The college basketball coaching carousel is gathering speed with the NCAA Tournament down to 16 teams.

Missouri's upgraded contract strapped in coach Dennis Gates for the offseason ride. Meanwhile former Mizzou coach Mike Anderson was sent flying and former Tigers star Kim English is jockeying for a better position.

As expected, Rick Pitino left Iona to replace Anderson at St. John’s. Pitino lives at the Winged Foot Golf Club and he won’t have to move to take this job.

Pitino, 70, has proven he still has what it takes to recruit and coach and a high level. He went 64-22 in three seasons at Iona and earned two NCAA tourney bids.

So his hiring has energized the St. John’s booster base.

Meanwhile, Anderson is wondering how St. John’s could justify firing him “for cause” while trying to avoid paying the $11 million still owed to him.

Anderson posted a mediocre 68-56 mark in four seasons at St. John’s and failed to get the program to postseason play. His hiring was a head-scratcher, since it removed Anderson from the recruiting base that helped feed his success at UAB, Missouri and Arkansas.

And then the school fired him “for cause?” That seem hard to imagine with such a well-respected coach.

The school accused him of:

“Failure to create and support an environment that strongly encourages student-athletes who are in the men's basketball program to meet all university academic requirements.”

“Failure to perform your duties and responsibilities in a manner that reflected positively on St. John's University . . . in actions [that] brought serious discredit.”

“Failure to appropriately supervise and communicate with your assistant coaches.”

Anderson responded with this statement to ESPN:

“I vehemently disagree with the university's decision to terminate my contract for cause. The ‘for cause’ accusation is wholly without merit and I will be aggressively defending my contractual rights through an arbitration process.”

Elsewhere on the coaching carousel:

Ed Cooley left Providence to replace Patrick Ewing at Georgetown. Among the names mentioned at Providence is English, who is currently coaching George Mason.

Penn State is trying to pull together a package to keep coach Micah Shrewsberry, who could be a top candidate at Notre Dame and Providence.

Other possible targets for Notre Dame at Darian DeVries of Drake, Matt Langel of Colgate and even Greg McDermott of Creighton.

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey could resurface at South Florida.

Among the potential candidates at Iona are Fairleigh Dickinson’s Tobin Anderson and Jared Grasso of Bryant.

Mississippi State is one of the tougher jobs in the Southeastern Conference, which may explain why Chris Jans’ name has come up at Wichita State (Koch Family money!) and Texas Tech.

Texas Tech has also been tied to Paul Mills (Oral Roberts), Grant McCasland (North Texas) and Andy Kennedy (UAB).

New Mexico State may be zeroing in on Sam Houston State coach Jason Hooten.

Alabama assistant Brian Hodgson also worked under Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats at Buffalo, so he would be a natural for that job. Arkansas State has also kicked his tires.

Former Missouri Western coach Sundance Wicks left his assistant’s post at Wyoming to take the Green Bay job.

Here is what folks are writing about the carousel:

Zach Braziller, New York Post: “There is finally light at the end of this never-ending tunnel of disappointment for St. John’s, belief that this dormant program and its beaten-down fans finally have a realistic reason for optimism. It comes in the form of Rick Pitino, the legendary 70-year-old coach and native New Yorker who has agreed to take the challenging job on a six-year deal, a source confirmed. Pitino replaces Mike Anderson, fired after four mostly underwhelming seasons, trying to resurrect this once-proud team that last won an NCAA Tournament game 23 years ago and hasn’t reached the main draw of the dance since 2015 . . . President Fr. Brian Shanley spearheaded the courtship, described as “relentless” by a Pitino confidante. Pitino has called him a ‘superstar.’ There had been dialogue through third parties between Shanley and Pitino for quite some time, according to multiple sources. Shanley nearly hired Pitino at Providence 12 years ago – Pitino opted to stay at Louisville – before settling on Ed Cooley.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “When Pitino made his debut as a head coach in the Big East in 1985, Ed Cooley was playing basketball at Providence Central High School. In other words, this is not the first rodeo for the new St. John's coach. The university would appear to be counting on Pitino to elevate the program as he begins nearing the presumed close of an already storied career. Pitino's a New York City native and Long Island product who's won in the old ECAC, the Big East, SEC, American, ACC and, most recently, the MAAC. St. John's considered all of the above and decided, yes, Rick Pitino fits in Queens.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The Big East, which has three teams still playing in the NCAA Tournament, ranked as the third-best conference in the country this season, per KenPom.com. In adding Pitino, the league just got bigger and better. St. John's president Rev. Brian Shanley made sure to provide a financial package (including a salary pool for assistants) that was good enough to woo Pitino away from the school that brought him back to college basketball after three-plus years of exile. Pitino was cleared last November of any culpability in Louisville's IRP case tied to fraud and bribery in college basketball recruiting, a saga that dated back to 2017 with the FBI's oft-criticized investigation into shady recruiting practices. Pitino was fired in 2017 because of the investigation and a backlog of scandals under his watch at Louisville.”

John Feinstein, Washington Post: “The John Thompson era at Georgetown is over. It ended on Monday, after 51 years, when the school named Ed Cooley to replace Patrick Ewing as its men’s basketball coach. In a twist, Cooley comes to Georgetown from Providence — Thompson’s alma mater. Thompson coached Georgetown for more than 26 seasons, but well beyond that tenure, his presence — even after his death — has been impossible to miss. The hiring of Cooley, an outsider, was both inevitable and necessary. The 53-year-old is a proven program builder, first for five seasons at Fairfield and then for 12 at Providence. That city is his home, so his decision to leave could not have been an easy one, not after establishing the Friars in the top half of a very competitive league for the last 10 winters. But Providence last reached a Final Four in 1987 — under Rick Pitino — two years after Thompson’s last Final Four appearance. The team the Friars beat in the regional final? Georgetown.”

MEGAPHONE

“I was totally exonerated because I was innocent of any—I got two Level II violations of not being able to monitor. I got letters from every player I've coached, every assistant coach that's ever coached to send to them to say what a disciplinarian I am. So I had to wait five years for them to basically stall my career out to finally get exonerated. It was exonerated by an impartial committee made up of legal people—legal people, not ADs and not people they hand pick. So for five years they put me in the outhouse because they couldn't get their stuff together.”

Pitino, on dodging serious NCAA violations during his scandal[plagued era at Louisville.