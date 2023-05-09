As we’ve noted in previous editions of Tipsheet, the Cardinals’ epic struggles have drawn plenty attention around Our National Pastime.

The team scraped bottom at 10-24 before taking out some frustration with a 12-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers Sunday and their 3-1 road victory over the Chicago Cubs Monday.

Those were the team’s first back-to-back victories since April 11-12. They took some edge off the ongoing Willson Contreras kerfuffle, but the team's bottom line remains bleak.

FanGraphs was the most positive among the power rankings, putting the Cardinals 22nd with a 20.4 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. MLB.com dropped them to 26th and CBSSports.com pushed them down to 28th.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Snyder noted the Cardinals may well be sunk in 2023:

In the Wild Card Era (1995-present), 39 teams have been as bad as the Cardinals or worse through 35 games . . . Among those teams, I come up empty in looking to list the teams that were considered contenders before the season. The closest I found were the 2004 Royals, 2006 Marlins, 2016 Twins and last year's Reds. Each of those teams was coming off an 83-win season. Not one of the 39 teams previously on that list made the playoffs in the previous season. The Cardinals won 93 games and the NL Central last year and were the betting favorites to take the division again.

Through this lens, the 2023 Cardinals are the most disappointing team we've seen in Major League Baseball going back to at least the 1994 strike and maybe a decent bit further back than that.

Even worse news? That list of 39 teams? None of them came even close to the playoffs. None even had a winning record at the end of the season. The 2006 Marlins ended up the best of the bunch at 78-84. Sixteen of them finished with at least 100 losses.

The latest twist the team’s failure – the demotion Contreras from his lead catching role – left folks speculating about dysfunction within the Cardinals’ baseball operation.

The team gave Contreras a five-year contract, then moved him out from behind the plate after five weeks. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak and manager Oliver Marmol spent the last few days in damage control, stressing that the demotion wasn’t necessarily a permanent catching ban.

But this was a bad look for one of the flagship franchises in Our National Pastime. Here is what folks are writing about it:

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “It is genuinely absurd to get mad at Contreras for—and this is the stated reason—not being Yadier Molina, one of the defensively greatest and longest-tenured catchers of all time. The team needed to be better-prepared for this transition. It’s like if they were doing an Ocean’s Eleven and the guy who could crack safes opted out, so George Clooney recruited another guy whose main talent is being handsome and handed him How to Crack Safes for Dummies. Contreras is no dummy—if anyone is, it’s the front office that expected Contreras to seamlessly fill the void left by the outgoing backstop, and saddled him with outsize expectations for which he was ill-suited. The Cardinals clearly came to rely on Molina’s expertise to a totalizing degree, and are struggling to adapt the routines left behind by a savant to a less idiosyncratic primary catcher, and to the paradigms of the modern position. The notion that Contreras requires additional coaching behind the plate isn’t ridiculous—while most metrics have judged him as a slightly above-average catcher in recent years, he’s certainly struggled at earlier points in his career. What’s less reasonable is making a spectacle of Contreras’ defensive performance and removing him from a role to which his contract basically ensures he’ll return later this season. It’s obvious that Molina’s absence has inhibited the game-calling prowess to which Cardinals pitchers became accustomed, and subsequently affected many pitchers’ confidence on the mound. Whether this is indivisible from the group’s underperformance is an open question. Regardless, it would seem foolhardy and short-sighted to blame Contreras for a problem whose scope is much beyond him, particularly at the onset of a five-year deal—but that doesn’t mean St. Louis brass isn’t trying.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “This is jaw-dropping, panicky stuff coming from what was supposed to be a well-run organization. The Cardinals entered the season having reached the playoffs in four straight years and won at least 90 games in each of the last three full seasons; twice in those four years they took home division titles, including last year, when they went 93–69. But more than 20% into this season, they own the National League’s worst record at 11–24, three games worse than the Rockies (14–21), the NL’s next-worst team, and only three games ahead of the godforsaken A’s (8–27) for the majors’ worst record. Nobody expected this to happen. In our preseason staff poll, 23 out of 27 respondents picked the Cardinals to win the division. Other outlets, including Las Vegas oddsmakers, picked them to win as well, and so did our projection systems . . . The Cardinals are off to their worst 35-game start in half a century, which at least beats their worst 34-game start in over a century; they haven’t been anywhere near this bad since 1995 . . . As to what suddenly turned the Cardinals against his catching, this smacks of management finding a scapegoat to cover up for the assembly of a mediocre rotation that ranked 20th in our Positional Power Rankings. The unit is currently 23rd in WAR (1.3) and ERA (5.33) and 20th in FIP (4.80). Excluding Adam Wainwright, who allowed four runs in his five-inning season debut on Saturday, four of the five starters (Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz, Jack Flaherty, and fill-in Jake Woodford) have ERAs of 5.70 or above and FIPs of 4.93 or above; Jordan Montgomery (3.29 ERA, 2.87 FIP) is the exception. The unit doesn’t miss enough bats, ranking 25th in strikeout rate (20.1%) and 22nd in strikeout-walk differential (12.1%). It doesn’t help that they’re also 20th in home run rate (1.38 per nine).

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Of course, pitchers are free to shake off the catcher, and from the outside it's impossible to know to what extent pitch mix and sequencing are scouting-report-driven or even suggested by the dugout or baseball-ops analysts. In addition to a new primary catcher, the Cardinals are also adjusting to a new pitching coach in Dusty Blake, who has been charged with improving the staff's abilities to miss bats and get strikeouts. It takes a while to adapt to all that newness, and the team's uncharacteristically awful start to the season doesn't aid such efforts. For his part, manager Oli Marmol attempt to head off the perception that this is all a scape-goating of Contreras . . . Maybe it's premature to call all of this dysfunction, and maybe it all vaporizes once the Cardinals find a higher level in general. For now, however, it's a troubling bit of discord within a team that can't afford any of that right now.”

Chris Cwik, Yahoo! Sports: “A trade feels likely. Given the Cardinals' overcrowded lineup, someone will have to go. It won't be Contreras and his mega-deal, so one of the team's younger players, such as (Nolan) Gorman or Dylan Carlson, could be on the move. (Tyler) O'Neill is also a candidate to be traded once he returns. That might benefit the Cardinals in the short term. The team's rotation is off to a brutal start, and trading one of their promising hitters for an equally promising pitcher could help them rise in the standings after starting the season 10-23. Even if a trade helps, moving Contreras off catcher this early in his deal is a bad sign. He was brought in thanks to his ability to play one of the most demanding positions on the field. If the Cardinals already think Contreras can't handle catching, they'll need his bat to remain strong well after he ages out of his prime. That's a tough ask, especially for a player whose value was tied to locking down a key defensive position.”

Daniel R. Epstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The Cardinals were the National League’s most successful franchise in the 20th century and they’ve been at least a good baseball team for the entirety of the 21st century. But are they popular because they’re good or are they good so they can remain popular? It’s not easy to watch a Cardinals game these days, not just because the rotation and lineup are a mess, their big free agent signee can’t play his own position, and the front office mixes up their messaging, but because it’s literally difficult to find the broadcast for many fans. If the team isn’t winning, those fans might not bother. It’s only May. There have been several teams throughout baseball history who overcame poor starts to win the World Series, such as the 2021 Braves and 2019 Nationals. Those are the stories we remember, but they’re the exceptions, not the rule. Most clubs that start the year with a .314 winning percentage don’t finish anywhere near .500. Maybe the Cardinals are in a one-month slump we all forget by October. Perhaps it’s a one-year blip and they’re back in business in 2024. But Contreras’ contract has the capability to handcuff a franchise for several seasons, especially since it might be indicative of an organization with a questionable decision-making process. If this is the precipice of a multi-year rebuild compounded with inexplicably poor reach within their own media market and uncertainty with broadcasting rights and revenue, this flagship franchise could fade into the modern equivalent of second-division status.”

MEGAPHONE

“I can't wait to get behind the plate. That's what my passion is about. That's what the Cardinals got, a passionate guy that likes to work, likes to get better and likes to be behind the plate. And they know that, so right now, just focused on getting better, back on the field and especially behind the plate.”

Willson Contreras, to reporters in Chicago.