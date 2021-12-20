Tipsheet: COVID-19 starts wreaking havoc on college basketball

The resurgent pandemic is hammering college basketball. The highly contagious Omnicron variant is helping erase marquee games from the schedule.
Kentucky was supposed to play Ohio State Saturday. North Carolina was supposed to play UCLA.
But Ohio State and UCLA had had to shut down due to COVID-19 protocols, so Kentucky and North Carolina played each other instead.
Memphis was supposed to play Tennessee in a much-anticipated regional showdown, but the Tigers had to back out.
Seton Hall had to duck out of its Big East game with Mike Anderson’s St. John’s team, so the league imposed a forfeit on Pirates. Earlier this year the Pac-12 did the same to Washington after it couldn’t play UCLA.
Cancellations, postponements and schedule improvisation have become the norm. And the teams that play on may do so without key players -- as Utah experienced while losing at Missouri -- unless college basketball adopts a new NFL-style approach to testing protocols.
Conference play is set to begin in earnest next week around the country and the industry is in disarray.
After a 10-0 start, Colorado State had an opportunity to build on its rare national ranking . . . and then it lost its chance to face Alabama.
Syracuse shut down. So did Rick Pitino’s Iona squad. So did Penn State. So did USC. So did Missouri Valley Conference schools Loyola and Evansville.
Teams are scrambling to replace postponed games. For instance, Duke was able to get Elon to drop everything and take an 87-56 beating Saturday.
The Blue Devils were supposed to beat Cleveland State Saturday, but that team couldn’t make the fundraiser event.
“Thank God that we had a game,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewaki, told reporters afterward. “So many people were here from all over the country. It was great for Elon for making that possible. I want to thank their athletic director Dave Blank and Mike Schrage for doing it. I thought it was a good game for both of us, to do it on the spur of a moment like that. I also want to thank Shaw (University). I know they had a game (today vs. Elon); they still paid their contract and whatever, but a lot of things had to happen for this game to occur. We appreciate it, really appreciate it.”
(If you’re wondering, former Mizzou guard Torrence Watson started for Elon but failed to score a point in his 18 minutes)
Only the tip of the pandemic iceberg has been exposed to this point. The worst is yet to come.
Athletic directors and coaches should be prepared to scramble. Conferences with forfeit policies will have to rethink them.
Consider the college basketball schedule to be fluid from here on out.
THE MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while waiting for the NHL to officially pull its players out of the Olympics:
- With COVID-19 protocols tightening north of the border, will Canadian teams end up playing only Canadian teams during the second half of the season?
- Where would SLU stand in the national basketball rankings today had Javonte Perkins not been hurt?
- Is Illinois really, really looking forward to sending Kofi Cockburn against Missouri’s smaller lineup?
BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, just wait until the end of the 2021-22 college basketball season. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to an even bigger number this spring than the 1,832 men's basketball names in the portal for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer of fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “No. 21 Kentucky outworked and outplayed North Carolina basically from start to finish while becoming the latest team to take advantage of the Tar Heels' undeniable weaknesses -- at least one of which used to be a strength annually. In 18 years under (Roy) Williams, North Carolina finished in the top 25 in offensive-rebounding percentage 16 times, in the top 10 eight times, and in the top five five times. UNC finished first in that category twice -- including last season. Williams stressed offensive rebounding, taught offensive rebounding and produced a team that typically dominated opponents on the offensive glass, often by playing two traditional bigs together. It was a constant for nearly two decades. So it was striking, on Saturday, to watch North Carolina play nearly the entire first half without grabbing a single offensive rebound while Kentucky -- this season's best offensive-rebounding team, by the way -- overwhelmed the Tar Heels with one second-chance opportunity after another. By the time it was over, North Carolina had missed 30 shots and grabbed just six offensive rebounds for an offensive-rebounding rate of 20%. By the time was over, Kentucky had missed 33 shots and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds for an offensive-rebounding rate of 51.5%. That doesn't tell the whole story. But it does tell a lot of it.”
Mike Lopresti, NCAA.com: “John Calipari has) never lost to the Cardinals in Rupp Arena, and that’s where Kentucky and Louisville will be Dec. 22. It’s not a clash of high rankings like in some past years, but that shouldn’t matter when they get a whiff of one another. It’s an interesting holiday season for Kentucky. The North Carolina blind date Saturday, then Louisville, then Missouri to open SEC play, then High Point on New Year’s Eve, meaning Tubby Smith will be back in Rupp Arena. They owe him a warm welcome. One of those national championship banners is his, in case anyone has forgotten.”
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: “Coach Bruce Pearl, who the committee found to have 'violated head coach responsibility rules' because he did not adequately monitor Person and ‘failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance,’ got a two-game suspension. That’s all, even though Pearl was hit with a three-year show-cause penalty from an infractions case while he was the head coach at Tennessee. Speaking for the infractions committee, Vince Nicastro of the Big East Conference said Friday that Pearl’s track record was taken into consideration. ‘It was cited as an aggravating factor,’ Nicastro said, ‘and was factored into the penalty for Coach Pearl.’ One can assume if Pearl’s past record was pristine, the infractions committee might have chosen to punish him with a trip to Hawaii . . . Nothing that came out of the infractions committee’s announcement seemed to bear any connection to the apparent severity of the case nor to its previous, harsh punishment against Oklahoma State. In June 2020, the Cowboys were hit with a one-year postseason ban because one of its assistants, on staff for a little more than a year and hired by a coach no longer with the program, pleaded guilty to accepting $22,000 in bribes. The committee apparently viewed an issue from 2015 in the OK State football program as an aggravating factor. So the infractions committee roughed up the Cowboys more than Auburn because of something that happened in another sport, but struck Auburn basketball with a feather even though its case, because of the amount of money involved, could be viewed as one of the most egregious of those that developed from the FBI’s operation.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “Just when Memphis appears to be dead in the water, the Tigers go and pull off a huge upset of Alabama. This is a Memphis team that has lost to Georgia and Ole Miss out of the SEC already this year. Those are 2 of my bottom 4 SEC teams in my weekly power rankings. Alabama was ranked No. 1 in my rankings, which come out on Tuesday. So, naturally, the Tide lost immediately to Memphis on Tuesday night. What was the issue? Well, for one, Memphis actually plays good defense. Most importantly, the Tigers don’t foul down low. The Tide score in 2 ways most efficiently – from 3-point range and by getting to the charity stripe. Nate Oats’ squad shot fairly well from the floor, but Memphis did a great job making sure the Tide couldn’t make 3-pointers from the wings . . . But, the key to the game was the free-throw line. Memphis only committed 12 fouls all game long. That led to only 12 Alabama free throws, of which the Tide only made 8. That’s a fine percentage, but that’s not a high-enough volume for a team like Alabama.”
MEGAPHONE
"Once Coach (Hubert) Davis got the job, it was a no-brainer. I knew I was staying. ... A lot of us were thinking about going other places. Coach Davis being the head coach, it kept us together."
Our Town’s Caleb Love, to ESPN, on his decision to stick at North Carolina after Roy Williams retired.