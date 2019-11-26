The college football coaching carousel is slowly gaining speed. Results from "Rivalry Week" could cause it to start whirling for real.
Losing to Arkansas could doom Mizzou coach Barry Odom. And although athletic director Jim Sterk is not eager to make a change, beating the Razorbacks might not necessarily save Odom.
Major boosters will have a say in that. So will concerns about the fan base and revenues.
Elsewhere stuff is happening. New Mexico (Bob Davie), UNLV (Tony Sanchez) and Northern Colorado (Earnest Collins Jr.) are just the latest schools to let coaches go.
Arkansas is on the prowl for a new coach after cashiering Chad Morris. Florida State became an intriguing case after dumping Willie Taggart.
Rutgers was close to bringing back Greg Schiano after clipping Chris Ash, but the two sides failed to come to terms. Not only did Schiano want an eight-year, $32 million contract, he demanded unlimited private jet service for football-related travel.
“He’s not Bear Bryant, he’s not Urban Meyer. He’s an unemployed football coach who now wants the taxpayers of the state of New Jersey to pay for his private air travel," former New Jersey governor Chris Christie sniffed during a continuing education presentation. "The governor doesn’t get private air travel. I know it. I flew commercial all the time. For him to demand that for not only him but his family, I’m sorry, you’ve got to draw the line somewhere.”
There is plenty of high-level intrigue. Will delusional Auburn dump Gus Malzahn and hand Arkansas its top candidate?
Will the USC job open up? Will Meyer make a still another comeback? Has Jim Harbaugh run his course at Michigan?
Will Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fire coach Jason Garrett and woo Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma?
“That would be totally, totally drawing it out of the air,” Jones said earlier this month on his radio show.
But . . .
“I think Lincoln Riley is outstanding and what he’s doing is real, real impressive. It doesn’t surprise me (with his) success… that in conversations about the Cowboys changing coaches, that a coach of his stature would come into the picture.”
Stay tuned . . .
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pat Forde, SI.com: "The Iron Bowl is essentially a one-game season for the Crimson Tide, which must demonstrate its playoff worth with Mac Jones at quarterback. That requires, at minimum, winning the game. It might well require winning impressively. That won't be easy against a good team that has played the toughest schedule in the country and is led by a formidable defense. The second layer of intrigue is whether this is Auburn coach Gus Malzahn's last game on The Plains. Tigers fans wishing him away should remember one thing: he's beaten Nick Saban-led Alabama teams twice, which is more than any other active SEC coach."
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: "Ohio State can make you or Ohio State can break you. Harbaugh knows that. And he knows that for a long time now, Ohio State has only broken these Michigan Men, himself included. The Buckeyes have won 14 of the last 15, including seven consecutive. The last four came against Harbaugh, 55, who was brought home to change the course of the rivalry, to pull Michigan even, or at least competitive, with the Buckeyes. It’s proven to be the rare fruitless football pursuit for him. Harbaugh has become easy to mock of late and when you’re paid $7 million and keep falling short, no one is feeling sorry for you. The futility against the Buckeyes, though, has overshadowed the audacious sporting life he’s lived. At nearly every turn, he’s managed to exceed reasonable expectations, in part by sticking with his own unorthodox ways."
Andreas Adelson, ESPN.com: "A month ago, the story of Michigan's season was a radically different one, rife with unhappiness, uncertainty and, yes, even in Ann Arbor, growing questions from a loyal fan base about its handpicked coach and his long-term plans . . . The Wolverines stood on the brink of another lost season, a Big Ten championship already gone after disheartening losses against Wisconsin and Penn State. Like a bad song playing on a loop, Jim Harbaugh's 1-10 record against top-10 teams became an inescapable part of the Michigan football soundtrack with No. 8 Notre Dame coming into town. Divisions formed between Harbaugh loyalists and those wondering whether he was, indeed, the coach who could finally make Michigan a champion again . . . A 44-10 pounding of rival Michigan State a few weeks later shifted the story to the one now unfolding: a resurgent, confident Michigan team with its eyes set on the biggest goal it has left -- ruining Ohio State's season. Ah yes, Ohio State. The team Harbaugh has been unable to beat in five years as head coach, the team against which success or failure is measured. Among all the questions Michigan has answered since Notre Dame, here is the one that remains: Does anything that happened over the past four weeks even matter if the Wolverines lose to Ohio State?"
Ben Kercheval, CBSSports.com: "In terms of programs that are perpetually struggling to be 'back,' Miami takes as many licks as Texas. And with a 30-24 loss to freakin' FIU on Saturday, the Canes are close to an all-time low. The loss was in Marlins Park, which is the current site of the old Orange Bowl, to a team led by Butch Davis, who once coached the Canes themselves. Miami coach Manny Diaz called Saturday 'one of the darkest nights in this program's history,' and he might be right. The Canes have had some tough losses over recent years, but not in decades have they been truly beat by a run-of-the-mill Group of Five team."
MEGAPHONE
''What I find that troubles us at times, and I think it got us this past week, is when things get good around here - and a three-game winning streak shouldn't be 'good' - but even that, when the sun does come out here, I think our team picks up on the natural arrogance that we have. And I'm guilty of that as well.''
Diaz, still reeling from his team's loss to Florida International.