Tipsheet: College basketball is off to encouraging start in the region

College basketball got underway with some positive performances from the region’s Division I teams.
Missouri was the biggest unknown with nine new players. The mysteries was deepened by the absence of DaJuan Gordon (one-game NCAA suspension), Trevon Brazile (medical issue) and Kaleb Brown (non-COVID-19 illness).
So what did we notice in the 78-68 victory over Central Michigan? Here goes:
- Given their glaring roster limitations the Tigers will be better off playing small lineups as much as possible. UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray III (13 points, 12 rebounds, three blocked shots) delivered a memorable debut while playing bigger than he is.
- Cuonzo Martin will lean on Javon Pickett heavily this season. So far, so good as Pickett (18 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) played with confidence and excelled in all facets.
- Boogie Coleman (14 points, five assists) is legit. He is shifty with the basketball and he has nice shooting stroke from deep. He should feel free to take over more often at the offensive end.
- Guard Amari Davis (14 points) got tentative when the Chippewas turned up the defensive pressure. He missed a couple of mid-range jumpers, normally his strength, and he started passing up shots. He needs to keep shooting.
- Running a half-court offense with a bunch of combo guards and Kobe Brown playing point forward won’t be easy. Brown struggled with fouls and turnovers, but he salvaged his night with late free throws and offensive rebounds that halted Central Michigan’s late push.
- Maybe the offense will run more smoothly when Gordon returns to the mix, given his ability to attack the basket and finish at the rim.
- Energetic freshman Yaya Keita can provide a physical presence down low, but he’s still pretty raw after missing his senior year of high school basketball with a knee injury. The Tigers must develop him sooner than later because they lack a viable Plan B in the post.
- As for 7-foot-3 Jordan Wilmore, well, let’s just say he’s not ready to play meaningful minutes against SEC-caliber opponents. He can get up and down the court, but then what?
Elsewhere on the regional scene:
Illinois is playing its first three games without super-sized center Kofi Cockburn, who is serving a silly NCAA suspension for premature name, image and likeness sales. But those first two games are against Jackson State (an easy 71-47 win Tuesday) and Arkansas State, so that limits the hardship. Coach Brad Underwood will have to develop his depth this season on the fly.
SLU has to soldier on without injured star Javonte Perkins. The Billikens must find strength in numbers, as they did while waxing Central Arkansas 96-61. Jordan Nesbitt (15 points, six rebounds) is off and running after his false start at Memphis last season.
Experts saw Missouri State as an upper-tier Missouri Valley Conference team led by Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim. But can the Bears defend? They opened their season with a startling 99-94 loss at home while allowing SEMO to shoot 57.1 percent from the floor.
And how about those Redhawks? Coach Brad Korn went 11 deep in his playing rotation and saw five players score in double figures. The Ohio Valley Conference may be in tough shape these days due to school defections, but SEMO may finally be regaining some traction.
SIU Edwardsville got some early national exposure while suffering a respectable 88-77 loss at Marquette on the FS2 telecast. Collinsville product Ray’Sean Taylor turned heads with his 16-point debut.
After battling injuries and COVID-19 last season, SIU Carbondale came back with its deepest team in memory. But the Salukis became flummoxed by Little Rock’s trapping defense in their 69-66 road loss. They turned the ball over 23 times, often in mind-boggling fashion.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Nearly a month ago, on Oct. 13, the Big 12 announced its preseason award winners. To the surprise of many, Kansas grad transfer Remy Martin Jr. won the honor of Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year. It took exactly one game for that prognostication to look . . . let's say . . . misguided. Martin could well win a game or three or five this season with his entertaining and raw scoring prowess, but it's hard to see how he'll be Kansas' best player. Because on Tuesday night, KU senior Ochai Agbaji made a compelling argument that he'll not only be Kansas' best player -- but also a potential All-American. The third-ranked Jayhawks made casual work of Michigan State, winning 87-74 at Madison Square Garden and sending notice that this team could be deeper, stronger and more physically adroit than the Jayhawks group that went 21-9 and failed to get out of the first weekend of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “Michigan State was one of the Big Ten’s many quick hooks from the 2021 tournament, blowing a 14-point lead in an overtime First Four loss to UCLA, who you might recall ended up playing on a while. The Spartans labored through the season with a 15-13 record and a most uncharacteristic 9-11 losing mark in Big Ten play. Three of the top four scorers are gone from that bunch. Hence, the unusually low spot down the preseason conference food chain. But new faces, especially at guard, are designed to fix some of what ailed Michigan State. There are really no big marquee stars right now in East Lansing. Eleven players were named to the preseason all-Big Ten team and none of them are Spartans. Not a league player of the year candidate on the roster.”
Gary Parrish, CBBSports.com: “Coach K has spent basically every week since he announced his plan to retire at the end of this season explaining how he wouldn't waste much time focusing on the end of his legendary career. And I'm sure that's his intention. But it's been clear for months, and it was undeniable Tuesday night, that (Mike) Krzyzewski's so-called ‘Farewell Tour’ will be the dominant storyline of this season regardless of whether he wants it to be or not. It's unavoidable and in your face -- so much so that at halftime of Duke's eventual 79-71 season-opening victory over Kentucky, the in-house televisions at MSG aired what amounted to a pre-taped Zoom call of John Calipari, Tom Izzo and Bill Self casually discussing Krzyzewski's impact on the sport. It seemed to go on forever. When it was finally over, Duke took over. The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 30-19 run and built a 15-point lead that they never completely relinquished, in part because their most high-profile freshman, Paolo Banchero, looked every bit the part of somebody who seems like the leading candidate to be the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward did things men his size normally don’t do (because they can't). He took 11 shots, made seven of them and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “That was a dominant effort for the Blue Devils. The way they fought through adversity was probably the most significant development. In different stretches, Wendell Moore Jr, Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero were all sidelined with what appeared to be cramping issues. That's when Duke showcased a depth that helped the team maintain its momentum with some of its top players on the bench. But when Banchero is on the floor, Duke just looks the part of a team that can win the national title and run through any team in the country. A 6-foot-10 athlete and projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft should not be able to handle the ball or move the way he does. It just adds a dynamic that makes Duke a unique challenge. And Keels didn't look like a freshman. His strength was a major factor in the game. We knew what Duke was on paper. We understood the amount of talent the Blue Devils had signed. To see it all work together on Tuesday night was impressive. Duke might not be the team to beat in college basketball. But the Blue Devils are certainly one of them.”