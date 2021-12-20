Tipsheet: COVID-19 starts wreaking havoc on college basketball

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: “Coach Bruce Pearl, who the committee found to have 'violated head coach responsibility rules' because he did not adequately monitor Person and ‘failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance,’ got a two-game suspension. That’s all, even though Pearl was hit with a three-year show-cause penalty from an infractions case while he was the head coach at Tennessee. Speaking for the infractions committee, Vince Nicastro of the Big East Conference said Friday that Pearl’s track record was taken into consideration. ‘It was cited as an aggravating factor,’ Nicastro said, ‘and was factored into the penalty for Coach Pearl.’ One can assume if Pearl’s past record was pristine, the infractions committee might have chosen to punish him with a trip to Hawaii . . . Nothing that came out of the infractions committee’s announcement seemed to bear any connection to the apparent severity of the case nor to its previous, harsh punishment against Oklahoma State. In June 2020, the Cowboys were hit with a one-year postseason ban because one of its assistants, on staff for a little more than a year and hired by a coach no longer with the program, pleaded guilty to accepting $22,000 in bribes. The committee apparently viewed an issue from 2015 in the OK State football program as an aggravating factor. So the infractions committee roughed up the Cowboys more than Auburn because of something that happened in another sport, but struck Auburn basketball with a feather even though its case, because of the amount of money involved, could be viewed as one of the most egregious of those that developed from the FBI’s operation.”