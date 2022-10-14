Tipsheet: Correa opts out of contract, heats up shortstop marketplace

Baseball is still weeks away from the opening of the free-agent marketplace, but Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa created some early buzz by declaring his intention to opt out of his contract.

This comes as a surprise to nobody, since his agent is the ever-aggressive Scott Boras. Last offseason Correa had to settle for a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons.

For a host of reasons – most notably baseball’s lockout and pandemic-related revenue losses – last winter’s marketplace was unkind to some of the star players. Correa was targeting more than $300 million on a long-term deal and the bidding for him never materialized to that level.

So Correa took what was essentially a one-year contract so he could try again under better circumstances a year later.

“With the year that I have had, my health and my being at the best moment of my career at 28, that is the right decision,” Correa told the newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Correa posted a slash line of .291/.366/.467 with 22 homers and 24 doubles. On the plus side he proved more durable than in previous seasons, but on the downside his fielding metrics were unflattering.

He will enter a market that could also include shortstops Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts. The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies figure to be the most aggressive shortstop shoppers, with the San Francisco Giants, Anaheim Angels and Baltimore Orioles looming as potential bidders as well.

Would the Cardinals get into that fray? They have the keystone combination of Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan in place and elite prospect Masyn Winn preparing to get his first look next spring.

So Tipsheet would be surprised to see the Cardinals throw giant money at that position. One way or another they will have to eat most or even all of Paul DeJong’s contract to get his dead offensive weight off the roster, so that will enter into the calculations.

The Twins like Correa and Correa seems to like to the Twins. Earlier this month Correa offered this assessment of where he stands with the Twins: “I love this team. I love this organization . . . But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game. And we can get into some serious conversations.”

But the Twins haven’t been a big spender in the past and it has youngster Royce Lewis in development.

The Los Angeles Dodgers could simply replace Turner with Gavin Lux. The Boston Red Sox have Trevor Story available to replace Bogaerts and the Atlanta Braves’ endless supply of promising young talent includes shortstop Vaughn Grissom.

So this will be interesting winter. Which teams are ready to spend for real at shortstop?

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the baseball playoffs:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There was no spraying of champagne Wednesday night, nor dousing of beers, with only a few cold ones quietly passed around for consumption. There was no blaring music. No dancing. No screaming. No real emotion, really. The San Diego Padres instead basked in the most beautiful sound they’ve heard all season. The sweet sound of silence. All they heard was the shuffling of feet from the sellout crowd of 52,407, and anxiety and fear filling the night. The Padres, beaten up by their big brothers up north ever since they set foot in the National League, mocked and scorned for saying they could even compete with the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, suddenly are the ones now kicking the sand in their face. The Padres knocked off the Dodgers, 5-3, evening the National League Division Series at one game apiece, and are now threatening to ruin the Dodgers’ dream season. They toppled the 101-win New York Mets at Citi Field in New York last weekend in the wild-card series. Now, they are trying to shock the Dodgers, whose 111 victories were the second-most by a National League team in history.”

Davy Andrews, FanGraphs: “There were two big stories coming into Game 2 between the Astros and Mariners. The first was Yordan Alvarez, hero of Game 1, destroyer of both baseballs and worlds. Before the game, TBS reported that Scott Servais had borrowed a line from Ted Lasso, encouraging his players to be goldfish and forget Tuesday’s heartbreaking defeat. Goldfish or no, the Mariners definitely remembered to be terrified of Alvarez. They also continued their strategy of throwing him sinkers, failing to understand that there is no such thing as the right pitch to throw Yordan Alvarez. The second story was the pitching matchup. Luis Castillo was coming off a masterful start against Toronto in the Wild Card Series. Framber Valdez had a breakout 2022, including 25 consecutive quality starts. Weak pulled contact is his strength; per the broadcast, the Mariners spent batting practice working on shooting the ball the other way in preparation. The matchup lived up to the hype.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “On paper, Luis Castillo and Framber Valdez looked like a potential pitcher's duel between aces. They may not have traded zeroes throughout the afternoon, but each delivered a solid performance all the same. Castillo was acquired by the Mariners from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline for starts like these. He threw seven innings before giving way to the M's bullpen, permitting three runs on five hits and no walks. (All three runs scored on home runs, Alvarez's and a solo shot hit by Kyle Tucker earlier in the game.) Castillo also struck out seven batters and continued to show increased velocity. Valdez, for his part, exited with two outs in the sixth inning. To that point, he had surrendered two runs (albeit only one earned) on four hits and three walks. Valdez struck out six of the 24 batters he faced. Combine Castillo and Valdez's lines and you get the following: 12 2/3 innings, nine hits, five runs (four earned), three walks, and 13 strikeouts. It's worth noting that Valdez departed after loading the bases; reliever Hector Neris induced a threat-ending groundout to keep the deficit at one. That proved to be important, both to Valdez's statline and the game's outcome, as Alvarez homered in the subsequent half-inning.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Imagine waiting 21 years for a playoff berth and only playing one game at home. Well, that’s the reality facing the Mariners after they had to win a best-of-three series at Toronto, then head to Houston for Games 1 and 2 of this ALDS. Now, their hopes hinge on rookie right-hander George Kirby, fighting a 2-0 deficit and wondering if Castillo can possibly come back from a 104-pitch outing and start Game 5 on three days’ rest. The flight from Houston to Seattle will give them time to ponder the magnitude of their task. Like Kirby prevailing in a win-or-go-home game. And trying to topple future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, who they rocked in Game 1 but let off the hook with Alvarez’s blast, in Game 4. And then figuring out who might start and win a Game 5 back in Houston. The offense that was so potent against Verlander and in eliminating the Blue Jays made Houston starter Framber Valdez work, but they only managed four hits in Game 2. Their peerless reliever, Andrés Muñoz, got got yet again by Alex Bregman, yielding an RBI single in the eighth inning after giving up a two-run homer to him in Game 1. What worked before is misfiring against Houston. And they’re almost out of time.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “The Cleveland Guardians weren't supposed to be here -- not yet. They entered the season with the youngest roster in MLB, at least a season or two behind a Chicago White Sox team that many pundits believed would run away with the American League Central race. And yet, here they are, after taking the division with 92 wins and sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card Series, now facing off against the New York Yankees in the division series. Their unexpected success can be attributed to a number of things: smart promotions from the front office and successful debuts from many of the franchise's 25-and-under crowd. But, most importantly, the presence of a bona fide superstar in veteran Jose Ramirez -- the heart and soul of the team and a man who, in early April, was hours away from being traded. On the final day of spring training, the Guardians' front office had hit its deadline -- if it couldn't get a contract extension done with its All-Star third baseman that day, he was going to be traded before Opening Day. The San Diego Padres, among other contenders, were waiting for a call. Team interpreter Agustin Rivero, who was coaching first base in a split-squad game that afternoon, was pulled away for one last conversation between the player and his front office, and to help Ramirez share his take: He wanted to stay in Cleveland . . . After a few hectic hours, Ramirez went from the trade block to a long-term commitment from the only franchise he has known. And six months after Ramirez signed a seven-year, $141 million deal, he and his squad celebrated their first playoff series win since the 2016 AL Championship Series.”

MEGAPHONE

“Manny is the most important thing, because he's kind of the captain of the team. So if the captain makes you feel comfortable, that's a huge thing. He was just telling me how things work in there and how we've got to be. I think I was agreeing with mostly everything that was going on in there, and I felt good with it.”

Padres outfielder Juan Soto, on a teammate Manny Machado.