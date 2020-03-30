Tipsheet: College ADs proceed cautiously amid pandemic shutdown

College athletic departments are taking massive revenue hits due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The NCAA's distribution to Division I schools will be $375 million less this season. Fundraising efforts are suffering and it's not too soon to fret about football revenues from next season.
Athletic directors are operating in a state of emergency. We’re seeing signs of that again and again.
Normally we would see a flurry of major college coaching changes this time of year, but finances are tight and athletic directors are proceeding more cautiously.
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournaments and as well as the power conference tourneys pushed back judgement day for many beleaguered coaches at the high end of the industry.
Schools needing to make changes scaled down their coaching search process due the obvious travel limitations. Western Michigan, a mid-level program in the mid-level Mid-American Conference, called off its national search and simply promoted associate head coach Clayton Bates.
"I decided to change leadership of our program days before the COVID-19 crisis emerged. A comprehensive national search in this time of anxiety, despite exceedingly strong national interest in the position, just didn't sit well with me," athletic director Kathy Beauregard said in a statement from the school.
"Clayton is the best person for the job at hand. He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience and he has a close bond with the young men on our team. They deserve this stability and clear direction for the program.”
This was also a cost-cutting move. Rather than spending big on a replacement for long-time coach Steve Hawkins, the school saved about $165,000 with the modest financial package it gave Bates.
Such is the new reality for many college athletic departments.
“Only those absolutely essential needs with prior approval of our business office are being approved,” Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told the Athens Banner-Herald. “Only if it’s dealing with the virus, only if it’s dealing with an essential operational piece of a program or a department. We’ve put a halt to that unless it’s absolutely essentially necessary.”
Earlier this season Texas appeared likely to buy out Shaka Smart at great cost and throw giant money at potential high-profile replacements.
But a strong finish by the Longhorns helped save Smart, as did the sweeping economic impact of the pandemic.
"Shaka's our coach," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman Friday. "Nothing's changed. We won five of the last six down the stretch, finished third in the conference. We have a good team coming back. Nothing's changed on my end."
Wyoming athletic director Tom Burman had to navigate a changed landscape while hiring a coach – a process he completed early in our nation’s coronavirus crisis.
"There were some who chose not to interview only because there were so many questions going on about travel," Burman told CBSSports.con. "I wanted face-to-face at some point. But if you were a coach with a young family, is it the right time to pack up and say to your wife and your kids, 'hey we'll be together in three months but I've got to go to Wyoming and focus on my career? That's a hard conversation to have right now with your spouse."
He ended up hiring Jeff Linder from nearby Northern Colorado.
“At the end of the day, we were able to hire a guy that was 75 miles away and had actually beat us three times in a row,” Burman said. “So I had seen him play. It worked out great. But this epidemic added multiple dimensions.”
Alabama-Birmingham turned to a familiar face for its new coach, hiring alumnus Andy Kennedy. The school introduced the former Ole Miss coach with a “news conference” via Facebook Live from a mostly empty room.
Despite the pandemic shutdown, there has been a fair amount of turnover at the mid-major level, with schools like Southeast Missouri State (Brad Korn, Kansas State) and Western Illinois (Rob Jeter, Minnesota) hiring assistant coaches from major schools.
Here is what folks have been writing about the new landscape:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The American economic boom of the last decade has gone hand-in-hand with a fundamental change in the financial reach of college athletics. Beyond the obvious growth areas like television revenue and the College Football Playoff, which helped fuel an exponential rise in coaching salaries, athletic departments became much more sophisticated at getting their fans to part with large amounts of money. As the stock market roared and businesses thrived, schools climbed over each other to promote hotshot fundraisers into athletic director jobs, launch eight- and nine-figure facilities projects, endow coaching positions and reorient their stadiums toward amenities and premium experiences. But the looming economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has raised a question that athletic departments of all sizes are scrambling to assess: Is the party over?”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “The financial ripple effects from the pandemic are just now beginning to be felt by all walks of life. College sports, which for years has enjoyed a robust boom cycle, is by no means immune. The question now is how deeply it will affect an industry that has become accustomed to lavish spending on salaries and facilities. That uncertainty could easily spill over to attempts to compensate student-athletes. Legislation has been passed or is pending in many states, with the NCAA moving earlier this year to seek Congressional intervention and uniform national regulation. That issue has moved from front burner to back burner amid the current climate, but eventually it will return to prominence. The problem is that money theoretically available through local sources—school donors and businesses—could be drying up with the economic downturn. That could impact both the universities and athletes seeking name, image and likeness compensation.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “College basketball recruiting has gone 100% electronic and could remain that way for months. Because in-person contact is all but eliminated -- from a recruiting standpoint, the NCAA has banned in-person recruiting until at least mid-April -- it's FaceTime and Zoom overload. The end-of-April live period is not yet officially dead (a moratorium until April 15 is in place for now) but that is an inevitability. Many coaching staffs wait/bank on that April period to evaluate and sign, and though those coaches would never admit it publicly, those who recruit against them know they're in a tight spot. A huge curiosity is what the summer will look like. Without summer classes (a predicted likelihood) players won't be on campus and won't be in ideal condition come the early fall. Some schools will have bigger online course offerings than others, and questions about academics come along with that. Hopes are already so low for later this year that multiple coaches told me they'd put it between a 5-10% chance that there is a July live recruiting period, a crucial time for coaches to evaluate players.”
"I'm big on controlling what I can control, and that's been my mentality all season long. If I really allowed myself to get super caught up in everything that was said or written, it would've been a very distracted season."
Smart, to the Statesman-American, on remaining as the Texas head coach.
