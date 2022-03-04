Tipsheet: College basketball coaching carousel will spin as postseason unfolds

The postseason college basketball tournaments are underway at the mid-major level. Major college tourneys will unfold next week.

One by one, teams will shut down for the season after suffering elimination. And the college coaching carousel will start whirling.

Georgia seems certain to fire Tom Crean and the Southeastern Conference could see lots of change, with speculation swirling around Cuonzo Martin at Missouri, Kermit Davis at Ole Miss, Frank Martin at South Carolina and Ben Howland at Mississippi State as well.

Maryland and Louisville have the big openings right now. Iona coach Rick Pitino shot down suggestions that the Terrapins are calling for him.

“The University of Maryland is one of the premier institutions of higher learning,” Pitino tweeted. “Its basketball program can be among the nation's best. I hope they find the next great Gary Williams. I love coaching at Iona, and I'm totally committed to my players. It will not be me.”

Among the potential candidates are Eric Musselman, who seems happy at Arkansas, as well as Ed Cooley (Providence), Andy Enfield (USC) and Kevin Willard (Seton Hall).

UMass is looking for a new coach in the Atlantic 10 after moving on from Matt McCall. Former Indiana coach Archie Miller could be a target there, along with mid-major successes Dana Ford (Missouri State), John Becker (Vermont), Bashir Mason (Wagner), James Jones (Yale) and Jared Grasso (Bryant).

Illinois State is a highly attractive mid-major opening in the Midwest. The Chicago Sun-Times presented an interesting wish list that included former Iowa State coach Steve Prohm, Wright State coach Scott Nagy and SEMO coach Brad Korn – who has made the long-suffering Redhawks competitive in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Also listed were major college assistant coaches Roger Powell Jr. (Gonzaga), Ryan Pedon (Ohio State), Dean Oliver (Wisconsin) and Kyle Green (Iowa State).

Georgetown has decided to give former Hoyas legend Patrick Ewing another shot despite his winless campaign in Big East play. His unlikely run to last year’s NCAA Tournament – by winning the conference tournament -- helped buy him more time.

“Of course I want to be back here,” Ewing told reporters. “But in this position and this job, whatever happens will happen. I'm hoping that I'll be back and doing something that I love at a place that I love and getting us back to being the king of the hill.”

Meanwhile 900-year-old Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim told a Syracuse ratio station that he will not retire after this difficult season – and that a succession plan is in play.

“I think if I said I'm quitting now, after giving my word to these players, to me it would look like, 'Oh, they've had a bad year, so he's just going to quit,'” Boeheim said Saturday. “That's what it would look like to me. Maybe not to you. Maybe not to someone else. But that's what I would see. 'He's given his word to these players, he's healthy, he feels great, but they're having a bad year, so he's just going to quit'.”

Here is what folks have been writing about the coaching carousel:

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “For an athletic program that won a national championship in football this past season, and has won national titles in baseball, golf, tennis, track and field, gymnastics and swimming and diving, Georgia's inability to field a competitive men's basketball team that can annually compete for a spot in the NCAA tournament has been a never-ending puzzle . . . Technically, Georgia hasn't won an NCAA tournament game since upsetting No. 1 seed Purdue 76-69 to reach the Sweet 16 under Smith in 1996. The 26-year drought is third longest among Power 5 schools. Only Nebraska, which has never won a game in the NCAAs, and TCU, which last won in 1987, have waited longer. Even if you include Georgia's first-round victory over Murray State in the 2002 NCAA tournament, which was later vacated because of NCAA sanctions related to Harrick, it has the fourth-longest drought in Power 5 leagues (Penn State hasn't won an NCAA tournament game since 2001).”

Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “The Rebels have now lost (7 of their last 8) games, with the lone win coming at Georgia. They’ve been battered by injuries, but this is not a good look for coach Kermit Davis and his squad. Davis’s seat is heating up quickly . . . We’ll see if the Rebels can salvage anything on Saturday in the regular-season finale against Vanderbilt in Oxford. For now, though, it appears Ole Miss and Mizzou will be locked into that 12-13 matchup on the first day of the SEC Tournament.”

Matt Norlander, CBBSports.com: “With March here, a few hot mid-major coaching candidates are set for this year's coaching carousel. Murray State's Matt McMahon is as prominent as any of them, with Cleveland State's Dennis Gates, Wagner's Bashir Mason and South Dakota State's Eric Henderson in that group. (Grant) McCasland is definitely that category, but he's going to probably need a legitimate power-conference job to be pulled away from his situation at North Texas. UNT athletic director Wren Baker has consistently come through with committing to the program in terms of funding. The staff is paid better than any other in C-USA, and from updated locker rooms to training room renovations to facelifts to the practice facility, UNT is setting the pace in the conference. It's part of why -- with football being the major component, of course -- the school is moving to the American Athletic Conference in two years.”

Joe Henricksen, Chicago Sun-Times: “Despite the nearly quarter century without a single NCAA Tournament appearance, this is a program in the college basketball industry that is universally considered to be one of the better mid-major jobs in the country. That’s why Kyle Brennan, a fresh and relatively new face to ISU athletics, is in a great spot. Hired in December of 2020 as the Director of Athletics, Brennan will not have a hard time compiling a list of top-notch candidates. This will be a coveted mid-major job with inquiries from potential candidates he didn’t dream would be interested. But any good athletic director already has at least a short list of candidates he seeks to interview and take time with in the process. The early termination of (Dan) Muller, who was fired with five games remaining in the regular season and the still-to-be-played conference tournament, gives Brennan even more time. But that list needs to include someone who can target and recruit the state of Illinois, along with the recruiting breadbasket surrounding the state. The St. Louis and Indianapolis metropolitan areas are less than a three-hour drive from campus. This job, with the entire Chicago area an easy two-hour drive to the Normal campus and centrally located to the other parts of the state, needs a coach to recruit this state.”

“I just really focus on the things that I'm a part of every day that we try to do our best to control. It hasn't been easy doing that, but at the same time these guys fight, they keep coming back, they keep showing energy, and we keep trying to give ourselves every chance to win, but we've just been short.”

Crean, to ESPN, on being a dead coach walking at Georgia.

