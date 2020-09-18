Tipsheet: College football returns, so does the Jayhawks' suffering

College football is back, sort of, with more conferences trying to stage games while working around COVID-19-related roster depletion and game postponements.
Some teams are holding up better than others.
Big 12 football has some truly embarrassing non-conference losses among its early returns. Arkansas State upset Kansas State, Louisiana (Not State) handled Iowa State and Coastal Carolina beat the Beakers of Kansas.
Oof.
Kansas fell hard, 38-23, to underscore the challenge facing former LSU coach Les Miles as he tries to make the Jayhawks relevant on the gridiron.
“First of all, I never want to fix a team that has lost games. I would much rather fix teams that have won games,” Miles told reporters after that fiasco. “But I think we have a team that’s committed to doing things for the upperclassmen that are significant. I like the commitment the team has together. That’ll make a difference.”
Well, we’ll see. Right now the Jayhawks remain a laughingstock.
Talk show host Paul Finebaum piled on Miles during an appearance on ESPN radio:
“Les Miles, remember him? He was at LSU and won a National Championship, primarily with Nick Saban's talent, I might add. He opened last season against Coastal Carolina and lost. He opened this season against Coastal Carolina and lost. I mean, usually, when you lose to a team in a game a year ago, you figure out a way to maybe beat them in the revenge game.
“In 13 games he's lost twice to the same school. And while Coastal Carolina — I think they won the National Championship in baseball a couple years ago, they have a really good athletic department — that should not be a fair fight between Coastal and Kansas. I’m at a loss to explain Les Miles . . .
“When you're unemployed and nobody is calling you on the phone, you will take a job anywhere. And that's where Les Miles was . . . I like Les Miles, but Les Miles was not exactly a candidate for Monday Night Football. I mean, he's not that funny, he's not that personable. Yeah, he got that job and he took it. It pays good money and he had no other options. I mean none.”
The ACC has fared better than the Big 12, since league powers Clemson, Notre Dame and North Carolina have already scored notable victories. SEC teams are gearing up to pound each other in conference-only schedules, starting next week when Alabama (gulp) visits Missouri.
The Big Ten is coming back in October with an eight-game schedule and the Pac-12 is getting government approval for some sort of fall return as well. That would make the Power 5 conference tier whole again and create a more normal college football playoff.
Here is what folks have been writing about college football’s return:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Florida. Those are the most talented teams playing college football right now. So why don’t we just put those four in the playoff and not waste any more time? It goes to the integrity of the game. If you’re not going to create a playoff system based mostly on results, then there’s no point in having a regular season. After what happened on Saturday, there’s almost no excuse whatsoever for a Big 12 champion to get into the CFP over a Sun Belt champ if everything else is equal. Almost. Is it Oklahoma’s fault that Iowa State wet the bed against Louisiana? No. Should Texas be punished because Kansas State couldn’t hang on against Arkansas State? Not really. However, with Louisiana Tech vs. Baylor and SMU vs. TCU postponed/cancelled, unless Baylor beats Houston, the Big 12’s best non-conference win this 2020 season will be over UTEP. It’s second-best non-conference win? Houston Baptist. The Sun Belt has wins over Southern Miss, Charlotte, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas. Outside of a possible win over Houston, all five wins are better than anything the Big 12 will have proven to be able to do on the field. It’s not fair to simply assume the Big 12 is better if it doesn’t actually prove it.”
Ivan Maisel, ESPN.com: “If I were a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee this season, I would apply for a sabbatical. Or to the Peace Corps. Or to go just about anywhere else besides those selection committee Zoom calls that will begin Nov. 17. College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock's crew might have to try to discern the difference between, say, a 9-0 Big Ten team and an 11-1 ACC team. Then explain it. Then duck. In a sport that gave us split national champions, the BCS formula, and debates that never die, we are on the cusp of a season that could deliver spectacular chaos. Think about it: The Big Ten teams will play eight-game regular seasons, the SEC and Big 12 will play 10-game regular seasons, and the ACC plans to go one game beyond that. Throw in a championship game for the two best teams in each conference. Now, tell me how to fairly size up one team that has played a schedule one-third longer than another. Do you penalize the team that played fewer games? Do you reward the team that played more but has a worse record? Do you set the schedule differences aside and measure performance only? Do you bang yourself in the head with a mallet because it feels better than deciding whether an undefeated Wisconsin is better than a once-beaten Georgia? I mean, as potential autumn nightmares go, it's not a disputed presidential election, but it'll do.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “And now, in a resurrection that would impress Lazarus, the battered and divided Big Ten might be positioned to have the best season of any FBS conference—although the window is tight, with an Oct. 23–24 start date and a Dec. 19 championship game. While so many teams are stumbling through a viral September, the mechanics appear to be in place to start safely in October, buttressed by the daily testing. Fox, ESPN and the Big Ten Network will welcome the league with open arms and open time slots. Now the path out of their wilderness of incompetence and dissension is straightforward, just a bit disingenuous—everyone links arms and pretends they don’t hate each other. They say the vote to revisit and play was unanimous, even though there is no way it was (see the Rutgers president’s comments way back last week). Don’t recriminate about time lost. And prop up (commissioner Kevin) Warren, after suturing his back wounds from all the knives stuck in him by the membership over the previous 36 days.”
Christine Brennan, USA Today: “For decades, the Big Ten has thought of itself as a different kind of sports conference, one that proudly touts the academic achievements and Great Lakes values of its like-minded, highly-regarded, internationally-ranked research institutions. The Big Ten wasn’t the SEC; it wasn’t the Big 12. It was better than that, and it was happy to tell you all about it. As proof, one only had to look at the conference’s prudent August decision to shut down fall sports in the midst of the global pandemic. It was only natural that the Big Ten would follow the Ivy League, and that the Pac-12 would follow the Big Ten. It was a tough decision, heartbreaking and costly, but it was the right one. That’s the Big Ten for you, concerned about science, medicine and safety. Let the football factories of the SEC, Big 12 and ACC (Clemson’s playground) continue playing; the Big Ten was doing the right thing looking out for its student-athletes, treating them almost no differently than the student body at large, and that was all that mattered. Then came Wednesday, the darkest day in Big Ten sports history, the day the vaunted conference caved. It choked. It got scared. It became the SEC.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “No one in the Big Ten office will dare say this out loud, but the league felt myriad pressures to return. None of those pressures were bigger than the ACC and Big 12 starting their seasons and the SEC appearing poised to start its season on Sept. 26. The ACC even played in the Big Ten’s footprint on Saturday, with new ACC member Notre Dame hosting Duke in South Bend. The visceral pressure of being left behind was felt throughout the league. Coaches worried about the long-term impact in recruiting. The lack of television money put tremendous pressure on athletic departments, who are still facing deep cuts even with the television revenue from playing. There was fan outrage, parental picking, irate players, lawsuits and political noise. But none of that would have been truly amplified without games being played, scheduled and happening from noon until midnight on Saturday. Seeing it done made it possible for it to be done in the Big Ten.”
MEGAPHONE
"Obviously, it's a challenging season, and we feel good about the start of it, we feel good about the flexibility in our scheduling now that we've actually had to use that flexibility, we feel comfortable with the protocols that are in place. The process of doing the testing the first week of the season went very well, so I would say the first week makes us very hopeful that we'll get to the end of the season.
"Will every game be played? We don't know. Will we have to adjust other games? I would say that's likely. but so far, in the early going, what has been put in place we have found to be effective and efficient and workable, and if that continues, that gives us a good chance of having a full season, if you will, and the ability to have a conference championship game and move forward. But a lot of that will be in the hands of the virus and how that plays out."
• ACC commissioner John Swofford, to ESPN.com.
