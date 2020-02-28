Tipsheet: Competitive fire still burns for Scherzer after championship run

Our Town’s Max Scherzer has done it all in baseball. He has won three Cy Young Awards. He has won a World Championship.
He is likely to be a first-ballot Hall of Fame selection. So is there any risk at that Scherzer will lose some of his famous competitive drive?
“That definitely is a real thought, a real emotion,” Scherzer told Yahoo! Sports. “Something I thought about in the offseason, where you almost lose that fire because you feel like you kind of reached the top of the mountain.”
That doubt eased once he got back to work with the Washington Nationals.
“Do you have the motivation to keep fighting for it? You question that,” he said. “But the moment you get back with the baseball in your hand, you realize it’s not gone.”
Scherzer turns 36 this season. He had to battle through back problems last season. Disabling next pain struck during postseason play.
The challenge of getting healthy, staying healthy and pitching big innings helps push Scherzer forward. He embraces the grind.
“If this was easy, everyone would do it,” Scherzer said. “The process of everything that has to go into being a durable starter is not easy, and I enjoy the process of every little thing — especially in the National League where we have to hit and run bases and bunt and do all the little things.”
So fret not, it appears that Scherzer hasn’t allowed complacency to disrupt his mindset.
“I feel like there is a better version of myself out there,” Scherzer says. “I gotta work to achieve it.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Cardinals overhauled their depth chart over the winter as it pertained to right-handed outfielders by permitting Marcell Ozuna to walk and trading Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena (for Matthew Liberatore). Those moves should free up playing time for Tyler O'Neill and (Lane) Thomas, who performed well last season (.316/.409/.684) in a small-sample size (44 plate appearances). For entertainment purposes only, it's fun to note that his launch angle and exit velocity were similar to the aforementioned Martinez's. Thomas probably won't outhit Martinez heading forward, but he's a better runner and outfielder, and that should make up for the difference.”
Bill Baer, NBC Sports: “Around this time last year, the ink was drying on Manny Machado’s 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres and Bryce Harper was about to put the finishing touches on his 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies. We had gotten used to premier free agents hanging out in limbo until late February and even into March. This past offseason, however, was a return to normal. The top three free agents — Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, and Stephen Strasburg — all signed in December. Once the big names are off the board, the lesser free agents subsequently tend to find homes. There were a handful of noteworthy signings in January, but pretty much everyone was off the board when February began. There are a handful of free agents remaining as I write this, with one name really sticking out: Yasiel Puig. Last season, between the Reds and Indians, Puig hit .267/.327/.458 with 24 home runs, 84 RBI, 76 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases in 611 plate appearances. He was one of only seven players in the league last year to hit at least 24 home runs and swipe at least 19 bases. While Puig has had some problems over the years, he still possesses a rare blend of power and speed that would seem useful. The Marlins, White Sox, and Rockies have been linked to Puig this offseason. His market has been otherwise quiet since he became a free agent.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "The Dodgers are Price’s fifth team. He joined the Red Sox in 2016 under much fanfare and a seven-year, $217 million free agent contract that made him the richest pitcher in history. He left last month as an appendage to what is commonly known as the Mookie Betts Trade. Boston even forked over to the Dodgers half of the $96 million owed to Price over the next three seasons to make the deal work. Price, 34, is a Cy Young Award winner, a five-time All-Star, the all-time winning percentage leader at Fenway Park (.784, minimum 50 starts, on a 29-8 mark with a 3.12 ERA), and the owner of a career record (150-80, 3.31) that is a close facsimile to that of Hall of Famer Roy Halladay at the same age (169-86, 3.32). Halladay was 33 when he made the jump out of the American League and into the National League. He promptly won the Cy Young Award in his first season in the more pitcher-friendly environment. Ample evidence exists from other pitchers similar to Price to suggest he is due for immediate improvement. In 2008 Johan Santana, 28, won the ERA title in his first year in the NL. Cliff Lee, in his first year in the NL in 2011, led the league in shutouts, finished third in the Cy Young Award voting and posted the highest strikeout rate of his career. When Max Scherzer jumped back in the NL after five years in the AL he led the league in strikeout-to-walk rate. Halladay, Santana, Lee and Scherzer all lowered their ERAs immediately, and by an average of 0.77."
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: “Who do you root for in heist movies? The cops? The FBI agents who are perpetually a step behind? No, of course not. You root for the people coming up with clever ways to steal money. While we don’t have to accept the morality of the Astros’ cheating, we can at least agree that they deserve some credit for coming up with a scheme that was both (a) absurd and (b) absurdly successful. Picture the Astros coming up with the trash-can-banging plan, and you’ll grow sick to your stomach. Now picture Matt Damon and George Clooney hanging out in a hideout, racking their brains for ideas on how to transmit opponents’ pitch signals to their teammates, when Don Cheadle (with a British accent) throws a half-eaten sandwich into a trash can, it lands with a thud, and Damon’s eyes light up and lock with Clooney’s—that’s cool, right? Baseball fans know that somebody has recently concocted an elaborate cheating scheme. They know that elaborate cheating scheme worked and that they must now be on the lookout for other elaborate cheating schemes. Any time the Astros do anything even slightly unusual moving forward, we will start to hypothesize how the thing they did was actually part of a grand and diabolical master plan. Football fans already have this: It’s called the New England Patriots. Maybe you’ve heard of them?”
MEGAPHONE
“In the season you’re going to face [adversity] -- I don’t care who you are. You’re always going to be, in the regular season, facing lineups where you’re in big situations where you have to make big pitches. If you don’t get that in Spring Training, then when you get in season, you’re not battle-tested. For me, I welcome it. You want it. You want to get battle-tested here in spring to know how to make big pitches out of the stretch.”
Scherzer, on the value of scuffling through exhibition appearances.