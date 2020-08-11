Tipsheet: College football players, coaches resist ongoing pandemic shutdown

Step by step, college football is shutting down until at least the spring -- despite the protests of big-time coaches and increasingly organized players.
On Monday the Mountain West postponed fall sports until the fall due to the pandemic, taking another football league off the map. The Pac-12 could follow as soon as Tuesday and become the first Power 5 conference to bail.
The Big Ten seems ready to make the shift, although some coaches are ready to lead their teams out of the league to find games this fall.
"We're a proud member of the Big Ten," Nebraska Scott Frost told reporters. "We want to play a Big Ten schedule. I think the only reason we would look at any other options is if for some reason the Big Ten wasn't playing and only a handful of teams from the Big Ten wanted to continue playing. I think if that's the case, I think we're prepared to look at any and all options."
Ohio State coach Ryan Day echoed that sentiment.
“We need to look at every option, and if that's the only option at the time we will explore it,” he said. “Because if that's what it is and that's what is best for our kids, then certainly we need to look at that and do it, but in the meantime there are a lot of other things that are gonna come up along the way that we think we can keep getting better at. This virus changes every day, we are learning about it, testing -- testing is getting better every day."
As our Post-Dispatch colleague Dave Matter reported, the Southeastern Conference figures to resist the trend as long as it can. Commissioner Greg Sankey is holding out for a miracle.
"I want to play, but I want to play for the players' sake, the value they can create for themselves," Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN. "I know I'll be criticized no matter what I say, that I don't care about player safety. Look, players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home. We have around a 2 percent positive ratio on our team since the Fourth of July. It's a lot higher than that in society. We act like these guys can't get this unless they play football. They can get it anywhere, whether they're in a bar or just hanging out."
Meanwhile players are coming together to push for the sport’s return.
"There's a lot of noise and bad stuff out there about playing football with the virus going on, but I haven't really seen anything about what the players want," Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood told ESPN. "We've been grinding all summer, and you don't want it to be all for nothing. The story that needs to be written is that we want to play."
True enough, but all the momentum is against playing this fall.
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “The conversations and considerations that have led college football to the confusing place it finds itself in on . . . are endlessly complex, but the question that will determine whether other leagues follow the Mid-American Conference in canceling their fall season is relatively straightforward. Would you stake your career on college football being safe under these circumstances? No matter how else administrators have tried to rationalize the push forward toward a fall season for months and months, the chill of trepidation that has settled over college sports in recent days bears a distinct resemblance to the consciousness of guilt. There is nothing wrong with pursuing a season until it becomes realistically impossible to do so, especially given the severe consequences for all of college sports if football is not played this year. But in conversations with more than a dozen college sports officials over the weekend, the witching hour has brought to campuses and college presidents a more clear-eyed reality about what they don’t know related to COVID-19 and the potential liabilities surrounding a virus whose long-term impact on the body is unclear. There is also, at the most basic level, little confidence that the trajectory of infections in the United States is going to end up at an acceptable rate within the next month or two that would allow a contact sport to even take place safely without players being put in a bubble.”
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “Sunday was the day that changed college football—for now and perhaps forever. Over the past few months, the most powerful conferences in college sports — the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and SEC — have tried to find ways to hold a fall football season during the coronavirus pandemic. They have tried to come up with various health and safety measures, including helmets with splash guards. They have tried to build in time for the number of COVID-19 cases to decline, delaying their start dates and limiting their schedules to strictly conference games. Last Wednesday, the Big Ten had a televised special in which it introduced its proposed 10-game schedule; last Friday, the SEC rolled out its scheduling plan. But just a few days later, the conversations had dramatically shifted. On Sunday, multiple reports said that some Power Five conferences were expected to postpone games until the spring . . . These reports didn’t sit well with a rather important group of people: the college football players themselves. Players from programs around the country tweeted a shared sentiment as news of the probable cancelation spread: #WeWantToPlay. Some likely want to play this season to prove they belong in the NFL; some likely want to play this season because they love football and won’t get to play it in the NFL. No matter the specifics, the message was the same.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Trevor Lawrence was already a college football legend several times over to anyone who ever saw him spin the ball. But in a series of tweets sent Sunday night, Clemson's quarterback was elevated from star player to vocal leader. In those tweets, Trevor Ballgame articulately expressed his willingness to play -- and the terms under which he wants to play. But Lawrence wasn't the only one. He was joined by many of his peers. Ohio State players (and their parents) weighed in with their support. It was as if we'd forgotten college football players love to play football. #WeWantToPlay was born, tragically, as the 2020 college football season seems about to end. Good for the players speaking their mind, but any argument over what appears to be a forthcoming decision not to play college sports this fall isn't about desire. Anything short of a players association to negotiate such things renders that argument moot.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “The people running college football owe the players an answer. With the 2020 season on the brink and the careers of the athletes in flux, there’s a simple question that no coach, administrator or commissioner can answer right now: ‘What’s next?’ All signs over the weekend continued to point to a great unwinding of the 2020 college football season. At the same time, a unified and unprecedented movement began on Sunday night — led by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and linked by the #WeWantToPlay hashtag — to potentially give players a seat at the table as the decisions are made on the sport’s future. By late Sunday, there had been buy-in from players in all major conferences and the hope to ‘ultimately create a College Football Players Association.' This unfolded in the wake of Big Ten presidents meeting for consecutive days to discuss the fate of the season, and sources told Yahoo Sports there’s a uniform expectation that the league will announce a cancellation of fall sports this week. It’s considered an inevitability that most major conferences will follow — the SEC has the best odds of holding out — although the process remains unclear.”
"If we send kids home, they're going to be in closer contact with a lot of family members and other people that might be at higher risk for coronavirus than if we keep them here in an environment, where they're around other healthy, young people. If I had a son, I would want him playing football. I think this is the safest place he could be, and a lot of schools around the conference probably feel the same way, that the safest environment we can put these guys in is an environment where they're being monitored constantly, being screened, being tested, being taken care of [and] being protected if they do get sick.”
Frost, on wanting to play on.
