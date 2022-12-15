Tipsheet: Correa gets Giants contract, Swanson next in line for massive deal

Dansby Swanson, you are on the clock

He is the last standing free-agent shortstop. He’s is also the least of the bunch, but a pretty darned good player all the same. Swanson hit 52 homers during his last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves and he pushed his batting average up to .277 this past season.

That production, plus his elite fielding, earned him 5.7 Wins Above Replacement. That was excellent timing for the final year of his contract.

With Carlos Correa off the board – for $350 million for 13 years in San Francisco, which will create a staggering sum of dead payroll for the Giants at some point – Swanson is a super-hot commodity for teams still looking for an impact player.

In fact, he is the last of the high-end position players who is up for bidding. After losing Correa to the market, the Minnesota Twins could take the plunge on Swanson.

Also, shouldn’t the Chicago Cubs be in on this guy? They rake in staggering revenues. And yet they went back into tank-and-rebuild mode while bidding farewell to their talented position players, most recently new Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras.

Signing Swanson could expedite that rebuilding process, if that franchise is even interested in that.

Writing for USA Today, Gabe Lacques wondered if this is the time for the eerily quiet Los Angeles Dodgers to make some noise in the market:

When baseball’s top revenue-generating team sees more than $120 million in contracts melt off the payroll, fireworks usually follow.

The Dodgers have responded to the loss of Turner, Bellinger, Justin Turner, Tyler Anderson and a gaggle of relievers by scooping up outfielder Jason Heyward and pitcher Shelby Miller, which would be quite a transaction log in, say, 2014. The cream of this class has passed them by, and there’s not much need for apology; with outlays for Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts sending them well over the luxury tax in recent seasons, the franchise has earned some benefit of the doubt.

Yet as it stands, the once-bursting Dodger cupboard is starting to feel a little bare. Prospects such as infielder Miguel Vargas and outfielder James Outman are, for now, penciled in as contributors, rather than hovering as top-shelf depth. Multi-positional stalwarts Chris Taylor and Max Muncy are both 32.

And while the Dodgers can, at shortstop, pivot from Trea Turner to Gavin Lux with a straight face, their overall talent level would be greatly enhanced by adding Swanson, allowing Lux to toggle where he’s most needed between second, third and the outfield and lessen the reliance on both the young and the old.

Here is what folks have been writing about the Correa signing:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Giants at last have their centerpiece. Even when they won 107 games two years ago -- a truly staggering achievement that still sort of boggles the mind -- the Giants felt more like a collection of supporting pieces rather than one with a star in the middle around which everything else revolved. The Giants now have that star. Correa instantly becomes the face of this franchise -- which has been looking for one since Buster Posey retired in 2021 -- and he comes to town both two years younger and about $13 million per year less expensive than Aaron Judge would have. Considering how successful the Giants have been at finding complementary pieces, and at extracting excess value from veteran players on the edges, having a star you can count on every day was, essentially, the logical next step. They have him now. And they have him for a very long time.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Correa, who turned 28 in September, spent 2022 with the Minnesota Twins on what amounted to a one-year contract worth $35.1 million with a two-year, $70.2 million insurance policy in case his performance cratered or he suffered a catastrophic injury. Neither happened and Correa opted out of his contract after the season, and cashed in huge this winter. His new deal with the Giants is the largest ever for a shortstop and the largest ever for a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Overall, Correa's $350 million pact is the fourth-largest deal for an MLB player, trailing only Mike Trout's $426.5 million extension with the Angels, Mookie Betts' $365 million extension with the Dodgers, and Aaron Judge's recent $360 million deal with the Yankees. The longtime Houston Astros shortstop slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs in 136 games around a finger contusion (hit by a pitch) and a stint on the COVID list. His defense, which has been historically splendid, took a hit in the eyes of the various stats, but remained above average overall. Correa has averaged 7.2 WAR per 162 games in his career. That's superstar production. With a total of 39.5 WAR through his age-27 campaign, Correa also might be on a Hall of Fame track.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “After Trea Turner got an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts landed $280 million from the Padres, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Correa comfortably clear the $300 million mark. While he didn’t have the best season of these three shortstops, he’s two years younger than Bogaerts and has a longer track record of success than the remaining elite shortstop, Dansby Swanson (and is a tiny bit younger). As I feel with the Turner or Bogaerts signing, this isn’t really a 13-year deal in a meaningful sense, and while the Giants will undoubtedly be overjoyed if Correa is still a star in 2035, that’s a long time from now. Spreading it out over 13 seasons allows his pre-benefit luxury tax number to be just under $27 million a year, something which seems like an unbelievable bargain right now. It’s technically a 25% pay cut from 2022! . . . The Giants have been active in free agency this winter, signing Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling already. However, while all of these players can contribute a lot in an NL West race, none can reasonably claim the mantle of a star, let alone that of a franchise-leading talent. San Francisco previously tried to burn down the NL West with an Aaron Judge signing, but the Yankees swept in to keep their franchise slugger. Truth be told, I think Correa’s a better fit for the Giants. They arguably need a shortstop more than a star corner outfielder, and Oracle Park is noted for its cruelty to power hitters of all stripes. While Correa hits for power, too, he’s more of the gap-to-gap type than pure loft.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “This is a team betting fairly big that Mitch Haniger will stay healthy, and it makes sense, because it’s also betting Anthony DeSclafani will stay healthy, and Alex Wood, and Alex Cobb, and (Brandon) Crawford. They do this because they believe that their aggressive platooning, timesharing, and depth will mitigate the damage. (Not unfairly, as it turns out—the Giants were around the median in terms of WARP missed last season, which, given their collective age, is a minor miracle.) Correa is, in this sense, the ultimate Giant, the injury-prone star that can be fixed. It’s also a limited team with a couple of glaring holes in the lineup, most notably at catcher, where Bart performed like bag-cereal Mike Zunino, striking out 38.5% of the time and supplying subpar defense. The team has no alternatives at the position, and it’s a little surprising they didn’t get Actual Zunino or someone else to provide insurance. But it doesn’t really matter. The 2023 Giants aren’t really the Giants yet. They will be, when Farhan Zaidi gets his player development fully operational, and the team can really behave like the duplicates of the Dodgers they’ve always meant to be. Signing Correa isn’t about the 2023 Giants anyway; smart teams don’t wait to make the superstar the final piece of the puzzle. And given the length of the contract, and the manageable average annual value, the Giants will have plenty of room left to work with if another star falls into their lap. And meanwhile, when the Giants are ready to be good on purpose, in 2024 or 2026, their star shortstop will be there.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “All things being equal, I thought the Twins had a good shot at retaining Correa if they could get in the same financial neighborhood of what the market had to offer the All-Star shortstop. Given the terms of the contract, it seems this isn't a neighborhood Minnesota wanted to shop in. Which is kind of a shame, because last week, at the winter meetings in San Diego, the media session with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was about 80% related to Correa praise, with Baldelli talking about how Correa had maintained close contact with everyone in the organization, from the hitting coaches to the young players on the roster. That's the kind of engagement that Correa brings to a team. To say he's more cerebral when it comes to analytics than the typical player is an understatement. He will freely spout off metrics in conversation that other players don't even know exist. He reportedly loves to offer input on everything from player development to roster building. Heck, maybe the Twins could have retained Correa if they had simply offered him the title of shortstop/assistant bench coach/assistant general manager. That kind of player involvement isn't necessarily for every organization, but given the culture of collaboration that Zaidi has created in San Francisco, Correa will fit right in. He will be the face of a franchise that needed one to take it into a future in which it balances Zaidi-driven efficiency with the kind of financial might that its market and ballpark allow, and it will help them keep pace with the Dodgers and Padres, division foes who aren't going anywhere. (And don't sleep on the Diamondbacks.)”

“I would put our organization and our track record up against anybody else's in Major League Baseball, period. We're going to continue to field a team, a complete roster that is going to be competitive in the American League East. That's our job. We have to do that. And I know our fans will support us if we do that.”