Tipsheet: College basketball is off to encouraging start in the region

Gary Parrish, CBBSports.com: “Coach K has spent basically every week since he announced his plan to retire at the end of this season explaining how he wouldn't waste much time focusing on the end of his legendary career. And I'm sure that's his intention. But it's been clear for months, and it was undeniable Tuesday night, that (Mike) Krzyzewski's so-called ‘Farewell Tour’ will be the dominant storyline of this season regardless of whether he wants it to be or not. It's unavoidable and in your face -- so much so that at halftime of Duke's eventual 79-71 season-opening victory over Kentucky, the in-house televisions at MSG aired what amounted to a pre-taped Zoom call of John Calipari, Tom Izzo and Bill Self casually discussing Krzyzewski's impact on the sport. It seemed to go on forever. When it was finally over, Duke took over. The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 30-19 run and built a 15-point lead that they never completely relinquished, in part because their most high-profile freshman, Paolo Banchero, looked every bit the part of somebody who seems like the leading candidate to be the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward did things men his size normally don’t do (because they can't). He took 11 shots, made seven of them and finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals.”