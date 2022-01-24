Tipsheet: Coaching college hoops is hard, as Penny Hardaway learned

Coaching major college basketball is a tough, tough gig.

Penny Hardaway is just another relative newbie to reach this realization. The former college and NBA star did a fine job coaching at the high school level in Memphis. He reigned as royalty on the local hoops scene.

When the University of Memphis hired him as head coach in 2018, he immediately racked up recruiting victory after recruiting victory at his alma mater.

But coaching in the American Athletic Conference against seasoned coaches has proven challenging for Hardaway. The Tigers opened the season ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press, but they have fallen to 9-8 overall this season and 3-4 in the AAC.

Hardaway won 20 or more games in his first three seasons and made two trips to the NIT, winning the event last year. But he has yet to reach the NCAA Tournament and his prospects for doing so this season are dimming.

He brought NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace to help coach this season, but Wallace has been relegated to remote work due to COVID-19 protocols.

After the Tigers lost for the eighth time in 12 games, a reporter asked Hardaway if he had lost faith in his ability and become embarrassed by his team’s downturn.

That sort of pointed question would have set off a lot of coaches, but Hardaway kept his response real:

“I think the one thing I can say to this media because this media gets kinda (expletive) up sometimes when it comes to me. We don't have our full roster. Y'all know we don't have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid (expletive) questions about if I feel like I can do something.

“I'm coaching really hard, my boys are playing really hard, I'm not embarrassed about nothing. We have four freshmen starting, y'all need to act like it. Act like we got 17- and 18- and 19-year-olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22-, 23- and 24-year-old guys. Come on, man. Stop disrespecting me, bro. Like, don't do that. I work too (expletive) hard. I work way too hard for that. Y'all write all these (expletive) articles about me and all I do is work. We got young kids on the floor. They got young kids on the floor.”

Hardaway later took to Instagram to apologize for dropping F-bombs on camera.

“I want to issue an apology to my school, to the players, to our fans. I let my emotions get the best of me last night and that's not the way that you handle situations. I bleed Blue and I'm fighting always for my school, for my city, and for my players. We're working very hard. We know that there's adversity right now, but it's not going to stop us from working hard. We are going to make you guys proud. We're going to win. We're gonna get through this together. And to the fans that are fighting with us, thank you so much, we really appreciate it. You guys help push us through with your energy. And to my players, let's keep fighting on. We're nine and one strong. And again Memphis, I love you. Peace.”

Hardaway has revived interest in the Memphis program and energized the fan base. But finishing the job by closing out victories has proven difficult.

So it goes in college coaching.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering how Buffalo Bills fans are doing this morning:

On the other hand, is anybody getting any work done today in Kansas City?

How long will Tom Brady milk his retirement decision to get the most possible attention?

Is Jordan Binnington ready to answer the Ville Husso challenge?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here’s what folks are writing about college basketball:

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The (Auburn) Tigers are now 18-1 overall, 7-0 in the SEC and tied with Davidson for the sport's longest winning streak. More importantly, they're 6-1 in Quadrant 1 and 4-0 in Quadrant 2 -- or 10-1 in the first two quadrants with wins over five top-30 KenPom teams. Only Baylor has as many Quadrant 1 wins. Nobody has a better record inside the first two quadrants. And the Tigers remain the only team that still hasn't lost in regulation. The lone loss is a double-overtime loss to UConn on a neutral court nearly two months ago. That's a strong body of work. Yes, it should be noted that Kentucky lost five-star freshman TyTy Washington in the first half to a left ankle injury, and there's no denying that's where things started to flip. The Wildcats were up nine points when Washington left the game for good; they lost by nine points. That's an 18-point swing in the final 28:24 of the game that underscores just how crucial it is for Washington to heal and get back on the court, ASAP. But that shouldn't take away from Auburn's incredible day.”

Joe Cox, Saturday Down South: “For Kentucky, the Wildcats showed moments of what could be. When the Wildcats are intact, they are capable of taking the fight to anyone in the nation. But Washington looked likely to miss a handful of games with an ankle sprain, which comes at a rough time for a Kentucky team about to face Kansas next Saturday. (Sahvir) Wheeler returned to action despite his injury, but the mighty mite guard gets hit at a rate that would embarrass an NFL quarterback. Kentucky is likely to enter February with one starting guard out of the lineup and another playing through whiplash-type injuries. Of course, Kentucky’s X factor could be mid-year enrollee Shaedon Sharpe. John Calipari has been mum regarding whether Sharpe will suit up at all for the 2021-22 Wildcats. But with the recent news that Sharpe will be eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft, if Washington has to miss more than a couple of games, Calipari and Sharpe might want to revisit the young man’s future. Auburn, meanwhile, is living the dream. A game at Tennessee in late February is the only game left on their regular-season schedule in which they’ll face a ranked team. The road to the top of the SEC runs through Auburn. And while an injured Kentucky team showed that they can make a run, the Tigers have earned the top spot.”

Joe Lunardi, ESPN.com: “The Big 12 already has seven probable tournament teams and TCU would make eight. With Oklahoma State ineligible, the current bracket thus features eight of a possible nine Big 12 schools. This is a staggering success rate and a testament to the fact that in terms of the power conference expansion trend, less is actually more.”

Candace Buckner, Washington Post: “Georgetown (6-10) had never started 0-5 in the Big East. Things have never been this dire — not even in 1979, when John Thompson Jr. led the Hoyas as one of the original seven teams in the inaugural season of the conference. Not in early 1999, when the morning after a loss at Seton Hall that had dropped the Hoyas to 7-6 overall and 0-4 in the league, Thompson felt compelled to drive to his assistant’s home and tell him to take over. And not in 2017, when John Thompson III lost his first four conference games and the fall of this great empire had fueled a revolt among former players who needed an anonymous quote to express their frustration. This time, however, there’s been little uproar. Outside of Ewing unleashing his disappointment and anger following a Jan. 7 blowout to Marquette — ‘Big John is rolling over in his grave for the performance we showed tonight,’ he said then — the losses have not inspired much of an outcry among the Georgetown faithful.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Wake Forest has mostly flown under the radar in coach Steve Forbes' second season, but the Demon Deacons made a loud statement on Saturday night with a 98-76 win over North Carolina. The loss marks just the second time since the 1954-55 season and the first time since 2001-02 that the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC) have lost consecutive games by 20 or more points after they lost 85-57 at Miami on Tuesday . . . While there is still time for UNC to turn things around under first-year coach Hubert Davis, the program's awful week casts a cloudy outlook on the Tar Heels' chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament. They entered the game outside of CBS Sports' Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm's projected field and will have limited opportunities in a watered down ACC to show they belong.”

MEGAPHONE

“It was a well-needed win. We didn’t play very well to start the game, but we showed resilience. We just kept playing and turned them over late in the game. We ended the game on a 30-9 run. Give the guys a lot of credit for that.”

Alabama coach Nate Oats, after his team rallied past Missouri.

