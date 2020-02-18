Tipsheet: College basketball remains corrupt despite arrests, convictions

Commerce remains brisk at the high end of college basketball recruiting with street agents, grass-roots program coaches, shoe company operatives, player agency runners, generous boosters and front-line assistant coaches doing business in the bustling marketplace.
Memphis faces scrutiny after defying the NCAA and playing star center James Wiseman for a game earlier this season despite clear eligibility issues. Wiseman later dropped out of school to prepare for the NBA.
That was just the latest example of a high-powered basketball program thumbing its nose at the sport’s incompetent governing body, as Pete Thamel noted in a column for Yahoo! Sports:
As we prepare for an NCAA tournament with LSU, Auburn, Kansas, and Arizona as frontline teams, Memphis’ decision continues an era where daring the NCAA to punish them has become a strategy.
“People think if you cheat that you can get away with it,” said a veteran head coach in a power conference. “They don’t have any faith in the NCAA to do anything. The NCAA hides behind the membership. It’s gone on for decades, and the NCAA has never dealt with it the way they’ve needed to deal with it.”
South Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma and Kansas are vigorously contesting charges to come out of a federal investigation into college basketball’s wholesale corruption.
Presumably LSU, Auburn, Alabama, Louisville and Arizona will do the same if those schools face time in the barrel.
Thus far the fallout from those probes has been minimal, despite sworn testimony about broad malfeasance backed by impressive documentation. Those cases focused on assistant coaches caught red-handed: Lamont Evans (South Carolina, Oklahoma State) Tony Bland (USC), Chuck Person (Auburn) and Emanuel “Book” Richardson (Arizona), who were arrested.
Implicated coaches like Arizona’s Sean Miller and LSU’s Will Wade didn’t have to testify under oath. Both coaches were suspended by their schools, then reinstated and sent back out on the recruiting trail.
The college basketball industry got nervous when attorney Michael Avenatti gathered lots of incriminating evidence about Nike-funded bribes to steer star recruits to top programs. But his subsequent financial demands of Nike led to an extortion conviction while assorted coaches and athletic directions sighed in relief.
The reality is this: The wholesale cheating will continue because the rewards far outweigh the risk. As the NCAA’s over-the-top punishment of Missouri proved, there is no value in cooperating with investigations.
Again and again, the NCAA has given the big-money programs a courtesy wave while saving its most intense scrutiny for less-important schools.
So the cheaters will deny, deny, deny and keep operating as usual. Some assistant coaches might get clipped along the way when the occasional NCAA charge actually sticks, but they knew the occupational hazard when they signed on their good-paying jobs.
The fundamental nature of the sport will not change unless the NBA gets serious about funding a developmental league that pays as well as some ACC and SEC programs.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Pat Forde, SI.com: “It is increasingly likely that the Big Ten champion will be either Maryland or Penn State. Either would be a first. The Terrapins are in just their sixth Big Ten season after being in the ACC (where they last won a league title in 2010). The Nittany Lions moved to the Big Ten in 1992 and only twice previously have even had a winning record in the league. Their last conference title of any kind: 1991, in the Atlantic-10. At 11-3, Maryland has a one-game lead on 10-4 Penn State—and there is a two-game gap in the loss column to the huddled masses chasing them. But the Nittany Lions would own the tiebreaker for Big Ten tourney seeding purposes after winning the only regular-season meeting between the two. They also have the easier remaining schedule.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “There has been a clear top tier of teams forming in the Power Rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the projected No. 1 seeds across the board, and Duke and Dayton are right behind that quartet. Those teams make up the top six in the NET rankings, the top six at KenPom, six of the top seven in the BPI. . . . There's another team knocking on the door, though, but everyone seems slightly hesitant to go all-in on it just yet. Maryland has won eight games in a row after its late surge at Michigan State on Saturday night, and the Terrapins sit atop the Big Ten standings entering the final three weeks of the regular season. It's not totally unexpected that Maryland still has its doubters, as it feels like we've been down this road before. Over the past four seasons, the Terps are just 14-14 in February -- despite making the NCAA tournament in three of those four seasons. They've overachieved their seed line in the NCAA tournament only once under coach Mark Turgeon, and underachieved twice. But this year's team feels different, and it has really answered some questions over the past few weeks. After a loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 14, Maryland was 3-3 in the Big Ten and, most notably, 0-4 in true road games. That's when the eight-game winning streak began, and that stretch has included four road wins -- capped by Saturday's victory against Michigan State.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “There are only four top-100 NET teams in the Mountain West Conference – San Diego State, Utah State, Nevada and Boise State. As such, Brian Dutcher's undefeated Aztecs don't get tested as consistently as, say, a Big Ten school or a Big 12 school. That's possibly why they're still undefeated. Either way, Sunday's game at Boise State presented one of the last real obstacles, on paper, between San Diego State and a perfect regular season. And if you follow the sport even a little bit, you probably know that SDSU cleared the obstacle, no problem. The Aztecs took 54 shots, made 30 of them and cruised to a 72-55 victory over Boise State. So they're now 26-0 overall, 15-0 in the Mountain West Conference.”
Seth Davis, The Athletic: “I hated to drop Illinois out of my rankings, but this team has lost four straight games, and I ran out of room on my ballot. I realize that none of the losses were bad — at Iowa, Maryland and Michigan State at home, and at Rutgers — and they did not have their leading scorer, Ayo Dosunmu, on Saturday. But we don’t know when the Illini are getting Dosunmu back, and their only game this week is at Penn State. So we are most likely looking at a five-game losing streak. Ranked teams don’t have those.”
“It does not involve any of our student-athletes, it does not involve our staff. There’s no wording there that’s compatible there with the wording used with the other schools. I know I don’t cheat and I don’t condone cheating.”
South Carolina coach Frank Martin, proclaiming his program’s innocence of major NCAA violations.