Tipsheet: College sports industry faces painful collapse, difficult rebuild

Pete Thamel , Yahoo! Sports: “Every recent seismic shift in college athletics can be tied to an obvious trigger. After interviews with a dozen officials around college athletics, it’s highly likely we’re amid another pivotal moment in the sport. The inevitable financial strain that will accompany the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to help trigger an expansion of the College Football Playoff. While momentum had been building toward expansion – a WatchStadium.com poll showed 88 percent of athletic directors were in favor – the ability to create a robust new revenue steam for schools amid tight fiscal times has the sport’s powerbrokers forecasting an expanded playoff as a likely reverberation from COVID-19. Multiple college sports officials mentioned they’ve been so locked in on taking care of their own campuses and leagues – including planning financial contingencies – that any conversation about the CFP’s future appears months away. CFP executive director Bill Hancock stressed no decisions are imminent, but it’s also notable that he didn’t shoot down the notion.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “As good as the four-team playoff has been in expanding interest and generating revenue for the 130 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the system’s inherent flaws – leaving out at least one of the five power conference champions and further stratifying a small group of elite programs from everyone else – would eventually create an organic push to include more teams. The only question was how long it would take for conference commissioners and college presidents to get on board. But now the conversation has a new wild card: The economic fallout for athletic departments that are going to be cutting expenses and looking for ways to expand revenue once the coronavirus pandemic is over. One of the most obvious ways to make more money? Expand the playoff . . . Does that mean a decision of that magnitude is going to happen this summer or even within the next year? Unlikely. As you might have heard, college presidents are dealing with a few other more pressing issues at the moment. But just think about it logically. Even in the best-case scenario, the economics of college athletics are going to change significantly as a result of what’s happened over the past month. For athletic departments with big-time football programs, the loss of a few million dollars from having to cancel the NCAA basketball tournament and other spring sports is not a major issue. Some of them even have reserve funds built up that can cover shortfalls during the current fiscal year. The bigger concern, however, can be seen over the horizon as college athletics officials contemplate a world in which COVID-19 is largely gone but its impact on the larger economy presents a cascading series of problems.”