Tipsheet: Coach K rails against pandemic hoops, sends team home for holidays

John Gasaway , ESPN.com : “If you're John Calipari , the troubling aspect of the loss beyond its sheer magnitude is that Georgia Tech was the first Kentucky opponent this season to excel on offense. Moses Wright wore Kentucky out with 21 points on nine makes inside the arc, only one of which was a long 2-point jumper. Make no mistake, if the Wildcats can't or won't defend and, especially, if they give up good looks at the rim, you really could be looking at a collapse on the level of what injury-riddled North Carolina suffered last season. There are plausible scenarios where this is still a very good team . . . but ‘developing into a run-and-gun outfit that just outscores opponents’ falls pretty far down that list. This defense will have to do better. There's reason to expect it will.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Once schools decided to bounce around the country and play outside of bubbles, constant postponements and cancellations were always guaranteed. So while Gonzaga-Baylor is the most significant so far, it certainly won't be the last. To date, roughly 21% of the college basketball games scheduled have been postponed or canceled. And we're just 11 days into the season. So buckle up! As I've said many times, I was always certain a season would start -- and I'm still confident the season will be completed and a champion crowned, if only because not having a 2021 NCAA Tournament would be financially devastating for too many entities. So, rest assured, college basketball will reach its finish line, one way or another. But, it's been clear for a while now, the ride from here to there is going to be bumpy.”