Tipsheet: College basketball remains corrupt despite arrests, convictions

Pat Forde , SI.com : “It is increasingly likely that the Big Ten champion will be either Maryland or Penn State. Either would be a first. The Terrapins are in just their sixth Big Ten season after being in the ACC (where they last won a league title in 2010). The Nittany Lions moved to the Big Ten in 1992 and only twice previously have even had a winning record in the league. Their last conference title of any kind: 1991, in the Atlantic-10. At 11-3, Maryland has a one-game lead on 10-4 Penn State—and there is a two-game gap in the loss column to the huddled masses chasing them. But the Nittany Lions would own the tiebreaker for Big Ten tourney seeding purposes after winning the only regular-season meeting between the two. They also have the easier remaining schedule.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “There has been a clear top tier of teams forming in the Power Rankings. Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the projected No. 1 seeds across the board, and Duke and Dayton are right behind that quartet. Those teams make up the top six in the NET rankings, the top six at KenPom, six of the top seven in the BPI. . . . There's another team knocking on the door, though, but everyone seems slightly hesitant to go all-in on it just yet. Maryland has won eight games in a row after its late surge at Michigan State on Saturday night, and the Terrapins sit atop the Big Ten standings entering the final three weeks of the regular season. It's not totally unexpected that Maryland still has its doubters, as it feels like we've been down this road before. Over the past four seasons, the Terps are just 14-14 in February -- despite making the NCAA tournament in three of those four seasons. They've overachieved their seed line in the NCAA tournament only once under coach Mark Turgeon, and underachieved twice. But this year's team feels different, and it has really answered some questions over the past few weeks. After a loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 14, Maryland was 3-3 in the Big Ten and, most notably, 0-4 in true road games. That's when the eight-game winning streak began, and that stretch has included four road wins -- capped by Saturday's victory against Michigan State.”