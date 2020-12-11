Tipsheet: Coach K rails against pandemic hoops, sends team home for holidays

The Illinois Fighting Illini made the Duke Blue Devils look utterly ridiculous Tuesday night.
The Illini dominated Duke from start to finish during their 83-68 victory. The disorganized Blue Devils looked like a pick-up team down at the rec center.
They threw up bad shots from every angle and they seldom ran even a semblance of an offense.
After the game, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski got onto his soapbox complaining about trying to play games in the midst of a pandemic.
“Anything that’s led by committee is not agile in handling a situation,” he said. “We made an assessment — it’s not like it was well planned — that we were going to start Nov. 25. Basically it was more of a mentality — get as many games in as possible.
"I would just like for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff to assess where we're at. In our country today, you have 2,000 deaths a day. You have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week. You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it's already pretty bad.
“Do I think things should be done a little differently? Yeah. A lot of kids aren’t going to be going home for Christmas during a time when they should for mental health. We’re just plowing through this. … We should get updates on how many programs are on pause each week, how many new cases there are and not just plow through.
“I know the NCAA is worried about the end game. They’re not as worried about the game we’re playing right now.”
Duke (2-2) also lost a home game to Michigan State this season. So at his Thursday news conference, Alabama coach Nate Oats wondered if Krzyzewski’s sudden concern for the welfare of student-athletes had anything to do with how terrible his team has looked.
"Do you think if Coach K hadn't lost his two nonconference games at home that he would still be saying that?" Oats sniffed. “We 100 percent should be playing basketball.”
Krzyzewski begged to differ. He doubled down on his stance by cancelling his remaining non-conference games to let his players enjoy family time during the holiday season. He drew a line in the sand ahead of ACC play.
Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel also took up for the players.
“They’re laying it on the line to entertain people. Something just doesn’t feel right about it right now,” Capel told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “One of the things that has come about with all of this since everything happened in March when the season was canceled, I don’t think anyone can say anymore that these young men are amateurs. That’s out the window. They’re not. They absolutely aren’t.”
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “We knew the 2020-21 college basketball season would be weird, but Duke and Kentucky a combined 3-5 after two weeks of the season weird? On one hand, it's understandable. Both programs rely heavily on newcomers every season, and a shortened preseason without exhibition games or secret scrimmages makes the development process far more difficult. And to be fair, losses to Kansas, Illinois, Michigan State and even Richmond aren't going to be frowned upon by most throughout college basketball. But losing to Georgia Tech by 17 points? Barely looking competitive against Illinois? That's not what we're used to seeing from Kentucky and Duke teams, even this early in the season.”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “Duke struggled to contain Illinois’s dribble penetration by Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo, leading to plenty of easy looks at the basket for both them and big men Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. With slender floor-spacing big man Matthew Hurt playing much of the game at center, the Blue Devils don’t have a true shot-blocker to protect the rim. That makes it even more critical for their guards to lock down on the perimeter. Meanwhile, top-rated 2020 signee Jalen Johnson has struggled since posting 19 points and 17 rebounds in the season opener against Coppin State, tallying just 7 points on 3-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes on Tuesday. Duke needs all-conference-caliber play from Johnson to reach its ceiling.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “If you're John Calipari, the troubling aspect of the loss beyond its sheer magnitude is that Georgia Tech was the first Kentucky opponent this season to excel on offense. Moses Wright wore Kentucky out with 21 points on nine makes inside the arc, only one of which was a long 2-point jumper. Make no mistake, if the Wildcats can't or won't defend and, especially, if they give up good looks at the rim, you really could be looking at a collapse on the level of what injury-riddled North Carolina suffered last season. There are plausible scenarios where this is still a very good team . . . but ‘developing into a run-and-gun outfit that just outscores opponents’ falls pretty far down that list. This defense will have to do better. There's reason to expect it will.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Once schools decided to bounce around the country and play outside of bubbles, constant postponements and cancellations were always guaranteed. So while Gonzaga-Baylor is the most significant so far, it certainly won't be the last. To date, roughly 21% of the college basketball games scheduled have been postponed or canceled. And we're just 11 days into the season. So buckle up! As I've said many times, I was always certain a season would start -- and I'm still confident the season will be completed and a champion crowned, if only because not having a 2021 NCAA Tournament would be financially devastating for too many entities. So, rest assured, college basketball will reach its finish line, one way or another. But, it's been clear for a while now, the ride from here to there is going to be bumpy.”
MEGAPHONE
“The NCAA just needs to be transparent. If the NCAA wants to hold a press conference any time a player is getting an extra nickel, then why is there silence about why we are having this season, why isn't that part of the national conversation? It's the same reason other places are staying open. It's for money, and that's inescapable. A lot of businesses are staying open for money. . . . Pretending like it's any different is disingenuous and that's being kind to the NCAA.”
ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, going off on the NCAA.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!