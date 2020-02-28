Tipsheet: Competitive fire still burns for Scherzer after championship run

Tom Verducci, SI.com: "The Dodgers are Price’s fifth team. He joined the Red Sox in 2016 under much fanfare and a seven-year, $217 million free agent contract that made him the richest pitcher in history. He left last month as an appendage to what is commonly known as the Mookie Betts Trade. Boston even forked over to the Dodgers half of the $96 million owed to Price over the next three seasons to make the deal work. Price, 34, is a Cy Young Award winner, a five-time All-Star, the all-time winning percentage leader at Fenway Park (.784, minimum 50 starts, on a 29-8 mark with a 3.12 ERA), and the owner of a career record (150-80, 3.31) that is a close facsimile to that of Hall of Famer Roy Halladay at the same age (169-86, 3.32). Halladay was 33 when he made the jump out of the American League and into the National League. He promptly won the Cy Young Award in his first season in the more pitcher-friendly environment. Ample evidence exists from other pitchers similar to Price to suggest he is due for immediate improvement. In 2008 Johan Santana, 28, won the ERA title in his first year in the NL. Cliff Lee, in his first year in the NL in 2011, led the league in shutouts, finished third in the Cy Young Award voting and posted the highest strikeout rate of his career. When Max Scherzer jumped back in the NL after five years in the AL he led the league in strikeout-to-walk rate. Halladay, Santana, Lee and Scherzer all lowered their ERAs immediately, and by an average of 0.77."