Heels have also been on a roll since, earning a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and knocking off two national title favorites in No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 UCLA to get to New Orleans.”

Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “In the wildly anticipated first NCAA tournament meeting of North Carolina and Duke on Saturday night in New Orleans, the spotlight will fall primarily on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will retire after either a loss to Duke’s ancient rival or following the national championship game Monday. The achievement of the man on the other sideline merits its own historical perspective. Davis, 51, moved one seat over and took charge of the North Carolina program after Roy Williams retired in April. He became the first rookie coach to reach the Final Four since Bill Guthridge led North Carolina there the year after Dean Smith retired, joining three of his mentors as coaches who have guided the Tar Heels to the first weekend in April. Davis restored the Tar Heels after two seasons of uncharacteristic struggle and righted them after a midseason plunge. They earned a No. 8 seed for the unevenness of their season, but Davis helped a roster of diverse talents coalesce in the final two months. He repeatedly told his players he wanted them to experience what he had as a Tar Heel: a trip to the Final Four.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “Davis took over amid a dismal slump for UNC basketball, at least by the program's gilded standards. The Tar Heels were 6-14 in the 2019-20 season cut short by the pandemic and got blown out by No. 9-seed Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA tournament last year. Davis then threaded the needle of staying true to the foundations of success set by his predecessors at Carolina while bringing some needed modernization to a program that had been defiantly wed to Williams' system. Davis did more than change the unofficial faux swear word in the program from Williams' crutch, ‘dadgum,’ to what UNC senior Leaky Black identified as Davis' – ‘bejeezers.’ The vibe around the program became more like the NBA, with much shorter practices late in the season a reflection of Davis' 12 seasons in the league. The style shifted to an updated brand of basketball, as there's been less focus on the devotion to a pair of big men moored in the post and the offensive rebounding dominance that came from that. By bringing in fifth-year Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek to play the 4 spot, Davis assured Carolina would play with more versatility. Manek, a 6-foot-9 forward, has attempted 6.2 3-pointers per game. He has made just under 40%, which gives UNC's offense flexibility and has established Manek as a foundational player for UNC this season (15.2 PPG).”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “After a stellar showing in the Big 12 Tournament, the Jayhawks have been a little bit streaky in the Big Dance. The single-digit wins against both Creighton in the second round and Providence in the Sweet 16 had some tense moments, but it was allowing Miami to jump out to a 35-29 halftime lead that really brought those consistency concerns to the spotlight. Of course, this veteran Kansas team responded by outscoring the Hurricanes 47-15 over the final 20 minutes. But if you're looking for weaknesses in this experienced and well-rounded team, it's that we've yet to see a full 40 minutes of its best basketball in the tournament.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is not a job. To me this is missionary work. It really is. It's put me in a position where I can help and serve and coach and teach and give back to these kids . . . To be in that position is very humbling. I'm very thankful and appreciative, and it's a great place to be.”

Hubert Davis, on his role as North Carolina coach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.