Tipsheet: Coaching carousel sends Rhule to Nebraska, puts Freeze in play at Auburn

College football’s silly season is underway. The coaching carousel is spinning crazily and players are preparing to explore their options in the transfer portal.

Nebraska (Matt Rhule), Wisconsin (Luke Fickell) and Arizona State (Kenny Dillingham) led the hiring charge by filling their high-profile vacancies.

Ole Miss kept Lane Kiffin, for now, by giving him more than $9 million per year. That’s crazy money -- and he can collect it without having to deal with insane Auburn boosters.

After getting rejected by Kiffin, Auburn had to explore Plan B, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, and mull the possibility of a Plan C if Freeze’s checkered past creates too much risk.

Freeze has openly campaigned for the Auburn job while at Liberty, where he furthered this reputation as an offensive innovator while trying to shed the considerable baggage from his colorful stint at Ole Miss.

Rhule won big at Baylor, then flopped miserably in the NFL. The Cornhuskers got in early on him after moving on from hapless Scott Frost.

Fickell had been a hot commodity for a while, thanks to his steady success at Cincinnati. Prior to that he was a defensive coordinator an interim head coach at Ohio State.

Dillingham got the ASU job after offensive coordinator stints at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State and Oregon. After failing to progress with their hiring of NFL washout Herm Edwards, the Sun Devils identified a rising star with strong Arizona roots.

Elsewhere on the carousel:

David Shaw’s resignation at Stanford puts that school on the spot as its future and the future of the Pac-12 conference is up in the air.

Willie Taggert’s descent continue with his firing at Florida Atlantic. Previously he was head coach at Oregon and Florida State, so his career is definitely heading in the wrong direction.

Georgia Tech is making a big push to woo Tulane coach Willie Fritz, who has led the Green Wave American Athletic Conference championship game. Previously he enjoyed success at Georgia Southern.

Both Colorado and South Florida have shown interest in Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Will Coach Prime make the leap or will he wait for a bigger opportunities?

Here is what folks are writing about the coaching carousel:

Chris Wright, Saturday Down South: “Seemingly within minutes of the news that Kiffin was signing an extension to stay at Ole Miss came reports that Auburn was in contract negotiations with former Ole Miss coach/veteran rule-breaker Hugh Freeze. And had been for weeks, according to ESPN. The best part about NIL is that nobody has to pretend that character is a priority anymore. Long live the show cause! Hiring Freeze just cements that sentiment. Assuming it happens, on the field, Auburn is getting a proven offensive guru with a history of success in the toughest division in college football. How, exactly, that happened? Irrelevant. As long as Freeze wins games and occasionally beats Alabama, nobody cares about his baggage, the broken NCAA rules or nefarious behavior. It’s all part of The (New) Process.”

Adam Rittenberg, ESPN.com: “Nebraska needed to reclaim its identity after the messy Scott Frost era, and Rhule has the ingredients to provide what the Huskers need. Athletic director Trev Alberts has been clear that Nebraska must improve significantly along the line of scrimmage and return to its roots as a tough, run-oriented program. Rhule's teams at Temple and Baylor reflected that approach, and his ability to change the style of play at Baylor (and, to a lesser extent, the Big 12) undoubtedly jumped out to Alberts and the Huskers brass. Nebraska needed a coach who understands some of the realities in the Big Ten, and who can build a team more like Wisconsin and Iowa than Ohio State. Rhule played in the Big Ten at Penn State and embraces the traits that work in the league and that Nebraska has never fully adopted. Rhule didn't pan out in the NFL, and some Nebraska fans may be concerned about a Bill Callahan redux (Callahan, after all, also arrived with a strong reputation for line play). But Rhule's successful college head-coaching experience makes him different. He also has worked in different regions and should help Nebraska recapture the types of players needed.”

Doug Samuels, Football Scoop: “Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stepped in as the (Wisconsin) interim head coach after the dismissal of Paul Chryst earlier in the year and led the team to a 4-3 record, to salvage the team's bowl hopes at 6-6. Many believed that Leonhard's work as the interim head coach was enough to earn the nod as the team's head coach moving forward. Jim had a number of opportunities to leave over the years, and ultimately opted to remain in Madison each time. Fickell has turned down some big jobs over the last few years and opted to stay at Cincinnati, and his work there has them positioned to join the Big 12 in July of 2023, but the lure of a job like Wisconsin and the ability to win big without a huge overhaul necessary may be what moves the needle for Fickell.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “Since the Big Ten split into the East and West divisions, Wisconsin has enjoyed being one of the perennial powers on one side of the standings with an arguably easier path to the Big Ten championship from the West than the teams face in the East with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State all in that division. But the arrival of USC and UCLA -- and whatever scheduling and structural changes that come with their additions to the conference -- will likely end that favorable path to competing for a championship. That's why Wisconsin needed to nail the hire in this moment; the Badgers will have the best chance to remain one of the top programs in the conference and avoid getting pushed into the league's middle class. Wisconsin is a proud program with great tradition, but it also only has six conference championships since 1970 with three won by Barry Alvarez in the 1990s and three won by Bret Bielema in the early 2010s. Paul Chryst led Wisconsin to the Big Ten Championship Game three times in the last six years, but that was thanks to the current divisional structure. Wisconsin wants to remain in the mix to play for conference championships on the field, and it hopes Fickell can be the coach to keep it among the elite.”

Paolo Uggetti, ESPN.com: “The (Arizona State) rebuild will not be easy. And yet, given the way the Pac-12 is (and will be with the departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten) there's room for a middling team or two to make a leap. There's no doubt that Dillingham will use the transfer portal wisely to get his type of player into the program right away in a similar fashion to how Lincoln Riley did it at USC. The Trojans may be a tough example to try to replicate given that Riley has quarterback Caleb Williams at his disposal, but perhaps a more realistic and apt comparison could be what coach Jonathan Smith has done at Oregon State. In a span of four years, Smith turned the 2-10 Beavers into a nine-win team. If Dillingham can achieve a similar feat in the next three to five years, the hire will be a success.”

Adam Gorney, Rivals.com: “Dillingham is a sharp offensive mind, an inventive and smart play-caller and he embraces recruiting. Kids genuinely like him and that can only help when ‘one of their own’ has now returned to Arizona to try to turn the Sun Devils back into relevant players first in the Pac-12 and then maybe nationally. This is where it gets tricky and difficult because significant challenges are ahead. Dillingham was the main recruiter for Chubba Purdy to Florida State and for getting California four-star A.J. Duffy to Tallahassee as well but the Sun Devils’ track record - and to be fair Arizona’s track record as well - over the years of keeping in-state talent home is downright abysmal. Of the last four full recruiting classes only three of the top 65 players in the state picked Arizona State as legions of elite prospects like Bijan Robinson, Kelee Ringo, Anthony Lucas, Benjamin Morrison, Ty Thompson, Denzel Burke, Spencer Rattler and others didn’t even really think about playing for the Sun Devils. Going anywhere else seems en vogue to in-state prospects.”

“This is a destination job at a program that I have admired from afar for years. I am in total alignment with [athletic director] Chris McIntosh's vision for this program. There is a tremendous foundation here that I can't wait to build upon.”

Luke Fickell, on taking the Wisconsin job.