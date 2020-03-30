Tipsheet: College ADs proceed cautiously amid pandemic shutdown

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “College basketball recruiting has gone 100% electronic and could remain that way for months. Because in-person contact is all but eliminated -- from a recruiting standpoint, the NCAA has banned in-person recruiting until at least mid-April -- it's FaceTime and Zoom overload. The end-of-April live period is not yet officially dead (a moratorium until April 15 is in place for now) but that is an inevitability. Many coaching staffs wait/bank on that April period to evaluate and sign, and though those coaches would never admit it publicly, those who recruit against them know they're in a tight spot. A huge curiosity is what the summer will look like. Without summer classes (a predicted likelihood) players won't be on campus and won't be in ideal condition come the early fall. Some schools will have bigger online course offerings than others, and questions about academics come along with that. Hopes are already so low for later this year that multiple coaches told me they'd put it between a 5-10% chance that there is a July live recruiting period, a crucial time for coaches to evaluate players.”