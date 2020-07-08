Tipsheet: College football season looking more doubtful every day

As the global pandemic continues to spread across the South and Southwest, college football fans have more to fret about.
Will they see their sport this fall? And if so, what sort of season will unfold?
Here are just some of the recent developments:
• Several major college programs, including LSU and Clemson, had to shut down workouts due to viral outbreaks.
• The Ivy League will either delay and shorten its season or shift its games to the spring. That decision is due Wednesday.
• Several NCAA Division II and III schools have already canceled or suspended their season. The D-III Centennial Conference in Maryland and Pennsylvania made that call Tuesday.
• Navy’s game against Lafayette has been canceled and its game against Notre Dame has been moved from Dublin, Ireland to Annapolis.
• Fordham has canceled its first three games and hopes for the rest of its season are fading. The Rams are in the Patriot League, which has banned air travel to games and strictly limited overnight travel.
• Colgate canceled its game at Western Michigan, which will host Stony Brook instead.
• Texas and Oklahoma still hope to stage their rivalry game even though the connected Texas State Fair has already been canceled.
Against that backdrop, the SEC expects to decide the fate of its football season later this month.
"We said from the onset of this pandemic that circumstances around the virus would guide our decision-making, and it is clear recent developments related to COVID-19 have not been trending in the right direction," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement to ESPN. "There are important decisions to be made in the coming weeks, and by late July there should be more clarity about the fall season.”
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said his league will stay the course until circumstances make things untenable.
“My feeling is you just keep putting one foot in front of the other until you're advised it's a bad idea,” he told ESPN. “When we get that advice, obviously the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is first. When we're told, 'This just isn't going to work out,' obviously nobody is going to be resisting that ... but they haven't said that to us yet."
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “College football's biggest ally throughout the coronavirus pandemic had been time. COVID-19 struck in the offseason. Spring practice was impacted, sure, but there was still five months until the start of the season. Plenty of time, they said, to figure out testing. Likewise, plenty of time to get players back on campus and to consider what a 2020 season would look like. The game's stakeholders had the time to figure all of it out. That's not the case anymore. Time? College football is running out of it, at least if it plans to kick off the 2020 season as scheduled . . . Required summer workouts could begin for some teams as soon as this week. For those kicking off Labor Day weekend in the traditional Week 1, preseason camp begins in less than a month, on or about Aug. 7. Suddenly, time has gone from ally to an unblocked blitzing linebacker.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “College presidents, athletic directors, commissioners, and all those in charge of the very, very weird world of sports at major American universities have had almost four months to figure out how to get college football going in the age of a global pandemic. And they’re on the verge of totally blowing it. I honestly thought that raw greed – combined with the economic survival of various athletic departments – would’ve been enough motivation to generate a more innovative plan than hoping the bad virus thingy would just go away. But there’s still time. There’s not a lot, but there’s some. Yes, there still might be a college football season like normal, and if that doesn’t happen, there’s still a shot at playing in some way. However, reality is starting rain down on ADs and conference commissioners like an anvil, and they’re borrowing an umbrella from Wile E. Coyote . . . There’s no way the schedule will go off without several hitches and changes along the way. It might be a season of eight or so games, it might start a little later, and there will definitely be a twists and turns along the way. No matter what, the athletic directors will have to fight every instinct that made them major college athletic directors and be flexible on the fly. But yes, I actually do think that at least some teams will be playing college football in the fall.”
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb throughout the country, the level of concern among college football's decision-makers has risen, too, but the Power 5 conference leaders have told ESPN they still aren't ready to make any major changes to the sport's calendar, instead targeting the end of July to determine if the season can start on time . . . The transition from voluntary to mandatory workouts is already here, as schools that open the season on Aug. 29 could begin required workouts Monday. For teams that begin the season Labor Day weekend, required workouts will begin July 13, followed by an enhanced training schedule that begins July 24 and a normal, four-week preseason camp starting Aug. 7. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is chair of the Football Oversight Committee and helped spearhead the NCAA-approved, six-week return plan that was approved last month, said moving forward with it will have to be a campus-to-campus decision.”
Tim Sullivan, Louisville Courier Journal: “Athletic departments are so dependent on football that any delay, interruption or revenue shortfall can carry ruinous ripples. The University of Michigan is projecting a $51.6 million revenue decline for the 2020 fiscal year. The University of Connecticut, which reported a $42 million athletic deficit before the virus hit, dropped four sports last week. Pressure to maintain cash flow will likely influence whatever decisions get made about college football in 2020. It would be shameful if it should cause universities to gamble with the health of their athletes.”
MEGAPHONE
"The key is going to be if our students return to campuses. It's very unlikely that we would play fall sports — highly unlikely we would play fall sports — if we didn't have our students back on campus. If our presidents and chancellors didn't feel it was safe to have our students on campus, it's very hard to see college sports happening in the fall."
• American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco, to ESPN.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!