Tipsheet: College football eases back, faces uncertainty

SEC schools can bring back their athletes June 8. Big 12 and Pac-12 schools can follow a week later.
These Power 5 conferences will give football a go. A lot can happen between now and late August – pool parties, beach parties, pool parties at the beach – but for now the NCAA is aiming to stage games with or without fans.
"We'll have to learn how to co-exist with the virus," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBSSports.com. "It's going to be around like the chicken pox, like HIV. There are psychological aspects of it. Our society is not very confident right now. You wonder if people will be able to sit next to each other cheek by jowl with people they don't know.”
Schools in the Northeast and upper Midwest may be less enthusiastic about returning to the gridiron.
“If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,” U of M president Dr. Mark Schlissel told the Wall Street Journal.
"I can't imagine that right now we're all going to open at the same time," Penn State coach James Franklin told ESPN. "If the SEC, for example, opens up a month earlier than the Big Ten, and the Big Ten is able to open up and 12 of the 14 schools, if two schools can't open, I don't see a conference -- any conference -- penalizing 80 percent or 75 percent of the schools because 25 percent of them can't open."
This will be a trial-and-error process and college athletes will provide a case study, for better or worse.
"I think we will be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend and get through a football season without disruptions," Bowlsby said. "And we will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions. We're gonna have a new normal, and we're gonna have to have an idea of how we're gonna deal with these things."
Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters that athletes will be better off working out on campus this summer then being back home.
"There is no pressure," Smart said. "But if you ask these players, every one of them, to a man, is going to tell you they've been working out at home. I would argue that the home environment -- whether that's a local gym or the local high school or their backyard, anywhere they're working out -- is not more safe than one that is professionally cleaned and monitored and taken care of by our staff.
"As a parent, I would certainly feel much better about my son or daughter going to work in that environment than where they're working out currently."
Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Two months-plus of Zoom meetings, social distancing and both athletic and scholastic uncertainty have given way to optimism. With teammates suddenly able to begin talking (stuff) again between bench presses, there is hope that the season might be just around the corner. Baby steps, though. First up, actual human interaction in practice facilities all over the country. Just not too close, of course. Are you ready for some … unorganized team activities?! Now, it's up to the adults not to screw it up. Not for the millions they make. It's up to the college presidents, athletic directors, coaches and medical professionals to get this right. This is their moment, and all eyes are on them.”
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “Ready or not, here football comes . . . It’s no surprise, The Power Five conferences (SEC, Big 12, ACC, Big 10, Pac-12) stand to lose $4 billion if there’s no college football season. Which gives them four billion reasons to find a way to get the season in. After two months of lockdown, the national will has moved sharply toward returning to normal life (or whatever the new normal will be) and accepting the fact that people will get sick and people will die from COVID-19 (because, as the charlatans like to say, people die all the time from all sorts of things). Right, wrong, or otherwise, that’s where the ball is moving. Which means that the ball is moving toward football returning, pro and college. Advances in testing and treatment could make it easier. If/when it’s determined that persons who test positive for coronavirus antibodies can’t get sick or spread the virus, those folks will be able to attend football, baseball, basketball, anything without concern. Easy or hard, sickness or health, football is coming back. And the Power Five schools are moving in that direction. If college football can pull it off, the NFL definitely can.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “This restructuring of the academic calendar at many universities might force an athletic recalibration of what has been considered normal. Maybe that means conference championship football games—and some lower-level bowls—go by the wayside in 2020, and the season ends early. Maybe that means college basketball players don’t spend 6–8 weeks on an empty campus, get an actual Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday of more than 48 hours, and the season doesn’t begin until January. We’ll see how it plays out. But this much is certain: The less time the entire student body spends on campus at American universities, the more it calls into question why the athletes should be there.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “College athletes, your moment of ultimate leverage has arrived. It’s time to use it. All over the country right now, coaches and administrators are desperately scrambling to figure out how to get the college football season going so that their nine-figure athletics budgets can remain intact and a flow of cash that relies on the work of unpaid labor doesn’t get turned off forever. They’re doing it with limited information about what will happen when hundreds of college athletes start congregating around dorms and weight rooms again, and they’re doing it without the input or consent of anyone whose sole responsibility is to advocate for the athletes and their safety. Essentially, as college administrators and coaches call for football players to return to campus in early June and plot for a season beginning on time in September, they want you to be a science experiment. Don’t agree to it — at least not without getting something in return. There’s never been a more opportune time in the history of the NCAA for athletes to form a union and wield real power to negotiate their compensation, their working conditions and their rights. It’s long overdue. And it would benefit the athletes and the schools, whose resistance to collective bargaining has led them down the path of endless antitrust lawsuits and feckless attempts to placate lawyers and courts that only serve to blur the lines of amateurism and expose how arbitrary the entire system is.”
Barry Svrluga, Washington Post: “Conference realignment began in earnest 17 summers ago when the ACC began sniffing around the old Big East. The dust may be settled, at least somewhat. But that doesn’t mean the settling makes sense. Can it be fixed? Consider first the crazy landscape that exists, where overreach and outliers are almost the rule and not the exception. Creighton is in Omaha. Its teams compete in the Big East. West Virginia is in the Big 12, in which its closest geographic league rival is Iowa State. As the crow flies, that’s 746 miles away. There is one conference that boasts schools in Florida, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Texas, Tennessee, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and Louisiana. Hello, American Athletic Conference? What the heck are you doing? . . . The people who run college sports might use this time to be productive, to put some of the toothpaste back in the tube. We have time now to take a breath. After we exhale, could we ask the question: Do nonrevenue college sports teams from the Northeast really need to be spending five nights in Texas, all in the name of playing two conference games?”
MEGAPHONE
"Even without the pandemic, we're about to enter the most revolutionary period in college athletics. College athletics is going to come out of this looking very differently. I think that's kind of exciting."
Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, to CBSSports.com.
