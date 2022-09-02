Tipsheet: College football opens with exciting Week 1 showdowns

Missouri executed a successful soft launch of the Luther Burden Era Thursday night, defeating overmatched Louisiana Tech 52-24 in one of the lowest profile Week 1 college football games.

What did we learn about Burden? The elite wide receiver recruit can make people miss in tight spaces.

What did we learn about new starting quarterback Brady Cook? His mobility is a huge plus. He also hit some intermediate passes at key game points, which was encouraging.

But the big tests are yet to come. Meanwhile, several programs faced bigger opening challenges.

For instance, No. 19 Arkansas faces No. 23 Cincinnati in one of the weekend’s better matchups. The Razorbacks won nine games last season – grabbing the full attention of jealous Mizzou fans – and duplicating that success this season would be no small feat.

Their non-conference schedule includes a game at No. 25 BYU. They must play Texas A&M and Alabama in back-to-back Southeastern Conference games, albeit at home.

“We've supposedly had the hardest schedule in football for three years in a row. Hopefully, one of these days it'll die down a little bit,” coach Sam Pittman told ESPN. “If you don't look at it as a whole, it's not as scary. If you do, you're going, 'Oh my lord,' because you get nervous or worried, but we really don't do that. We know we've got Cincinnati and they're a really good team. After that, we'll figure it out.”

Saturday’s monster game will send Notre Dame and first-year coach Marcus Freeman against The Ohio State University, an experienced squad with national title aspirations.

“I said this before, but any competitor wants this,” Freeman said. “You want an opportunity to go and play against the best. There is no better way to see where we are as a football team than to go and say, let's go play one of the best teams in the country and see where we're at. We're excited.”

Yeah, well, get back to us late Saturday night and tell us how excited you are.

Thursday night’s action produced two thrillers: No. 17 Pittsburgh beating West Virginia 38-31 in their renewal of their regional rivalry and Penn State scraping out a valuable 35-31 Big Ten victory at Purdue.

Also, No. 11 Oklahoma State reminded us of what college football has become with its 58-44 victory over Central Michigan. The teams combined for 1,077 offensive yards and a handful of tackles.

It’s safe to say that new Cowboys defensive coordinator Derek Mason is already under the microscope. “I'm gonna guess that he's not pleased with them being able to get that many yards and score that many points,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said his postgame news conference. “Now, I haven't talked to him, but I'm gonna guess.”

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

Dave Wilson, ESPN.com: “One of the most intriguing Week 1 games pits an upstart Arkansas team in the AP Preseason Poll for the first time since 2015 against a Cincinnati team that crashed the playoff a season ago but lost five players to the top 100 picks in the NFL draft and a school-record nine draftees overall. They were huge losses, including quarterback Desmond Ridder, a four-year starter who finished third in NCAA history with 44 career wins. Bearcats coach Luke Fickell hasn't named a starting QB while Evan Prater and Ben Bryant have been locked in a tight competition. But that doesn't seem to faze Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who said the Razorbacks will adjust to whatever they see . . . After winning nine games last year, more than the previous three seasons combined, Pittman just wants to keep the party going. But he'll be facing a Cincinnati team that has won 11 straight season openers and is 22-2 over the past two years, with losses to only Georgia (24-21 in 2021 Peach Bowl) and Alabama (27-6 in the CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl). It's the start of a slog for the Razorbacks, who play a brutal SEC West schedule but also visit No. 25 BYU on Oct. 15 and get Liberty at home on Nov. 5.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “Remember this when Ohio State reaches 40 points Saturday in Columbus against Notre Dame, and the game is out of hand: Brian Kelly did a much better job in South Bend than given credit for. It’s a brutal job with huge expectations and minuscule margin for error. All Kelly did was become the winningest coach in school history, and finish a 12-year run by getting double-digit wins in each of the last 5 seasons — and reaching the Playoff in 2 of those years (2018, 2020). He wanted out, no question. Didn’t even let Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick match (or attempt to match or outbid) the LSU offer, then jumped into the deep end of the meatgrinder SEC. That leaves Marcus Freeman, who has done everything right in 9 months as the Irish coach, a high bar to not only reach but surpass. With a new quarterback (Tyler Buchner) who has thrown 35 career passes, no less. It will be ugly in Columbus, but don’t panic. Even though he spent time this week complaining about an insultingly large betting line (what else was he going to say?), Freeman knows what’s in front of him at Notre Dame. Have patience.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Penn State has spent two seasons in the second or third tier of the Big Ten, passed by Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin, and lapped several times over by conference powers Ohio State and Michigan. Hopes that this year will find the Nittany Lions back near the top of the league and in the mix for the New Year's Six aren't necessarily validated by Thursday's 35-31 win at Purdue, one of the top teams from the Big Ten West. But in escaping what would have been a colossal setback to start the season, PSU stayed on course to compete for a major bowl, avoided a burgeoning quarterback controversy and pulled out the sort of narrow win that eluded last year's team. Rather than spend the next week in the national spotlight, the Nittany Lions and coach James Franklin can focus on an upcoming schedule of games — Ohio, Auburn, Central Michigan and Northwestern — that could leave the team still unbeaten heading into a key matchup against Michigan in October.

Nick Kosko, 247 Sports: “Sean Clifford was nearly pulled for a long period of time during Penn State's 35-31 victory over Purdue to open up the 2022 college football season. Clifford exited early in the second half for a series, while five-star freshman Drew Allar replaced him, and then Clifford struggled once he came back in. But a late touchdown pass to Keyvone Lee, and some questionable decisions from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, led the way in Penn State's thrilling opening night victory. It was the redemption game for Clifford.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “The 105th edition of Backyard Brawl lived up to all the hype its renewal brought following an 11-year hiatus with the game delivering an instant classic that saw No. 17 Pittsburgh win after scoring two touchdowns in the final 4 minutes, the latter score being a game-winning pick six. The Panthers victory broke a three-game losing streak in the series, which given the hiatus made it Pitt's first win at West Virginia since 2008.After the game, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt that he was ‘miserable’ because of how much the Panthers had to clean up from their performance moving forward. Pitt was favored to win in this hotly-contested rivalry game, but that status did not come with the expectation of needing two late touchdowns to escape with a victory. Pitt hit some big plays with Slovis, but an experienced and talented Panthers defense also found itself chasing rather than dominating for extended stretches of the game. The reigning ACC champions emerged with a victory but also with plenty work on if they are going to defend that title against the likes of No. 4 Clemson, No. 13 NC State and No. 16 Miami.”

MEGAPHONE

"You know, that's challenging. I talked with Coach (Scott) Frost last night and we talked through some of those types of things. At the end of the day we can't control social media, we can't control rumors, innuendo. What we can control is our focus and our effort and our support. The way I look at it is any amount of time and energy that I spend dealing with that sort of stuff really takes away from the opportunity to do what we need to do to continue making progress.”

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, on mounting unrest among Cornhuskers boosters.