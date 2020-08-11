Tipsheet: College football players, coaches resist ongoing pandemic shutdown

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The conversations and considerations that have led college football to the confusing place it finds itself in on . . . are endlessly complex, but the question that will determine whether other leagues follow the Mid-American Conference in canceling their fall season is relatively straightforward. Would you stake your career on college football being safe under these circumstances? No matter how else administrators have tried to rationalize the push forward toward a fall season for months and months, the chill of trepidation that has settled over college sports in recent days bears a distinct resemblance to the consciousness of guilt. There is nothing wrong with pursuing a season until it becomes realistically impossible to do so, especially given the severe consequences for all of college sports if football is not played this year. But in conversations with more than a dozen college sports officials over the weekend, the witching hour has brought to campuses and college presidents a more clear-eyed reality about what they don’t know related to COVID-19 and the potential liabilities surrounding a virus whose long-term impact on the body is unclear. There is also, at the most basic level, little confidence that the trajectory of infections in the United States is going to end up at an acceptable rate within the next month or two that would allow a contact sport to even take place safely without players being put in a bubble.”