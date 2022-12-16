Tipsheet: College bowl onslaught begins with Friday matinees, Saturday marathon

Well, it’s here.

Bowl season is upon us, affording college football fans the opportunity to gorge themselves on non-stop action and perhaps wager a few bucks on the outcomes.

Friday morning brings the Bahamas Bowl with Miami (Ohio) facing UAB in Nassau. Given his current circumstances, it appears former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will be unable to attend.

Friday afternoon offers the Cure Bowl in Orlando between Texas San Antonio and Troy, two of the better teams you may not have seen play this season.

UTSA went unbeaten in Conference USA play while suffering its only losses to Houston and Texas. Troy rolled through the Sun Belt this season while suffering its only losses to Ole Miss and Appalachian State.

As for Saturday . . . well, things get out of hand with five bowl games scheduled one right after another to cover roughly 14 hours of TV time.

The first two games Saturday look to be the most interesting, with Louisville facing Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl and Florida challenging Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The fact that Cincinnati poached coach Scott Satterfield from Louisville adds some juice to that regional rivalry.

But personnel issues to cast a cloud over the bowl season. Writing for USA Today, Erick Smith addressed the uncertainty created by stripped-down rosters:

The transfer portal and injury concerns about the NFL draft will greatly diminish some teams. The list of quarterbacks either switching schools or skipping games include Kentucky’s Will Levis, Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne and Pittsburgh’s Kedon Slovis.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will feature two backup quarterbacks as Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders and Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz have entered the portal.

Some other potential high draft picks have announced plans to head to the NFL early, including Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, Penn State defensive back Joey Porter Jr., Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison and Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez.

Oregon linebacker Justin Flowe is among the big names who won’t play for the school they spent the regular season with after entering the portal. Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton, South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen and Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett are also on the list.

Still, college football is still college football. Tipsheet is not suggesting you take a sick day Friday, but if you do hole up for the day you can get a gridiron fix.

THE GRIDRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks are writing about the bowl season:

Dave Wilson, ESPN.com: “Two programs on a heater collide in Orlando, each on a 10-game winning streak. UTSA has one of the nation's most dynamic offenses. Frank Harris is sixth in the FBS with 3,865 passing yards and completing 71.1% of his throws, and WR Zakhari Franklin’s 14 TDs rank third nationally. Troy, meanwhile, has the eighth-best scoring defense in the FBS, allowing just 17.5 points per game and 4.7 yards per play -- ninth best in the country.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Don’t just assume Florida will get rolled after losing Anthony Richardson. Jack Miller will be more than fine. This is still and SEC team with SEC talent and athletes, and the fill-ins are talented enough to rise up and take over. It needs to get out to a hot start. Oregon State has the ability to come back if needed, but it’s far better when it gets to control things offensively and relies on the defense to not break when it keeps bending. The Gator run defense will turn out to be the problem. It’ll be fired up and strong for just over a quarter, but the Beavers will start to take over as the game goes on. The Gators will come up with two takeaways to keep this close late, but Oregon State will get out alive with two grinding late drives.”

Neil Blackmon, Saturday Down South: “With Anthony Richardson declaring for the NFL Draft and opting out of the bowl, the game presents an opportunity for Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III to start his 1st college game at quarterback. Miller, who grew up a huge Gators fan, will live out his dream a short plane ride from his Phoenix-area hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz. . . . Miller grew up a huge fan of Tim Tebow. Fan might be putting it mildly. This was more a source of motivation and pride. There was the wall poster of Tebow’s famous ‘field paint in the rain’ face in a rout of FSU in 2008. There was the usual ‘wear his number in Pop Warner’ homage. And then there was the time he met Tebow in 5th grade and went full ‘Tebow Promise’ telling Tebow he’d work harder than any player in Arizona to become the best quarterback he could be. Thanks to his church pastor, Miller kept in touch with Tebow as he kept his word, becoming a 4-star recruit and signing with Ohio State. Saturday, he gets his chance to do more than keep his word. He gets to start for Tebow’s alma mater in a bowl game. That’s Dreamland stuff, though it will be a tough 1st start against one of the nation’s best defenses.”

Harry Lyles Jr., ESPN.com: “It's the Scott Satterfield Bowl . . . without really being the Scott Satterfield Bowl. The now former Louisville head coach agreed to be Luke Fickell's replacement at Cincinnati, where the team's last game as a non-Big 12 member will be in the Fenway Bowl. Former Cardinals star and Super Bowl MVP with the New England Patriots Deion Branch will be coaching Louisville, while Kerry Coombs will lead Cincinnati. The game will likely be a low-scoring affair, featuring two of the nation's best linebackers in Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. and Louisville's Yasir Abdullah.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “The old Keg of Nails rivalry is back for the first time since 2013 -- before Louisville left to join the ACC and the Big East morphed into the American. As if that wasn't enough, coach Scott Satterfield left Louisville to take the job at Cincinnati. With the game being played at Fenway Park, the two teams will share a sideline. In my opinion, they should force Satterfield to stand between both sidelines. If Cincinnati wins, it doesn't have to pay his buyout. If Louisville wins, it gets double. Who says no? Let's make it interesting! As for the game, Louisville QB Malik Cunnigham has opted out, which stinks, but Brock Domann has plenty of experience and weeks to prepare for this start in relief. The Bearcats reached the playoff last season, and this team was one of the AAC's best; however, I have concerns about them offensively. My gut says the Cardinals offense will do more in this one than the Bearcats, so I'm leaning in that direction.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “There is, of course, one projection that stands out from all of them. Kentucky-Iowa feels like the most perfectly designed rock fight in the history of rock fights. These teams finished the regular season ranking 86th (UK) and 127th (Iowa) in points scored per possession and fifth (Iowa) and 26th (UK) in points allowed per possession. Neither team's starting quarterback -- UK's Will Levis or Iowa's Spencer Petras -- is playing. Iowa backup quarterback Alex Padilla is in the portal, and quite a few of the teams' better skill-corps players are out, too. This game was projected to have about 26 total points with those guys!”

MEGAPHONE

“I think this is an opportunity to play against one of the best programs in the country . . . The fact that I have a chance to impact our student-athletes, our football players, with coaching and mentorship over the next few weeks and then have a chance to game plan and get back in the mix a little bit and walk the sidelines ... obviously with the Tigers, this will be a lot of fun.”