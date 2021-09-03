Tipsheet: College football returns in full force with compelling Week 1

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “Clemson wins and you can book it. There is just something that tells me that Dabo Swinney will out-coach Kirby Smart and find a weakness in the elite Georgia defense to exploit. And Smart will have no answer until it’s too late.”

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “You want real dominance? Try Alabama in season openers. The last loss was to UCLA back in 2001, and ever since beating Kent State in 2011, Nick Saban’s teams have faced Michigan, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin, USC, Florida State, Louisville, Duke, and Missouri. 9-0, all wins by double-digits, and the combined score of those nine victories … 351-113, or an average of 39-12.5. You have to go back to 2006 – a 25-17 win over Hawaii – for an Alabama season opener to be close. Miami might be the second-best team in the ACC by the time the season is done – or at least in the top four – but even this rebuilt Alabama team is at a whole other level. The Tide offense will be terrific, but it’ll be the defense that steals the show in Atlanta.”