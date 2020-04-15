Tipsheet: College sports industry faces painful collapse, difficult rebuild

The coronavirus pandemic will imperil the college sports industry and the financial dominoes already are falling:
- Iowa State and Washington State were among the first schools to announce pay cuts in their athletic departments, with the football and basketball coaches sacrificing the most.
- Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson jumped into line by volunteering for a 10 percent pay cut.
- Missouri followed suit Tuesday with some campus-wide fiscal belt-tightening which will impact the athletic department.
- Pac 12 commissioner gave Larry Scott gave himself a 20 percent haircut and trimmed the pay of other top executives by 10 percent.
- Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said seniors given an extra year of eligibility in spring sports would not be coming back to their programs. The school has already reported a $4 million revenue shortfall due to the health crisis.
- Cincinnati dropped men’s soccer and Old Dominion dropped wrestling, citing financial distress.
Expect to see a litany of similar developments in the coming days. NCAA Division I athletic programs took a big financial hit with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and the major conference tourneys.
Rather than distributing $600 million to member schools, the NCAA distributed just $225 million.
But that was just the start of the suffering. The economic damage could increase exponentially and force the industry to start over once the health crisis passes.
What if there is no football this fall, or football games in empty stadiums? Ohio State projects a loss of $5 million to $7 million for every game without fans.
“If you don't have a season, just do the math on that," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told reporters.
Power 5 conference schools rely heavily on those revenues to underwrite other sports.
“Football is 85 percent of our revenue,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward told Sports Illustrated. “That says it all. It is the engine that drives the train.”
Indeed, SI noted that the average Big Ten school loses $22.9 million per year on sports other than football and basketball.
“It’s an ice age,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard told the Washington Post. “I don’t know how any of us, how the current NCAA model, could survive if we’re not playing any football games.”
Athletic departments in the Group of 5 conferences (AAC, Mountain West, MAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA) don’t have those huge revenues. They need school subsidies to keep afloat and those schools are facing enrollment losses due to the pandemic shutdown.
So those conferences have petitioned the NCAA to relax various requirements -- like football attendance and the number of sports funded – that schools must meet to remain in Division I.
Athletic directors are already thinking about how to recoup their financial losses once America moves past this crisis. One easy cash grab would be expanding the College Football Playoff to eight teams.
Here is what folks have been writing about that:
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Every recent seismic shift in college athletics can be tied to an obvious trigger. After interviews with a dozen officials around college athletics, it’s highly likely we’re amid another pivotal moment in the sport. The inevitable financial strain that will accompany the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to help trigger an expansion of the College Football Playoff. While momentum had been building toward expansion – a WatchStadium.com poll showed 88 percent of athletic directors were in favor – the ability to create a robust new revenue steam for schools amid tight fiscal times has the sport’s powerbrokers forecasting an expanded playoff as a likely reverberation from COVID-19. Multiple college sports officials mentioned they’ve been so locked in on taking care of their own campuses and leagues – including planning financial contingencies – that any conversation about the CFP’s future appears months away. CFP executive director Bill Hancock stressed no decisions are imminent, but it’s also notable that he didn’t shoot down the notion.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “As good as the four-team playoff has been in expanding interest and generating revenue for the 130 schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the system’s inherent flaws – leaving out at least one of the five power conference champions and further stratifying a small group of elite programs from everyone else – would eventually create an organic push to include more teams. The only question was how long it would take for conference commissioners and college presidents to get on board. But now the conversation has a new wild card: The economic fallout for athletic departments that are going to be cutting expenses and looking for ways to expand revenue once the coronavirus pandemic is over. One of the most obvious ways to make more money? Expand the playoff . . . Does that mean a decision of that magnitude is going to happen this summer or even within the next year? Unlikely. As you might have heard, college presidents are dealing with a few other more pressing issues at the moment. But just think about it logically. Even in the best-case scenario, the economics of college athletics are going to change significantly as a result of what’s happened over the past month. For athletic departments with big-time football programs, the loss of a few million dollars from having to cancel the NCAA basketball tournament and other spring sports is not a major issue. Some of them even have reserve funds built up that can cover shortfalls during the current fiscal year. The bigger concern, however, can be seen over the horizon as college athletics officials contemplate a world in which COVID-19 is largely gone but its impact on the larger economy presents a cascading series of problems.”
