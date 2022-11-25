Tipsheet: College football coaching carousel could gather speed this weekend

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin suffered three straight losses to conclude his regular season, but that downturn did not quell speculation that he would move on to Auburn and send the college football coaching dominoes tumbling.

After Ole Miss suffered a painful 24-22 loss at home to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl rivalry game, a reporter asked Kiffin directly if he expected to remain coach of the Rebels.

“Yes, I do,” Kiffin said

Take that for what it’s worth. Kiffin and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze have been the only two names getting much buzz at Auburn. Those two, Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule have generated the most chatter thus far in this coaching cycle.

Freeze is eager to move back into a Power 5 conference job. Sanders appears to have major college aspirations as well.

Rhule, who enjoyed wild success at Baylor, has expressed his eagerness to get back to work.

“I hope and pray that the time comes where I have the chance to do that again, and I would give anything right now to be out there on a sideline today,” he said in a recent interview.

Besides Auburn, Arizona State, Nebraska, Colorado, Georgia Tech and South Florida are among the schools shopping for a coach.

Here are the candidates besides Kiffin, Freeze, Sanders and Rhule to keep an eye on: Former Texas coach Tom Herman, Army coach Jeff Monken, former TCU coach Gary Patterson, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, Tulane coach Willie Fritz, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman, former BYU coach Bronco Mendenhall, Illinois defensive coordinator (and former Missouri defensive coordinator) Ryan Walters, Howard coach Larry Scott, former Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Toledo coach Jason Candle.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about today’s big games:

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “No. 3 Michigan battles No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in one of the most intense annual rivalries in all of college football -- The Game. Bragging rights, a Big Ten East championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth will all be on the line when the Wolverines and Buckeyes take the field. Something f else of great importance may also be up for grabs this weekend in Columbus, Ohio. A second straight win by the Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh would signal a sea change in the division. No longer will Ohio State be considered the class of the Big Ten East. That moniker would then belong to the maize and blue. This is the first time since 2006 that both teams in this historic rivalry will be 11-0 headed into The Game, and this showdown comes one year after Michigan broke an eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes en route to its first College Football Playoff appearance. It's the second straight year in which the winner would be 60 minutes of a Big Ten Championship Game away from making the four-team field. That matters, especially for a team like Michigan that has been ‘the hunted’ for so long.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “If Michigan loses, last year's victory is re-litigated into a once-a-decade aberration. Jim Harbaugh will have 2021, and only 2021. He'll be 1-6 in The Game, with seven years of evidence showing it takes a perfect storm to create a ‘right place, right time’ confluence of events for him to get over the scarlet-and-gray hump. But if Michigan wins, look out. Harbaugh will have two straight wins, two straight Big Ten title berths and (likely) two straight Playoff appearances. Michigan will have taken two straight from the Buckeyes for the first time since 1999-00, the pre-Jim Tressel era. 2021 would not be an aberration, but the beginning of something we haven't seen in two decades -- Michigan having the upper hand on Ohio State, turning Ryan Day into the most embattled 45-5 coach in college football history.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Can the Arkansas offense do that again? Just when it seemed like the team was in big, big trouble when it came to bowl eligibility, it got past the two-game losing streak with an emphatic win over Ole Miss with 335 rushing yards and KJ Jefferson hitting 77% of his passes. Just do that again, and the already bowl eligible team will bump up its bowl slot. Missouri’s defense might be fine, but there’s a turnover margin problem – no takeaways in the last two games – the defense gave up over 700 yards to Tennessee, and the offense has been more okay than sensational. Can the defense hold up against everything Jefferson does? He completed 79% of his passes for 262 yards with a slew of deep shots against Mizzou – to go along with 58 rushing yards – in a 34-17 win last year.”

Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “For those who stopped paying attention to Notre Dame following its loss to Stanford, the team you saw then is not the same team you'll see this weekend. In its first six games, Notre Dame averaged 2.06 points per possession, scored touchdowns on only 66.7% of its red zone possessions and had an explosive run rate of 8.8%. In five games since, the Irish have averaged 2.92 points per drive, have scored touchdowns on 73.1% of their red zone chances, and have an explosive run rate of 11.3%. It's not the kind of output that can compete with what USC does, but the kind of output that can cause serious problems. The Trojans picked up their biggest win of the season last week, but this is still a vulnerable defense. The USC defense has forced 24 turnovers this season, but 18 have been interceptions. You can't intercept the ball when a team doesn't throw it; when teams don't throw it, they have plenty of success against the Trojans. The USC defense ranks 117th nationally in EPA per rush and 114th in defensive success rate against the run. I don't see how the Trojans' defense can get off the field enough for them to pull too far away, and if a Notre Dame defense that ranks 10th in sack rate and 19th in EPA per dropback causes a problem or two, things could get messy.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “The Trojans rank 104th in points allowed per drive and 120th in yards. They have been totally reliant on turnovers. Coordinator Alex Grinch is aggressive and attempts to put USC in position to create turnovers where possible, but the Trojans have recovered 16 of 20 overall fumbles this season, an 80% rate that is unsustainably high. National averages for fumble recovery rates and the typical INT-to-breakups ratio suggest USC should have about a plus-4.8 turnover margin right now. Instead, they're at a nation-leading plus-21. That has handed them a huge boost in a season that has seen them win four one-score games. Just last week, USC forced four UCLA turnovers and still allowed 45 points and only won by three. If or when the fickle god of turnovers turns on USC, the result won't be pretty. The Trojans rank a ghastly 118th in success rate allowed (123rd against the run), and while Notre Dame's offense is limited in explosiveness this season, it's still efficient -- the Irish are 24th in success rate.This alone paints a pretty clear picture of how an Irish upset would take place: Notre Dame controls the ball with low-risk short gains and third-down conversions (USC also stinks at preventing those), the Trojans' offense remains on the sideline for long periods of time, and without turnovers to bail USC out, Notre Dame clears 35 points for the sixth straight game, et voila!”

Eddie Timanus, USA Today: “When the first-place team in a power conference is slated to play the league’s last-place squad, it’s natural to expect a rout. That might not be the case Saturday when fourth-ranked TCU hosts Iowa State. In some respects, the Cyclones have been the absolute antithesis of the Horned Frogs, catching a bad break for every good one that has gone TCU’s way. With the exception of the blowout win over Oklahoma, TCU’s other seven Big 12 victories have been by a total of 48 points, an average margin of just 6.86. Iowa State lost to Oklahoma 27-13, but the Cyclones have been outscored by just 24 total points in their other six conference losses, just a four-point average margin of defeat with none of those by more than seven. It seems that for every clutch play TCU has delivered, the Cyclones have been undone by a critical mistake. Iowa State will not pull off the massive upset in Fort Worth, but neither will it be a walk in the park for the Horned Frogs, who will give their fans a few more nervous moments. But hey, at least Iowa State gets to keep the Cy-Hawk Trophy for the year.”

MEGAPHONE

“Really didn't think we did a really good job coaching in game with adjustments.”

Kiffin, on the Ole Miss to loss to Mississippi State.