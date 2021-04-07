Tipsheet: Coaching market settles, Oats, Musselman stay in SEC

The college basketball coaching carousel is finally slowing down.
The top head coaching vacancies have been filled -- and with several schools hiring assistant coaches to fill them, that limited the domino effect.
Perhaps it was the Pandemic Effect, but the 2021 marketplace didn’t feature much in the way of high-dollar coach stealing.
Indiana didn't come after Alabama coach Nate Oates, preferring to hire New York Knicks assistant (and former Hoosiers standout) Mike Woodson. Meanwhile Oats will move forward with a new six-year, $19.4 million contract in Tuscaloosa.
Minnesota didn't come after Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, preferring Xavier assistant coach Ben Johnson, who played for the Gophers and also served as an assistant coach for them.
North Carolina didn't come after Oats or Musselman, preferring to keep the job in house with assistant coach Hubert Davis replacing the retired Roy Williams.
"I don't feel pressure because I'm not comparing myself to anybody," Davis said during his introductory news conference. "Coach Williams is the greatest. I'm Hubert."
DePaul didn't back up a Brinks Truck for Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser. Instead, the Blue Demons hired Oregon assistant coach Tony Stubblefield.
Ah, but Moser moved on against Tipsheet’s advice. He left his mid-major juggernaut for Oklahoma, replacing the retired Lon Kruger. It took a great opportunity to pry Moser from his hometown and the school he loved, but the Sooners offered much. Oklahoma’s tradition of success, upgraded facilities, massive revenues and stable department leadership under Joe Castiglione appealed to Moser.
Loyola quickly replaced Moser with assistant coach Drew Valentine, a rising star who will try to keep that well-oiled machine running.
When Chris Beard made the predictable jump from Texas Tech to Texas to replace Shaka Smart, the Red Raiders promoted assistant coach Mark Adams to replace Beard. Adams is an excellent defensive coach with extensive head coaching experience at lower levels.
These transactions led to two more Division I openings. Adams hired Portland State head coach Barret Peery for his staff and Beard wooed UTEP coach Rodney Perry.
Former Nebraska coach Tim Miles landed at San Jose State and UMBC coach Ryan Odom – whose team famously upset No. 1 seeded Virginia as a No. 16 seed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament – got the Utah State job.
On the regional level, Tipsheet was glad to see Marty Simmons land the Eastern Illinois job. But Simmons, the former SIU Edwardsville and Evansville coach, is tackling a huge challenge. In 40 years at the Division I level, Eastern Illinois has posted just two 20-victory seasons.
Here’s what folks have been writing about the changes:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “I can say this with certainty: not one coach, reporter, agent, athletic director or commissioner thought this year's coaching carousel was going to be this volatile. Sure, there was an expected uptick in hirings, firings and even a retirement (or two) following last year's lack of action due to the pandemic. But we're at 47 jobs that have changed, and it could well get to 50 in the next week. From the seven power conferences alone, there have been 13 openings. When North Carolina announced Roy Williams' retirement Thursday morning, that jumped to the list of the biggest headlines of the week. It opened, arguably, the best job in college basketball. North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham wasted no time filling that opening by elevating long-time assistant coach Hubert Davis to the job. Davis has been on UNC's staff for nine seasons.”
Joe Henricksen, Chicago Sun-Times: “Oklahoma wants to win. And they want to win big . . . However, this job isn’t one that instantly ruins one’s quality of life as so many over-the-top, high-pressured head coaching jobs with outlandish expectations can do. The OU basketball coach will never, ever be the BMOC. Porter Moser will never rival Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley. But he will also never feel the type of heat Riley will receive if things take the slightest dip. Simply put, Oklahoma has a bit of a lethargic fan base. Fans and boosters care more about football recruiting than the actual basketball season. That may seem like a negative, but in the basketball coaching world it can often be a sense of relief. In the last 45 years Oklahoma has fired just one basketball coach — Jeff Capel. And that came after a NCAA investigation led to a lack of recruiting prowess and left the program in limbo. As one head coach recently said to me, ‘What’s nice about Oklahoma basketball is that there aren’t a bunch of different cooks in the kitchen.’ Which means everyone knows their place and the head coach is in complete control.”
Richard Justice, Texas Monthly: “Chris Beard just broke one of the most important rules of coaching: Never leave a place where they’re probably going to build statues and name streets in your honor. That’s what he had at Texas Tech, and that’s what he’s unlikely to ever have at Texas. Through five seasons in Lubbock, Beard achieved a status almost unheard-of in this high-velocity era of social media and endless bellyaching. Fans loved him, alumni worshipped him, administrators catered to him—he had it all. When Beard begins his new life in Austin, the tone will be different: What have you done for us lately, buddy? That’s the mantra at Texas, which showed the door to its most successful basketball coach (Rick Barnes) and one of its two most successful football coaches (Mack Brown), despite them elevating their programs to heights that seemed unimaginable when they first arrived. It wasn’t just that Beard took over a decrepit Tech program and led it to the Elite Eight in his second season and the National Championship Game in his third; it was how he did it. Beard’s first Red Raiders team wasn’t built around heralded recruits. It was a bunch of guys playing with defensive fury, diving for loose balls, rebounding like crazy, and fearing no one.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “[Smart] could've coached the Longhorns next season, if he wanted. But when you're picking between a win-or-get fired situation at Texas, where the fans have turned on you, or a great Big East job with wonderful facilities and tradition, in a terrific city with a fresh set of expectations, honestly, it's not a hard decision from the perspective of quality of life and career preservation . . . I don't think there's any doubt that Marquette did about as well as it could do in replacing Steve Wojciechowski. The Golden Eagles are getting a 43 year-old former Final Four coach who has led his team -- first at VCU, then at Texas -- to eight of the past 10 NCAA Tournaments while solidifying himself as a major player on the recruiting trail. So, I think, Marquette made a really smart move here. But what Shaka Smart just did is even smarter.”
Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: “By moving quickly, Tech gives Adams a chance to keep a core of the players who helped the Red Raiders advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament this season . . . Former players including Norense Odiase, Tariq Owens, Justin Gray and Matt Mooney praised the decision to promote Adams . . . He grew up in Brownfield and has been head coach in the past at Clarendon College, Wayland Baptist, West Texas A&M and Howard College. He led Wayland to the championship game of the 1985 NAIA Tournament and led Howard to the 2010 NJCAA title. The 1979 Tech graduate is 544-244 in 23 years as a college head coach, which also includes a stop at UT-Pan American, now known as UT-Rio Grande Valley.”
MEGAPHONE
"I will be here cheering. I won't ever criticize you. I'll blame it on the officials."
Roy Williams, on supporting the promotion of Hubert Davis.