Tipsheet: College football returns in full force with compelling Week 1

At last! College football is back for real, offering appealing matchups in energized venues.
Thursday night’s battle between Ohio State and Minnesota created non-stop entertainment. Playing at home, Minnesota made a spirited upset bid and forced powerful Ohio State to overcome 14-10 and 21-17 deficits before pulling away to a 45-31 victory.
Once again we were reminded that recruiting rankings do matter. The Buckeyes are loaded with four- and five-star recruits who showed up ready to earn their Name, Image and Likeness dollars.
The Gophers, who remain scrappy upstarts under coach P.J. Fleck, took their best shot at them. But as the game wore on and the Buckeyes made big play after big play, the talent gap became too much to overcome.
"We've got to be better," Fleck said. "We didn't play well enough to beat the No. 4 team in the country."
Ohio State stretched the field with its aerial attack. Quarterback C.J. Stroud overcame a rocky start to throw four second-half touchdown passes and average 47.2 yards per completion.
“He and I had a conversation early on that we're going to keep swinging, no matter what happens, and we're not going to play close to the vest,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “That's not the way we do it here. And he responded, but I really think it was the guys around him.”
The Gophers lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to a lower leg injury, which could complicate their bid to earn a nice bowl bid this season. But they served notice that they will be a handful in the Big Ten this season.
"Are they devastated? Yes," Fleck said. "However, they're really confident in themselves, too, that they'll know how to respond."
Elsewhere Thursday night, UCF rallied for a wild 36-31 victory over Boise State to get Gus Malzahn’s regime off to a positive start. The former Auburn coach picked up where predecessors Josh Heupel and Scott Frost left off.
“We put ourselves out there,” Malzahn said. “We put the bar out, and we told everybody what we're going to do. Now the hard part's doing it. We won the first game, got a chance to improve and be pretty good.”
UCF needs to flex with Big 12 looking at it along with BYU, Houston and Cincinnati for expansion.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: “If the [Clemson] Tigers don't beat Georgia in Saturday night's opener in Charlotte, they still have a great chance of running the table in the ACC, which they've done three times in the previous six seasons. But because of the Tigers' remaining nonconference schedule (FCS program South Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina) and the fact they don't play North Carolina, Notre Dame or Miami during the regular season, they might not reach the CFP for a seventh straight season, especially if teams like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma finish unbeaten or with only one loss.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Clemson wins and you can book it. There is just something that tells me that Dabo Swinney will out-coach Kirby Smart and find a weakness in the elite Georgia defense to exploit. And Smart will have no answer until it’s too late.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “You want real dominance? Try Alabama in season openers. The last loss was to UCLA back in 2001, and ever since beating Kent State in 2011, Nick Saban’s teams have faced Michigan, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, USC, Florida State, Louisville, Duke, and Missouri. 9-0, all wins by double-digits, and the combined score of those nine victories … 351-113, or an average of 39-12.5. You have to go back to 2006 – a 25-17 win over Hawaii – for an Alabama season opener to be close. Miami might be the second-best team in the ACC by the time the season is done – or at least in the top four – but even this rebuilt Alabama team is at a whole other level. The Tide offense will be terrific, but it’ll be the defense that steals the show in Atlanta.”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “Yeah, I'm sorry, Miami, but I don't think you're ready for this. That's not to say you won't be able to compete in the ACC, but Alabama is a different monster entirely -- even an Alabama team breaking in a new quarterback, running back, offensive coordinator, some new wide receivers ... and plenty else. It's Alabama. It reloads every single season. On the flip side, we have a Miami team that showed flashes last season. While I'm a big fan of QB D'Eriq King, he's coming off a torn ACL. I don't know that he's 100%, and even if he is fully healthy, Alabama has the defensive personnel to force King to stay in the pocket and win with his arm. I don't think he can do that often enough over 60 minutes, plus Miami isn't good enough defensively to stop Alabama. Nobody can stand up to the Crimson Tide in that way. Oh, and if you're wondering: Alabama is 24-12 ATS as a double-digit favorite since 2016. The Tide make a habit of covering these spreads.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “What happens when a school hires a coach because he does everything fast — run plays, win, heck, even talks — only to have him deliver a rebuilding process that is either painfully slow or destined to never arrive? We may find out Saturday, when Chip Kelly and UCLA, stagnant for three seasons, host LSU in a game that will serve as a referendum on, or perhaps reboot for, the Bruin program. Beat the Tigers on national television in front of a huge home crowd and Kelly could be on his way to having no one care about his first three seasons yielding a measly 10 victories. Those lost years will be recalled as part of the process for finally unlocking an obvious, yet long dormant, power in Westwood. But lose, especially big, and the puzzlement continues of how and why this seemingly ideal marriage of innovative coach and L.A. hot spot hasn’t, and perhaps never will, work out.”
Matt Hinton, Saturday Down South: “UCLA raised some eyebrows and narrowed the point spread for this one considerably last week in a 44-10 shellacking of Hawai’i that was effectively over in the first quarter. That goes down as the Bruins’ largest margin of victory in 32 games under Chip Kelly and possibly the first time they’ve looked like the team they were expecting when they hired Kelly 4 years ago. Of course, from the evidence, it’s entirely possible that this Hawai’i team is a special kind of bad and not a useful measuring stick for opponents. If LSU expects to return to the 9- or 10-win range after last year’s hangover, this needs to be one of them.”
Kerry Miller, Bleacher Report: “While Louisiana upsetting Texas would amuse me, I think the Longhorns will get the job done. The Ragin' Cajuns did upset a very good Iowa State team in Ames to open the 2020 season, but I don't expect them to repeat a 95-yard kickoff-return touchdown, an 83-yard punt-return touchdown and a 78-yard passing touchdown. ULL's defense isn't likely to shut down Texas running back Bijan Robinson, either. It should be a close game, but give me the Longhorns in {Steve] Sarkisian's debut.”
MEGAPHONE
“It's a great learning experience for me. I felt like I kept my head up, I stayed positive, and my teammates, they just kept egging me on. Going into the Oregon week, you never know what could happen. It could happen again, but it's all about what you're going to do when you get punched in the mouth.”
Stroud, on his first collegiate start.