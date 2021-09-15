Tipsheet: Collapsing Padres, Reds, Phillies clear playoff path for Cardinals

Everything had to break right for the Cardinals to get into the thick of the playoff chase after five frustrating months.
And that’s what happened.
Look at the spectacular failure of their immediate rivals in the wild card chase:
- The San Diego Padres were a shoo-in for the wild card game at the end of June, but they have gone 25-37 since. They have lost five straight games and they’ve been outscored 23-2 in their last three games. Tipsheet senses a trend there.
- The Cincinnati Reds were positioned to step over the prone Padres and claim the second wild card slot. But then they lost six consecutive series. They fell to the hapless Pirates Tuesday for their sixth loss in seven games.
- The big-spending Philadelphia Phillies seem equipped to make a run into the playoffs, but they have posted a 13-19 mark since Aug. 8 – and they, too, have lost six of their last seven games.
- The New York Mets seemed ready to make a late Cardinals-like push, but now they have lost five of their last seven games. Winning their weekend Subway Series against the New York Yankees did not provide the hoped-for spark.
With four rivals headed in the wrong way inside the final three weeks of the season, the Cardinals finally reached the point of controlling their own destiny.
If they win, they’re in.
As for their rivals, well, they’re grasping for optimism amid their untimely downturns.
“It's still right in front of us with 18 to go,” Padres manager Jayce Tingler said.
"We're working every day, we're trying to get guys right. We still have an opportunity here. We just need to play better,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.
"We absolutely know this is going to turn," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "I have no doubt. I know our players. I know our team. Not to say it's easy. We have to turn this around, we know that. I'm completely confident and feel it turning. It's going to happen."
But when slumps hit this time of year, the exasperation is magnified.
“Yeah, this has been a frustrating time, a frustrating month,” Padres right fielder Wil Myers said. “But it is what it is. There’s nobody feeling sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way to get this better.”
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had similar feelings after Tuesday’s loss to the Cardinals.
“Pretty frustrated,” he said. “Obviously we work extremely hard and our goal is to make the playoffs and go deeper. Definitely not happy at all.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “[Adam] Wainwright appeared to be past his useful years long about 2014. Coming into 2021, that 2014 season was the last time Wainwright pitched at an ace level while also being healthy. This season, however, Wainwright at age 39 and 40 has put up a 2.88 ERA with his best numbers at the command-and-control level since 2013. Wainwright also presently ranks second in the majors with 190 1/3 innings on the season. He leads the majors in complete games with three, and he ranks second among qualifiers in innings per start. Likely, he's headed for a top 10 finish in the NL Cy Young balloting. All of that has been especially vital to the contending Cardinals given that injuries have limited presumed ace Jack Flaherty to just 14 starts. Let us also appreciate that Wainwright has thrived not with age-defying gas like, say, late-career Roger Clemens or Nolan Ryan (he's averaged 89.4 mph with his fastball this season). Rather, he's done it once again by throwing his slow overhand curve a plurality of the time.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Padres — who are currently amid an 8-20 skid that included a sweep by the Dodgers this past weekend, and who haven’t posted a winning month since June — have by far the most difficult road ahead, as every team they face over their final 19 games is a contender. This run is bookended by four- and three-game series at Oracle Park against the Giants, plus this weekend’s trip to St. Louis, three apiece against the Giants and Braves at Petco Park, and then three more against the Dodgers in Los Angeles before heading back to San Francisco. Their opponents’ weighted winning percentage of .548 is 33 points higher than the next-highest NL Wild Card contender (the Mets) and 89 points higher than the one with the easiest schedule, the Phillies. The Pads’ odds of claiming that Wild Card spot are just 27.5%, less than half of what they were on August 11 (76.3%).”
Chelsea James, Washington Post: “Perhaps the only thing more stunning than the Padres’ fall to the periphery of the playoff picture is that they somehow remain on the periphery. They do not look like the team that visited Dodger Stadium earlier this season. In April and May, every game between the Dodgers and Padres qualified as appointment viewing. Every pitch was contested, every inning brought a new twist, and every night seemed to foreshadow similar drama in the fall. But the nearer the schedule has come to October, the less magical those matchups have become. The Padres have lost six straight games to the Dodgers over the past two months, scoring a total of nine runs. And with both teams in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline, it was Los Angeles that scored [Max] Scherzer, not his other primary suitor, San Diego. Instead, the Padres were left to try to hit him Sunday. They didn’t reach base until the eighth inning.”
Chris Thompson, The Defector: “[Scherzer] is such a competitive sicko that nothing—not even the ultra-rarefied air of the 3,000-K club, and certainly not an extended ovation of appreciation from the home crowd—is going to pull him out of the crazy-man intensity that has fueled his excellence over a 14-year tear through the majors. Scherzer took his bid for perfection into the eighth inning, but manager Dave Roberts must’ve been at least a little relieved when Hosmer, during his third plate appearance of the night, pulled another inside changeup down the line in right for a one-out standup double. Trying to pull Scherzer from the mound during a perfect game, and while his arm is still attached at the shoulder, is the kind of thing that can leave a manager with bite marks.”
Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The Giants as a team have drank from the fountain of youth, as Longoria, Buster Posey, and Brandon Crawford are posting either the best offensive seasons of their careers or something close to it. Brandon Belt is replicating the success he found in 2020, while Darin Ruf is having the kind of success that makes you think “oh, they’re platooning him heavily” only to find out he’s had more PA against righties than lefties, and now your phone is sitting broken at the base of the wall. How are they doing this? Ken Rosenthal would have you believe their young coaches are blending data and analysis into their feedback to the players, unlocking the potential that lay within those aging bones.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Does anyone remember that [Kris] Bryant had a pretty terrible 2020? (Hey, didn’t we all!) The irony of Bryant’s well-publicized battle over his free-agency status is that had he hit free agency when he wanted to, after his lousy 2020 season, instead of after this terrific 2021 one, he would probably have made less money than he will now. If the Giants can hang on to win the NL West and avoid that Wild Card Game, Bryant might be their best position player in the postseason and have plenty of opportunities to show suitors, once again, why he can be counted on in October. Waiting a year turned out to be the best possible situation for Bryant, amazingly.”
MEGAPHONE
“It’s just really weird to watch a lineup with this amount of talent struggle, collectively. When you put together a lineup that is this talented you would imagine that one or two guys might not be hot at one time. But right now we’re looking at six or seven guys who aren’t swinging the bat to their potential.”
Will Myers on the Padres’ collapse.