Tipsheet: Coaching market settles, Oats, Musselman stay in SEC

Richard Justice, Texas Monthly: “Chris Beard just broke one of the most important rules of coaching: Never leave a place where they’re probably going to build statues and name streets in your honor. That’s what he had at Texas Tech, and that’s what he’s unlikely to ever have at Texas. Through five seasons in Lubbock, Beard achieved a status almost unheard-of in this high-velocity era of social media and endless bellyaching. Fans loved him, alumni worshipped him, administrators catered to him—he had it all. When Beard begins his new life in Austin, the tone will be different: What have you done for us lately, buddy? That’s the mantra at Texas, which showed the door to its most successful basketball coach (Rick Barnes) and one of its two most successful football coaches (Mack Brown), despite them elevating their programs to heights that seemed unimaginable when they first arrived. It wasn’t just that Beard took over a decrepit Tech program and led it to the Elite Eight in his second season and the National Championship Game in his third; it was how he did it. Beard’s first Red Raiders team wasn’t built around heralded recruits. It was a bunch of guys playing with defensive fury, diving for loose balls, rebounding like crazy, and fearing no one.”