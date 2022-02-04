Tipsheet: Cockburn creating massive mismatches in rugged Big Ten

After working in the Big Ten for two decades, Wisconsin coach Greg Gard has seen many big man battles. The conference is known for its robust inside play.

But Kofi Cockburn? He’s something else.

The super-sized Illinois center tore up the Badgers for 37 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-67 victory over the No. 11 Badgers Wednesday.

Cockburn made 16-of-19 shots from the floor and, no, they weren’t all dunk shots. He threw a variety of low-post moves at Wisconsin defenders Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt, who are 7-footers themselves.

Crowl and Vogt combined to score eight points, grab three rebounds and earn eight fouls against Cockburn.

"Maybe I should have taped Steven and Chris together to try and guard Kofi,” Gard quipped.

Illinois has won all four games against Wisconsin with Cockburn in the lineup. He has averaged 23.5 points on 72.2 percent shooting in those victories. He also averaged 9.8 rebounds.

“I don't know if there's anybody else in the country at that size, that mobility, and what he does,” Gard said. “It’s a challenge. I don’t want to give away everything, but do you try to minimize how many touches he can get? Where he gets it, the ball pressure where he can get help from? I don’t think it’s anything that everybody else is trying to do as well.

“It’s just when you’re cognizant of threes and they have shot it well at times, and that’s obviously, you play that cat and mouse game of what can they do in the paint versus threes.”

Illinois is back into sync offensively with Cockburn. He missed time with a concussion and the Illini had to readjust to having him back.

Coach Brad Underwood spaces the floor with shooters to create room for him, although against Wisconsin Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer combined for just 2-for-11 shooting from behind the arc.

"Probably as much as the effectiveness as he has is they surround him with shooters," Gard said. "They do a good job of entering to him from angles where it's harder to get help immediately to him. He's obviously, you know, a very good player."

Yes, Tipsheet knows.

MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE

Questions to ponder while wondering why the Minnesota Vikings jilted Jim Harbaugh at the altar:

Why didn’t somebody made a reality TV show out of the wildly dysfunctional Washington Football Team, er, Commanders?

Can SLU get all of its offensive components working against Dayton Saturday?

Where will displaced Georgia quarterback JT Daniels finish his career?

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about SEC basketball:

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Kentucky has looked like a Final Four contender for more than six weeks at this point, but there were still questions. The only surefire NCAA tournament team that it beat entering the last week had been Tennessee. They had lost to LSU and Auburn during that stretch -- injuries were undoubtedly part of the reasons they lost those, but still, they were losses. The underlying numbers looked impressive, but it was understandable if some people wanted Kentucky to show it on a big stage. Well, stages don't get much bigger than a Saturday night game at Allen Fieldhouse. And Kentucky showed up. The Wildcats ran Kansas out of its own arena, jumping on the Jayhawks from the opening tip and not letting up until the final buzzer. They scored 51 points in the first half and cruised to an 18-point win. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, that's Kentucky's largest margin of victory on the road against a top-five team in program history. Keion Brooks had his best game in a Kentucky uniform, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington didn't shoot the ball well, but they were highly effective in creating and playmaking, totaling 13 assists and four turnovers. Oscar Tshiebwe did Oscar Tshiebwe things, Kellan Grady hit 3s and guarded Ochai Agbaji, while Jacob Toppin made plays off the bench. Fully healthy, few teams nationally have the ceiling that Kentucky possesses.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “Alabama has shown itself to be many things this season — among them extremely dangerous. The Crimson Tide have six Quadrant 1 wins. They've beaten Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor and Tennessee. So it wasn't totally unreasonable to think they just might go to Auburn Arena on Tuesday night and present the top-ranked Tigers with a real challenge. It didn't happen, though. Final score: Auburn 100, Alabama 81. So that's 18 straight victories for Bruce Pearl's Tigers. They haven't lost since the day before Thanksgiving. They haven't lost in regulation all season. They're 21-1 overall and 9-0 in the SEC with seven Quadrant 1 wins.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Alabama hasn't entirely lived up to the hype that began to grow after a nonconference win over Gonzaga in December, but the Crimson Tide are still solidly in the NCAA tournament field because they keep knocking off titans: Houston, Tennessee, LSU and Baylor have all lost games in Tuscaloosa this season. Enter Kentucky, a program that turned heads with an 18-point victory at Kansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge last Saturday. Alabama, meanwhile, had just lost to Georgia (ranked 213th in the NET) on the road before it beat Baylor last Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. This Saturday's game comes a week before the start of a Florida (home)-Tennessee (away)-Alabama (home)-LSU (home) stretch that will impact the SEC race, and Kentucky's seeding on Selection Sunday. The Wildcats look great right now. But Alabama has been humbling teams all season.”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Vanderbilt is now 0-2 against South Carolina this year. That’s not where the Commodores wanted to be in 2022 under coach Jerry Stackhouse with Scotty Pippen Jr. on the roster. Yes, they took care of business at home against a bad Georgia team on Saturday night, but a disappointing season will likely get much worse this week.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Josh Brooks is the athletic director at Georgia, someone who's held the position officially for not even 13 months. The football team is coming off a national championship for the first time in two generations, and the momentum behind that university right now is as optimistic as it's been in a long time due to how great of a program Kirby Smart has built on the field. This means Brooks is in a position to make a move in men's basketball if he chooses, and should that happen, he'll have full autonomy over the search and the hire. Georgia is mired in a 6-15 season. It rates as the worst power-conference team in multiple metrics (206th at KenPom, for one). I kind of can't believe this is already Crean's fourth season in Athens, Georgia, but it is, and he carries with him a 47-64 record. I think he's got the hottest seat of anyone. At a certain point it's worth asking if Georgia should go through one more season of this before starting all over again anyway. Multiple industry sources told me in the past two weeks that they anticipate Georgia will make a change at the end of this season. Crean's buyout drops from $7.5 million to $3.5 million on April 6. I don't know if Brooks will want or even need to wait that long. The SEC will likely see multiple openings and pieces are already quietly moving behind the scenes in advance of what's expected to be a headline-generating carousel in that conference come March.”

MEGAPHONE

“Missouri, just mid- second half, when they got that lead . . . I thought that they had a step up with their intensity. It's again, we're all we're all human and when that thing's going in for you, and you make a big run, sometimes naturally, your defense can extend a little bit and that might have been coach Martin staff's call. But they just were really extended down the stretch. We struggled with some of that pressure, didn't get open looks, but got some drives and we were able to drive through some contact again and get to the foul line and convert.”

Florida coach Mike White, on Missouri’s defense.

