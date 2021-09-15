Tipsheet: Collapsing Padres, Reds, Phillies clear playoff path for Cardinals

Chelsea James, Washington Post: “Perhaps the only thing more stunning than the Padres’ fall to the periphery of the playoff picture is that they somehow remain on the periphery. They do not look like the team that visited Dodger Stadium earlier this season. In April and May, every game between the Dodgers and Padres qualified as appointment viewing. Every pitch was contested, every inning brought a new twist, and every night seemed to foreshadow similar drama in the fall. But the nearer the schedule has come to October, the less magical those matchups have become. The Padres have lost six straight games to the Dodgers over the past two months, scoring a total of nine runs. And with both teams in need of starting pitching at the trade deadline, it was Los Angeles that scored [Max] Scherzer, not his other primary suitor, San Diego. Instead, the Padres were left to try to hit him Sunday. They didn’t reach base until the eighth inning.”