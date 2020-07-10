Tipsheet: Colleges cut more sports, cancel more games as pandemic rages on

The bad news just keeps coming for college sports. As expected Wednesday, the Ivy League decided not to play any sports this fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile on the West Coast, Stanford decided to eliminate 11 of its team sports after this school year in a cost-cutting move due to pandemic-caused revenue loss.
And in the Midwest, Ohio State joined the list of schools shutting down voluntary workouts due to positive virus tests.
"It has grown more pessimistic over the past two weeks, but I'm not to a point to say we shouldn't continue to plan for the potential to open on time," Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN on Thursday. "I just think it's less likely. We have to shift our allocations a little bit -- a little more time on planning the alternatives, and a little less time on planning routine go forward."
Indeed, the Atlantic Coast Conference delayed the start of its fall sports until Sept. 1. The Big Ten decided to eliminate nonconference games.
Expect other shoes to fall left and right. If the Power 5 conferences can’t at least play league games this fall and collect their TV money, the high end of the college sports industry could be decimated.
So the coaches are highly motivated to make sure their team plays some games.
“I share the same opinion as our players — they want to play,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday. “They’ve been training their whole lives for these opportunities. Put the question to them, which I have, and they would rather play than not play. And they’d rather play in front of no fans than not play.”
But . . .
“If it comes to a point in time where you say, we can’t play, it’s obvious, it’s clear, everybody would be reasonable and know that was the right thing to do,” Harbaugh said.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Wednesday was the worst day in college sports since THE worst day, March 12, when COVID-19 shut everything down. The bad news emanated from both coasts, then hit in the heartland as well. It was a daunting, sobering, ominous day. Ohio State, which fields more varsity athletic teams than any school in the nation, paused voluntary workouts for seven programs after an undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 tests, joining a growing list of schools to halt efforts to bring back sports. Earlier, the Ivy League announced that it will play no varsity sports for the rest of the calendar year—maybe they’ll try to move the fall sports to spring 2021, but there are no guarantees. And before both of those dispiriting decisions arrived, Stanford dropped this stunner: the preeminent all-sports athletic program in America is dropping 11 varsity programs after the 2020–21 season ends. The Ohio State and Ivy League developments tell you where we are in college athletics—adrift, lacking answers and failing to gain ground on a relentless pandemic. The Stanford development tells you where we’re going if the current trends continue—toward the economic obliteration of college sports as we know them. Almost everyone will be eliminating sports. Absolutely everyone will be slashing budgets. Scholarships, educational opportunities and jobs will all disappear in large numbers. If there is not a miracle turnaround of our dismal coronavirus testing numbers by Aug. 1, all FBS conferences could join the FCS Ivy League in delaying fall sports to the spring—and just hoping things work out then. (Because, trust me, there is no great plan for what to do in that scenario.) If we have a compromised football season, the financial repercussions will be awful. If we have no football season, the financial repercussions will be far worse.”
Christine Brennan, USA Today: “On March 10, a day before the NBA shocked the nation by suspending operations due to a player’s positive coronavirus test, the Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournament. Two days later, the rest of the nation canceled every men’s and women’s basketball game, including the NCAA tournaments. On March 11, the Ivy League canceled all spring sports. A few days later, every college and high school in the country canceled all spring sports. On Wednesday afternoon, the Ivy League told schools that it was canceling football and other fall sports. If past is prologue, we will soon be hearing that the rest of the college sports world is considering canceling all fall sports. But that’s not going to happen right away. The Power 5 conferences will take their time before they make such a momentous decision. The last thing our biggest football schools want to do is lose football – and the payday football brings – this fall. So they’ll hang on for a while longer, buy some time, shudder as they watch coronavirus cases soar in the country and wonder how they’re going to pull this off in the midst of a raging pandemic. In the end, though, they are increasingly likely to wind up right where the Ivy League is now. We tend to focus on athletic directors and coaches when talking about college sports. But college presidents are always an integral part of those conversations, and many of those presidents not only revere the Ivy League, they trace their roots back to it.”
Sam Cooper, Yahoo! Sports: “Stanford isn’t the first Division I university to cut sports in recent months, but it is by far the most prominent — and the first from a Power Five conference — to do so. Stanford’s 36 varsity sport offerings were the second-most in FBS, a model the school said was ‘not sustainable; financially. The averaged Division I FBS-level program sponsors 18 varsity sports, the school said. Stanford said it would have needed more than $200 million in incremental funding in order to ‘permanently sustain these 11 sports at a nationally competitive varsity level.’”
Scott Ostler, San Francisco Chronicle: “You’ve probably never heard of the Learfield IMG Directors Cup. It is awarded each year to the American college or university with the top overall athletic excellence, football to squash. Stanford won the past 25 Cups. At least the Stanford athletic department will save money by not having to expand that trophy case. By the way, if you want to save these 11 Stanford sports programs from extinction by flying a biplane over The Farm and dropping a bale of cash, the amount you will need to drop is $200 million. That’s how much Stanford officials estimate it would cost to endow those programs forever.”
Tom Schad, USA Today: “The positive tests at Ohio State and UNC prompt questions about whether and how offseason workouts can safely continue across the country. The Ivy League's decision could be the metaphorical canary in the coal mine for college football season. And Stanford's cuts foreshadow the long-term budgetary challenges that may pop up at dozens of top-tier schools in the coming years . . . It was a brutal day. And as COVID-19 continues to spread, with more than 130,000 Americans dead in its wake and 3 million recorded cases to date, there's no telling what new challenges might still be on the horizon.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Even if you believe this is all overblown and the media is pedaling fear porn, the reality is that when people get this, things shut down. You might not agree, and you might think it’s an overreaction, but that’s the deal. Also, remember, there’s one gaping difference here between college football and the pro sports. The college football players don’t have any representation. Pro athletes have a union, agents, and people getting paid a whole lot of money to look out for their best interests. If there’s a collectively bargained agreement, then the players have to trust that the people in charge are trying to keep them safe. College football players don’t have that, so there’s a massive moral problem when unpaid – we can get into the whole compensation side another time – athletes are taking a health risk for the love of the game.”
MEGAPHONE
“COVID is part of our society, it wasn’t caused by football or caused by sports, and no expert view that I’m aware of says that sports is going to make that worse. We’re gonna have to deal with it. These kids are gonna have to do the same thing. … I would want the responsibility of keeping our players safe, and also educating them. I wouldn’t want to come off that guard tower.”
• Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, on battling through the pandemic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!