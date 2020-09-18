Tipsheet: College football returns, so does the Jayhawks' suffering

Ivan Maisel, ESPN.com: “If I were a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee this season, I would apply for a sabbatical. Or to the Peace Corps. Or to go just about anywhere else besides those selection committee Zoom calls that will begin Nov. 17. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock's crew might have to try to discern the difference between, say, a 9-0 Big Ten team and an 11-1 ACC team. Then explain it. Then duck. In a sport that gave us split national champions, the BCS formula, and debates that never die, we are on the cusp of a season that could deliver spectacular chaos. Think about it: The Big Ten teams will play eight-game regular seasons, the SEC and Big 12 will play 10-game regular seasons, and the ACC plans to go one game beyond that. Throw in a championship game for the two best teams in each conference. Now, tell me how to fairly size up one team that has played a schedule one-third longer than another. Do you penalize the team that played fewer games? Do you reward the team that played more but has a worse record? Do you set the schedule differences aside and measure performance only? Do you bang yourself in the head with a mallet because it feels better than deciding whether an undefeated Wisconsin is better than a once-beaten Georgia? I mean, as potential autumn nightmares go, it's not a disputed presidential election, but it'll do.”