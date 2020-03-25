Tipsheet: College hoops transfer market heats up despite pandemic

Transfermania is continuing apace in college basketball despite the nation's pandemic shutdown.
Coaches are reaching out to players in the NCAA transfer portal, but it's more difficult to sell them on their program and/or make sure they are personality fit for the program.
Many players in the portal – like Mizzou forward Tray Jackson – didn’t play much last season and are seeking fresh starts elsewhere. There are also proven players (like SEMO guard Alex Caldwell) who look to move because of a coaching change or other circumstances (Illini guard Alan Griffin).
Then there are graduate transfers offering veteran help. Among the players Mizzou has checked in on are Isaiah White (Utah Valley) and Amauri Hardy (UNLV).
Many of the lightly-used transfers still have big upsides, as Jackson does. Tray was a key four-star recruit for Mizzou, but he failed to beat out fellow freshman Kobe Bown and surprising junior Mitchell Smith for playing time this past season.
Jackson flashed vast potential, but he struggled defensively in a program that stresses defense. Coach Cuonzo Martin must add proven scoring for next season, Jackson could see an even tougher fight for playing time ahead.
“I want to start out by thanking all of my supporters at Mizzou,” he wrote on Twitter. “I also want to thank the coaches and staff members for helping me and giving me the opportunity to attend this University. Thank you to my teammates that helped me grow this year, I wish nothing but the best for y’all in life. After carefully thinking it over I think it’s the best for me and my future to enter the transfer portal.”
As for Griffin, he was key offensive weapon for the Illini with his long-range shooting. But his temper got the best of him several times, including at the end of the Braggin’ Right game against Missouri and during a game against Purdue – when he earned two-game suspension after stepping on Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic.
“Illini nation, I first want to start off by saying thank you (for) welcoming me with open arms and supporting me through the years,” Griffin posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaching staff and all of the staff. After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. I wish all of the upcoming and current players and the coaching staff best of luck next season! Please respect my decision.”
Here are some notes on the transfer market:
- Remember Frankie Hughes? He showed a ton of promise as a freshman at Mizzou back in 2016-17. The kid can knock down three-pointers and he still has eligibility. He transferred to Duquesne, made the playing rotation in 2018-19 and then sat out this past season with a knee injury.
- Personable Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall had five players enter the portal after this season, including contributors Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson and Grant Sherfield. He also lost four players after last season, so he has been suffering significant roster churn. Life in the American Athletic Conference has proven more challenging than what Marshall faced in the Missouri Valley Conference.
- Mississippi State also had five players enter the portal, but none of them played a significant role this season. It looks like coach Ben Howland is seeking a big talent influx.
- Ohio State guard D.J. Carton encountered from off-court issues as a freshman with the Buckeyes and opted to transfer. He averaged 10.4 points per game before stepping away from the game.
- In addition of losing the dynamic Caldwell, SEMO lost steady forward Isaiah Gable to the portal after firing Rick Ray. New Redhawks coach Brad Korn, most recently a Kansas State assistant, hopes to improve player retention. Of the 20 players Ray signed in his first three classes, 16 left without completing their eligibility.
- Josh Hall, who previously had two productive seasons at Nevada, entered the portal as a grad transfer from Missouri State. Hall played all 33 games as a reserve this season for the Bears.
- SIU reserves Brendon Gooch, a former Althoff standout, and Stevan Jeremic are looking for new schools to play their final college season. Both saw just spot duty for the Salukis this season.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Over the past 10 years, there have been an average of 11.3 coaching changes per year in college basketball's major seven conferences, with a low of seven coming in 2013 and a high of 14 last year and in 2014. But so far this season, there have been a grand total of zero coaching changes in the AAC, AAC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The unprecedented circumstances of the international coronavirus pandemic are slowing the sport's coaching carousel and appear to have temporarily cooled the seats of coaches under scrutiny in the major seven. For larger schools, there is a belief among some athletic directors that the financial uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus threat that led to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament is what has led to the unprecedented pause in firings. Normally, paying a coach's buyout is not an issue for a power conference school. But the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament will have an impact on the budget of every Division I school. Plus, depending on the financial footing of a school's major boosters, there could be trouble wrangling up enough money to attract a top-flight candidate, athletic directors said. But Division I is comprised of 353 schools, and even if the biggest schools haven't made changes yet, some of them decided to proceed with coaching searches that have posed unusual challenges for athletic directors who are being pulled in multiple directions while dealing with the widespread fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “(Kentucky) might be the team with the most up in the air in terms of the NBA draft. As a projected lottery pick, Tyrese Maxey is likely to go pro. But Ashton Hagans, Nick Richards and Immanuel Quickley are all ranked in the Nos. 45-60 range in ESPN's NBA draft rankings -- so all three could go either way. Richards and Quickley were two of the best players in the SEC this season, with both enjoying breakout campaigns. Hagans is an elite defensive point guard who had some offensive inconsistencies late in the season. And here's a surprise: John Calipari is bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. Five-star wings B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke could start immediately, and five-star point guard Devin Askew will step in if Hagans leaves. Four-star Isaiah Jackson will provide some rim protection. Kentucky could theoretically be the preseason No. 1 if everyone returns, but there's a lot left to play out in Lexington.”
MEGAPHONE
“My goal is to come here and get this program back to its rightful place on the college basketball landscape. The only way that that can happen is if we are all connected to the same vision. We see where we are, we see where we want to go and we have to have a plan to move this thing forward. That was very, very important to me, and I made that abundantly clear, and their sentiments are the same. Everything that is done on this campus is done in a first-class manner, and that’s the way we want to run our program.”
Former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, during his introduction as the new UAB coach.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!