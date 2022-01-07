Tipsheet: College quarterback carousel whirls wildly via transfer portal

We've seen some curious moves through the college football transfer portal, particularly at quarterback.
But perhaps none were more puzzling than Zach Calzada moving from Texas A&M to SEC West rival Auburn. Calzada transferred in after Bo Nix transferred out of Auburn to finish his career at Oregon.
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin offered this praise of Calzada before his team played A&M: “The guy can spin it, and he's shown that. From what I've seen this guy's a really good player. He's got good vision, throws the ball well and does a good job of leading their offense.”
But Calzada played just OK as the Aggies defeated Auburn 20-3. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards.
He was just OK against Mizzou, too, completing 13 of 25 passes for 148 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Calzada famously led the Aggies to their upset of Alabama this season — passing for 285 yards and three touchdowns — and that gave him some marketability.
But . . . his overall numbers (184-for-328, 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns, nine interceptions) looked no better than Connor Bazelak’s numbers (246-for-377, 2,548 yards, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) at Mizzou.
And a chunk of the Missouri fan base lost patience with Bazelak, who ultimately ceded his job to Brady Cook and transferred to Indiana.
Calzada leaves Texas A&M, where he built some equity, for the lesser Auburn program. The Tigers finished 6-7 this season while aggravating that program’s famously demanding fan base.
New Auburn offensive coordinator Austin Davis, a former Rams quarterback and Seattle Seahawks assistant coach, will have his hands full making this work. Montgomery Advertiser beat reporter Bennett Durando had this observation:
The recruitment of Calzada, while other generous pickings were available in the portal, fundamentally reads as a gesture of confidence in Davis’ ability to sharpen iron at this position. His work with Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson helped draw Harsin to him. If Calzada wins Auburn’s starting job, Davis’ new challenge is to guide Calzada to a career year — to elevate Calzada beyond what Nix accomplished in 2021.
And that’s no easy ask when Auburn’s receivers and offensive line are considerable works in progress. Any quarterback will have trouble if the Tigers can’t clean up those areas.
This move could end badly for all involved. But there is a lot of that happening in the transfer portal as unhappy players jump programs.
Here is what some folks have been writing about this issue:
Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “Earlier this season, I wrote about how coaches believe recruiting the transfer portal for quarterbacks will become more important than recruiting high schools for the most important position on the field. Oklahoma started the trend years ago before the emergence of the portal, getting three consecutive transfers – Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts – that Sooners coach Lincoln Riley turned into two Heisman Trophy winners (Mayfield, Murray) and a Heisman finalist (Hurts). It should come as no surprise that quarterback movement through the portal this offseason has hit an all-time high. It reached a ridiculous level earlier this week when, within hours of each other, Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams entered the transfer portal and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel – who was hours away from beginning classes at UCLA – signed with OU after Williams’ decision.”
Shehan Jeyarajah, CBSSports.com: “Gabriel, a Hawaii native, originally committed to UCLA in mid-December before flipping to the Sooners on Monday. The move reconnects Gabriel with new OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who was Gabriel's position coach and offensive coordinator during Gabriel's breakout freshman season in 2019 . . . Flipping Gabriel is a coup for Oklahoma as Venables tries to salvage the 2022 offense. If Williams transfers as expected, Oklahoma could be losing nine starters from the Week 1 depth chart. However, Gabriel threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in his lone season working with Lebby, all of which rank among his career best marks. Lebby coordinated the nation's No. 7 offense with 493.2 yards per game at Ole Miss and helped turn QB Matt Corral into CBS Sports' top quarterback draft prospect. Gabriel's decision is some much-needed insurance for the Oklahoma staff if the highly touted Williams ultimately opts to leave the program. Williams kept the door open for a potential return, but a departure would leave Oklahoma without a returning pass attempt on the roster. Opening-day starter Spencer Rattler previously transferred to South Carolina to rejoin former OU assistant Shane Beamer.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN.com: “Before he committed to Oklahoma, Williams was considering Maryland and LSU. The Tigers coaching staff looked much different then, with Joe Brady as offensive coordinator, but LSU could use help at quarterback. Williams committed to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, and now that Riley is at USC, it would make sense to have a reunion in Los Angeles. In his announcement, Williams said that Oklahoma remains a potential destination for him after he explores his options. Georgia could be a spot Williams is considering, as well. The Dawgs defense is set, but the quarterback position has been up for debate. Adding in Williams would give Kirby Smart a quarterback who could start right away and elevate the offense. Williams was a star as a true freshman, a top recruit and still has a ton of eligibility remaining. He will likely be targeted by any program looking for a quarterback and could make an impact at most of those schools, as well.”
Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: “The national title game should be fun and we will either see another banner hoisted in Tuscaloosa or the 1980 chant used against Georgia fade away. And the day after the game young stars Bryce Young for Alabama and Brock Bowers for Georgia should celebrate an amazing season — and jump into the transfer portal. Yep, you heard me. ‘Bama and UGA fans are of course cursing my name right about now, but give me a reason they shouldn’t? Loyalty? What’s that these days? NCAA restrictions? There aren’t any. Fear they will lose their scholarship? Don’t make me laugh. Fallen NFL Draft stock? Look at how many transfers end up in round one these days. And we all know Alabama and Georgia would beg to have each back. So why not? Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the transfer portal after a great freshman season at Oklahoma got me to thinking. What’s the downside? Williams did lose his head coach and offensive mentor in Lincoln Riley while it’s clear Nick Saban or Kirby Smart aren’t likely leaving, but what can it hurt when it comes to these two elite young talents? Young and Bowers can see what the market bears when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness and maybe the two California natives will be able to secure even better deals in their new homes or find riches back in the Golden State. Let me make something clear — I don’t want any of this to happen. But market value and free agency is here in college football and there are no restrictions for players like Young and Bowers to test the market nor should there be. Very soon, perhaps even now, we are going to look back on college football players asking for permission to play the sport they love at a different school as simply ridiculous. It should have been this way a long time ago and it’s going to take some adjustment. As an old school guy it pains me a bit to see things change and to see players move from school to school so easily, but it’s honestly the right thing for the players. As everyone points out, if coaches can leave at will the players should be free to do the same. So of course I’m being facetious when I say Young and Bowers should enter the portal. But again, give me good reasons they wouldn’t?”
“You know, it is similar to free agency but without the rules, to be honest with you. There are some rules in college, but the portal is an interesting deal. And I'll stay away from that. I'll let coach (Nick) Saban handle that.”
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, former general manager and coach of the Houston Texans, on the transfer portal.