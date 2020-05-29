Tipsheet: College football eases back, faces uncertainty

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “College athletes, your moment of ultimate leverage has arrived. It’s time to use it. All over the country right now, coaches and administrators are desperately scrambling to figure out how to get the college football season going so that their nine-figure athletics budgets can remain intact and a flow of cash that relies on the work of unpaid labor doesn’t get turned off forever. They’re doing it with limited information about what will happen when hundreds of college athletes start congregating around dorms and weight rooms again, and they’re doing it without the input or consent of anyone whose sole responsibility is to advocate for the athletes and their safety. Essentially, as college administrators and coaches call for football players to return to campus in early June and plot for a season beginning on time in September, they want you to be a science experiment. Don’t agree to it — at least not without getting something in return. There’s never been a more opportune time in the history of the NCAA for athletes to form a union and wield real power to negotiate their compensation, their working conditions and their rights. It’s long overdue. And it would benefit the athletes and the schools, whose resistance to collective bargaining has led them down the path of endless antitrust lawsuits and feckless attempts to placate lawyers and courts that only serve to blur the lines of amateurism and expose how arbitrary the entire system is.”