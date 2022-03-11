Tipsheet: College hoops coaching carousel whirls as Crean, Weber depart

The college basketball coaching carousel has started to whirl. For now Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin is hanging on to his job, but he isn't clinging tightly.

As expected, Georgia and Kansas State joined Maryland and Louisville as major college programs looking for a new coach. UMass is searching for a new coach in the Atlantic 10 and Florida Gulf Coast and The Citadel are among the mid-major jobs to open up recently.

Georgia fired former Marquette and Indiana coach Tom Crean after his spectacularly unsuccessful four-year term. The Bulldogs finished 6-26 this season and went 45-75 during his tenure. That sent him out the door with a $3.2 million buyout.

The school has ample resources to hire a top coach, but the Bulldogs last won an NCAA Tournament game in 2002 and they have been to the Big Dance three just three times during that span. So who is signing up for that?

Among the candidates expected to get a look in Athens is highly successful Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates, Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris and Xavier assistant Jonas Hayes.

In other non-surprising news, Bruce Weber stepped aside at Kansas State. The former SIU Carbondale and Illinois coach came into the season under duress and, despite really letting his hair down, he just couldn’t get the Wildcats over the hump.

He led the Kansas State to five NCAA Tournaments in his first seven seasons, but then he posted losing marks in Big 12 play during the last three seasons.

The Wildcats flirted with at-large consideration this season before suffering a series of agonizingly close losses that left Weber resigned to his fate.

“I'm very, very proud of my time here,” Weber told reporters after K-State's season-ending loss. “Tournament bids, I wish I had more . . . We won titles, we did it the right way, we did it with our guys graduating. I'm just proud of what I've done, proud of these guys, proud of the guys I've coached. Whatever happens in the future, happens, and that's fine.”

Antsy boosters will push for Brad Underwood, who has a great thing going at Illinois, and disgraced former Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall.

More realistic targets would North Texas coach Grant McCasland, Wyoming coach Jeff Linder, Drake coach Darian DeVries, Colorado State coach Niko Medved, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang and South Carolina coach (and former K-State coach) Frank Martin.

Stanford elected to keep coach Jarod Haase despite his inability to earn a single NCAA bid during his six years. In 2020 his team was on the bubble with a 20-12 mark, but the pandemic canceled the Big Dance.

Also, Georgetown appears to be sticking with Patrick Ewing despite its dismal 6-25 season – which included a 0-19 death march in SEC play.

That provides some context for Missouri boosters trying to push out Martin despite his two NCAA Tournaments in the four years the event was held on his watch.

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “In talking to various sources in the past couple of weeks, it's fair to expect at least another half-dozen power-conference jobs to open in the next week-plus. The SEC is expected to be the league with the most amount of change, with the potential for as many as six jobs to come open (though I'd be surprised if the number was higher than four). Georgia is the first; there will definitely be more soon, industry sources said.”

Barkley Truax, On3.com: “Gates’ Cleveland State squad just had their season ended with an upset loss to Wright State 82-67 in the Horizon League semifinals. He previously led the Vikings to a share of the conference championship this past season with a 15-6 Horizon League record. Hayes on the other hand, is seen as a rising star in the college basketball coaching rankings. He’s been at Xavier for the past four seasons, but worked at Georgia under former head coach Mark Fox. It should be noted that Xavier has two players from Georgia who he had influence in recruiting, which means he’s familiar with the local scene in terms of landing in-state products.”

Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: “An Atlanta native and former UGA player, Hayes is a fit for the Bulldogs in multiple ways. He currently recruits the Southeast, in addition to hotbeds like Maryland and Washington, D.C., for the Musketeers and knows the landscape of the areas where the Bulldogs must find talent. The fact that he once played high-level AAU ball in the Atlanta area will also play well on the trail.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Crean's best season with Georgia came in the 2020-21 season when the Bulldogs finished 14-12 (7-11 SEC), but the program bottomed out this season amid a mass exodus from last season's roster. Among those who transferred out were K.D. Johnson (Auburn), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), Toumani Camara (Dayton), Tye Fagan (Ole Miss), Justin Kier (Arizona), Andrew Garcia (Kent State). The Bulldogs started 2-4 with each of their first four losses coming against respectable power conference foes this season. Then, however, came home losses against Wofford, East Tennessee State and Gardner-Webb before SEC play began. Those defeats accurately foreshadowed how poorly things would go in the league slate. Georgia had its high moments this season, such as an 82-79 win over Memphis on Dec. 1 and an 82-76 win over Alabama on Jan. 25. The Bulldogs also challenged then-No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 5 before falling 74-72. But losses, often blowouts, were all too common for UGA this season. The next Bulldogs' coach will have their work cut out for them. Though Crean was able to use UGA's proximity to the recruiting hotbed of Atlanta to land No. 1 overall prospect Anthony Edwards from the Class of 2019, he was unable to parlay Edwards' lone season in the program into any notable on-court triumphs.”

Eric Bossi, 247 Sports: “The opening created by Weber’s departure will be one of the most coveted jobs during the 2022 college coaching carousel. Make no mistake, the Kansas State job is an excellent one. They have history, resources, and a strong fanbase. Athletic director Gene Taylor will have many qualified candidates showing interest, providing a real opportunity to hire a terrific coach and rebuild the program. The question is, who should he target? Naturally, many K-State fans are going to be clamoring for current Illinois coach Brad Underwood. He played and coached in Manhattan, is incredibly well liked there and has the Illini rolling after winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Given his current contract and how well things are going, it seems unlikely that Underwood will leave. But, there's no way this job search can be conducted without at least making a call, maybe even several of them, to Underwood and forcing him to say no.”

Neil Blackmon, Saturday Down South: “Mike White has done an admirable job replacing a generational, Hall-of-Fame coach in Billy Donovan with integrity, running a clean program and posting 7 winning seasons. White has also won at least 1 NCAA Tournament game in all 4 of his NCAA Tournament appearances, and advanced to an Elite Eight. But the Gators have been a bubble team in 3 of White’s 7 years, ending on the wrong side of the bubble twice. Florida hasn’t truly competed for an SEC championship since his third season, when the Gators finished 3rd in the league and led the SEC and the country in Quad 1 wins. That means the program with the 2nd-most SEC titles over the past 30 years hasn’t competed to win 1 in the past 4 seasons. Florida simply has too much tradition, too much administrative support and too good a natural recruiting base to not compete for SEC championships. Scott Stricklin doesn’t have a hoops background, but he can see the banners in Exactech Arena, as well as the increasing number of empty seats at home games. Apathy is a dangerous thing, and Florida must play better on the court in 2022-23. White has an $8.75 million buyout, which may be prohibitive, especially given what Florida just agreed to pay Dan Mullen to have him not coach the remainder of his sizeable football coaching deal. White is also highly respected, both by the administration and by those who make the big decisions inside the athletic department . . . There are whispers, however, that White may be looking to make a graceful exit. Shaka Smart did this at Texas last offseason, jumping on a less high-profile, but still high-quality job, at Marquette. White may find a similar move, to say, a respected Big East program like Butler, equally appealing. Should the job open at his alma mater Ole Miss, perhaps there would be mutual interest.”

MEGAPHONE

“In life, you're going to have bumps in the road. And right now, this year, this was my bumps in the road, our bumps in the road. And, to me, that's one of the things when I'm talking to kids, it's all about how you come out of it; how do you handle it?" he said. "I think my guys have handled it with class. I think I've handled it with class. Our better years are still ahead of us.”

Ewing, on trying to move forward at Georgetown.

