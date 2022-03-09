Tipsheet: College basketball's super-seniors flourish during extra year

Every so often the NCAA actually does the right thing.

The college sports overlords offered a COVID-19 mulligan to athletes who played on through the global pandemic, which is only fair.

These young men and women endured much hardship while keeping the college sports industry rolling. They lived and worked in isolation and played games in empty venues.

Many battled the virus and struggled with recovery. Team after team played shorthanded and/or endured shutdowns, some of them lasting for weeks.

Games were canceled or postponed. Make-up games forced players to deal with the grind of condensed scheduling.

It was a lot. So the NCAA rewarded the effort with the opportunity to continue on with an extra year of eligibility.

This is why Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams enjoyed a second and far more festive “Senior Night” ceremony for Illinois Sunday before facing Iowa at State Farm Center.

Both opted to use the NCAA ruling to play a fifth season for the Illini.

“It makes me feel twice as old, to go through two senior nights,” Frazier joked afterward.

But he made the right call. Frazier and Williams helped Illinois win a share of the Big Ten regular season title, which they clinched with a dramatic 74-72 over the Hawkeyes.

After the final buzzer they, their teammates and their coaching staff became engulfed in a raucous student celebration on the court.

Across the college basketball landscape, “super seniors” are making the most of their extra eligibility.

Lucas Williamson, Tate Hall, Aher Uguak and Keith Clemons returned for another year at Loyola Chicago to bid for another NCAA Tournament berth.

The decision to stay paid off. The Ramblers beat Drake Sunday to win Arch Madness at Enterprise Center and the automatic berth that came with it.

“That’s why these guys came back this year,” Loyola coach Drew Valentine said during the team’s on-court celebration. “We talked about running it back and we did it.”

For players who also gained a medical redshirt year in their career, the extra COVID-19 season gave them a six-year career. Tennessee forward John Fulkerson has played 161 games and counting for the Volunteers.

During his second Senior Night ceremony he got to make a retirement speech in front of a full house. “Last year with the COVID year it wasn't what it should be,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Not every super senior had a storybook outcome. Our Town’s Aaron Cook played four seasons at SIU Carbondale, one season as a backup with Gonzaga for its Final Four run, and then this season as the starting point guard for Georgia.

This was a rough season as the Bulldogs sank to the Southeastern Conference cellar. Coach Tom Crean’s frustration with him was captured in a private, off-camera conversion inadvertently captured by the school’s video conference stream. Crean subsequently tried to smooth things over.

Edwardsville’s Mark Smith played one season at Illinois and three at Missouri before finishing his career at Kansas State this season. Barring an unlikely Big 12 Tournament victories, Smith’s time will end without another NCAA Tournament trip.

But he gladly took a super senior bow in Manhattan, Kan., at the end of his one regular season there. Smith endured frustrating ups and downs at Mizzou before stepping up to average 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds as a Wildcat.

“I'm grateful for the Kansas State community, just all the love they show me when I go out and in Manhattan and just the little restaurants around here, and everybody greeting me after the game,” he said. “I really appreciate that, being here for one year, and that was a special moment for me. I feel like I've been here for four years with how the people treat me around campus and in the community.”

This is what life is supposed to be like for college athletes. This is not how it was during the pandemic – so give the NCAA credit for giving them a chance to do it up right.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about college basketball:

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The most important thing to do when trying to identify a potential bid-stealer is to find a team that has, at one point or another, shown the ability to beat the type of teams it needs to beat this week to win its league's automatic bid. Saint Louis checks that box. The Billikens have beaten the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament (Dayton) and the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament (VCU) -- plus the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament (Boise State) and the No. 1 seed in the MAAC Tournament (Iona). That suggests they're capable. And even though Saint Louis is just the No. 5 seed in the A-10 Tournament, the Billikens are actually the third highest-rated team in the A-10, according to KenPom.com. Will Saint Louis actually do it? As always, we'll see. But with a backcourt of Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson, and a resume featuring five wins over top-100 KenPom teams, there's no denying the Billikens are legitimate bid-stealing candidates.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “High hopes in the Atlantic 10: VCU looks good in the NET rankings and great in strength of record. To coax the committee into studying the team sheet in question, the Rams will want to take care of business in the quarters (possibly against local rival Richmond) and reach a potential semifinal showdown with Dayton. The Flyers, needless to say, have at-large hopes of their own after defeating Davidson on the last day of the regular season.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Flyers (22-9, 14-4 Atlantic 10) started the day as one of the 'next four out' but likely vaulted up on the outside of the bubble thanks to taking down fellow borderline team Davidson 82-76. It's a home win so only qualifies as Quadrant 2 – meaning this program still needs more quality wins on its profile if it wants to go dancing. That's in conjunction with three eye-popping Quadrant 4 losses.”

MEGAPHONE

“That decision was actually kind of tough because coming off a good year last year. I think everybody wants to end on a good note, and making it to the Sweet 16 is no small feat. I was like, ‘Do I want to move on or do I want to test the pro waters?’ I wasn't too interested in transferring. So I didn't take that option seriously. It was more like, ‘Am I ready for something else? Am I ready to move on?’ I've already been to a Final Four, been to a Sweet 16, played in the NIT. I've done a lot. I graduated. Is it time for me to move on and see something new?”

Loyola star Lucas Williamson, to ESPN, on his decision to play a fifth season.

