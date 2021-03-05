Tipsheet: College basketball coaching carousel begins to spin

It’s time of year in college basketball. While the winners advance through conference tourneys toward the NCAA Tournament and the NIT, the losers make coaching changes.
The success of Loyola’s Porter Moser and Drake’s Darian DeVries in the Missouri Valley Conference will surely thrust them into some coaching searches this summer.
Both have put themselves in very good sports, though, so both can be patient.
On the flip side, the reaper came for one of the good guys this week: Eastern Illinois coach Jay Spoonhour, who served as an assistant coach at SLU and UNLV under his father Charlie Spoonhour.
Jay also won a national JUCO title at Wabash Valley, won 63 games in three years as the head coach at Moberly Area College and took UNLV to the NIT as interim coach while filling in for Charlie. Along the way he also served as an assistant coach at Valparaiso, Missouri and Texas-San Antonio.
(Oh, and he also briefly intersected with Tipsheet a hundred years ago at KFNS. He was comfortable in front of a microphone, just like his father.)
Among those on the Eastern Illinois staff was Marc Bernsen, the yesteryear Missouri State coach who enjoyed a long second career stage coaching professional teams in Europe.
Try as he might, Spoonhour could not turn the corner at Eastern Illinois. In nine seasons he finished above .500 just twice and made one trip to the CIT event.
He finished his run with a 119-157 record, including a 66-88 record in the Ohio Valley Conference.
So it goes in the top-heavy OVC, which has been dominated by Belmont, Murray State and Austin Peay in recent years. Since 2002, one of those three schools has won the OVC tourney 13 times.
Expect the coaching carousel to spin with more velocity during the next two weeks. The current openings include Boston College, Penn State, New Mexico, Fordham at the upper level and Albany, Denver, Portland, Northern Illinois, Texas State, IUPUI, UT Martin, UC Riverside and UT Rio Grande Valley in the lower levels.
Other scenarios to watch:
- Minnesota collapsed this season, so Richard Pitino is again on the hot seat. Will that school buck up and chase Arkansas coach Eric Musselman?
- COVID-crushed Frank Martin has been rumored to be seeking a scenery change from South Carolina for some time now. The competitive depth of the SEC is an absolutely killer.
- Archie Miller is taking heat at Indiana, but his massive buyout could keep him in place for another season. He will need to hit the transfer market hard if he gets another chance.
- Big brother Sean Miller is imperiled at Arizona now that the NCAA is finally pondering the evidence that the Wildcats have been paying players. But this is the NCAA we're talking about, so there may be wrist slaps all around for the name brand school caught cheating via a federal investigation.
- Former Illinois and SIU Carbondale coach Bruce Weber has endured a nightmarish season at Kansas State. Losing to Division II Fort Hays State was an especially bad look for the Wildcats. But his five NCAA tourney berths in the Little Apple give him some equity.
- Steve Prohm’s tenue at Iowa State has taken a hard turn for the worst. The Cyclones have a strong fan base and boosters might be ready to fund a change.
- Illinois State coach Dan Muller has suffered back-to-back losing seasons. The Redbirds were simply not competitive this season. But his buyout could protect him for one more season.
- Greg McDermott offered to resign at Creighton after making a racially insensitive remark while addressing his team. The school later suspended him and there’s a chance the cancel culture may yet claim him.
Here is what folks are writing about the carousel:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Boston College has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2009. There is a wide candidate pool available for what is objectively a bottom-two job in the ACC. This is an early offering, and by no means a surefire list, but some names that I'd expect to get an inquiry: Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser, St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt, Vermont's John Becker, Yale's James Jones, Northeastern's Bill Coen, Michigan assistant Howard Eisley and former Georgetown coach John Thompson III.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The confluence of looming NCAA sanctions, pedestrian performance (17-9, 11-9 Pac-12) and a looming decision on [Sean] Miller’s future with just one year remaining on his contract have created a pressure point. Here are the options: the school is going to decide to fire him, there will be a mutual parting of ways or some type of toothless extension lacking significant guaranteed money that would enable the fifth season of this awkward tap dance. (Predictably, there’s no imminent clarity on the severity of NCAA sanctions in sight.) Miller’s ability to navigate the self-inflicted mine-field of both the federal investigation and subsequent plodding NCAA investigation have been more impressive than anything the Wildcats have done on the court since 2017. Arizona hasn’t won an NCAA tournament game since the federal investigation went public, although it was projected as a No. 5 seed before the 2020 tournament was canceled. If there weren’t diminishing returns on the court, the argument for Arizona to muscle through another year with Miller may be more prominent. But Arizona’s middling program trajectory and the school’s decision to self-impose an NCAA ban this year are signs the Miller era is sputtering to an unsatisfying finish. We should know better in the next few weeks where that finish line is, as Arizona’s season is already over.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Dave Leitao signed an extension last spring through 2024, but the school has since hired a new athletic director and the extension reportedly includes no buyout. The Blue Demons are going to finish last in the Big East for the fifth straight season, and the expectation is that DePaul opens in the next few weeks. This is a job that generates mixed reviews within the industry: It has the infrastructure (facilities, location) in place to be a good job, but DePaul hasn't made the NCAA tournament since 2004.”
Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo! Sports: “Chris Collins is 17-58 in Big Ten play at Northwestern since the Wildcats’ breakthrough 2017 NCAA tournament appearance. This season, Northwestern hadn’t won a game since late December before upsetting Minnesota on Feb. 25.”
MEGAPHONE
“It’s all about Saturday right now. One win can really change the course of things.”
Beleaguered Indiana coach Archie Miller, ahead of the Hoosiers’ game against arch-rival Purdue.