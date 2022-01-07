Tipsheet: College quarterback carousel whirls wildly via transfer portal

Tom VanHaaren , ESPN.com : “Before he committed to Oklahoma, Williams was considering Maryland and LSU. The Tigers coaching staff looked much different then, with Joe Brady as offensive coordinator, but LSU could use help at quarterback. Williams committed to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, and now that Riley is at USC, it would make sense to have a reunion in Los Angeles. In his announcement, Williams said that Oklahoma remains a potential destination for him after he explores his options. Georgia could be a spot Williams is considering, as well. The Dawgs defense is set, but the quarterback position has been up for debate. Adding in Williams would give Kirby Smart a quarterback who could start right away and elevate the offense. Williams was a star as a true freshman, a top recruit and still has a ton of eligibility remaining. He will likely be targeted by any program looking for a quarterback and could make an impact at most of those schools, as well.”

Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “The national title game should be fun and we will either see another banner hoisted in Tuscaloosa or the 1980 chant used against Georgia fade away. And the day after the game young stars Bryce Young for Alabama and Brock Bowers for Georgia should celebrate an amazing season — and jump into the transfer portal. Yep, you heard me. ‘Bama and UGA fans are of course cursing my name right about now, but give me a reason they shouldn’t? Loyalty? What’s that these days? NCAA restrictions? There aren’t any. Fear they will lose their scholarship? Don’t make me laugh. Fallen NFL Draft stock? Look at how many transfers end up in round one these days. And we all know Alabama and Georgia would beg to have each back. So why not? Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the transfer portal after a great freshman season at Oklahoma got me to thinking. What’s the downside? Williams did lose his head coach and offensive mentor in Lincoln Riley while it’s clear Nick Saban or Kirby Smart aren’t likely leaving, but what can it hurt when it comes to these two elite young talents? Young and Bowers can see what the market bears when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness and maybe the two California natives will be able to secure even better deals in their new homes or find riches back in the Golden State. Let me make something clear — I don’t want any of this to happen. But market value and free agency is here in college football and there are no restrictions for players like Young and Bowers to test the market nor should there be. Very soon, perhaps even now, we are going to look back on college football players asking for permission to play the sport they love at a different school as simply ridiculous. It should have been this way a long time ago and it’s going to take some adjustment. As an old school guy it pains me a bit to see things change and to see players move from school to school so easily, but it’s honestly the right thing for the players. As everyone points out, if coaches can leave at will the players should be free to do the same. So of course I’m being facetious when I say Young and Bowers should enter the portal. But again, give me good reasons they wouldn’t?”