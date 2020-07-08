Tipsheet: College football season looking more doubtful every day

Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “College presidents, athletic directors, commissioners, and all those in charge of the very, very weird world of sports at major American universities have had almost four months to figure out how to get college football going in the age of a global pandemic. And they’re on the verge of totally blowing it. I honestly thought that raw greed – combined with the economic survival of various athletic departments – would’ve been enough motivation to generate a more innovative plan than hoping the bad virus thingy would just go away. But there’s still time. There’s not a lot, but there’s some. Yes, there still might be a college football season like normal, and if that doesn’t happen, there’s still a shot at playing in some way. However, reality is starting rain down on ADs and conference commissioners like an anvil, and they’re borrowing an umbrella from Wile E. Coyote . . . There’s no way the schedule will go off without several hitches and changes along the way. It might be a season of eight or so games, it might start a little later, and there will definitely be a twists and turns along the way. No matter what, the athletic directors will have to fight every instinct that made them major college athletic directors and be flexible on the fly. But yes, I actually do think that at least some teams will be playing college football in the fall.”