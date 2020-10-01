Tipsheet: Crazy playoff marathon pushes Padres, Cubs, Reds on the brink

That was some baseball marathon Wednesday.
We’ve never seen anything quite like that and we probably never will, since a 16-team playoff bracket is too big for baseball and bunching postseason games is a bad idea.
Still, it was something to see. The Cardinals startled the Slam Diego Padres with an early offensive burst and then held on for dear life in their 7-4 victory in Game 1.
Before you get ahead of yourselves, remember that the Cardinals will see lots of changeups from Zach Davies in Game 2. Changeups can reduce our heroes into human wind turbines.
The outlaw Houston Astros completed their two-game sweep of the poor Minnesota Twins – losers of 18 consecutive playoff games since 2004 – then talked some stuff afterwards.
"I know a lot of people are mad. I know a lot of people don't want to see us here," Astros star Carlos Correa said. "But what are they going to say now?"
They will say you are cheaters who disgraced the game.
"We're a solid team," Correa said. "We play great baseball. We won a series on the road in Minnesota. So what are they going to say now?"
They will say your cheating got your manager and general manager fired and put a permanent stain on your career. But we move on.
It took all day, but the Atlanta Braves edged the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in 13 innings after both teams burned up their bullpens.
“It was a very stressful 4 1/2 hours,” said Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, who finally got around to delivering the game-winning hit. “Whatever emotions you feel, you just try to ride that wave. When it gets to the sixth, seventh and eighth innings with it still 0-0, I think everybody is on pins and needles. That’s just how it is, especially in a playoff game.”
The upstart Miami Marlins stepped on the Chicago Cubs 5-1, edging the Small Bears one step closer to their major overhaul.
The New York Yankees played into Thursday, thanks to rain delays, before finally eliminating the Cleveland Indians with a 10-9 marathon.
“I’m 47 years old; I’ve watched a lot of baseball,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I don’t know how you top that one -- the amount of back and forth, big moments and plays by different guys. With how long it was, I’m glad we don’t have to come back and play tomorrow.”
If you need something to complain about this morning, here goes: Cardinals castoff Luke Voit went 3-for-7 in the series for the Yankees with two doubles, two walks and two runs scored.
The Tampa Bay Rays bludgeoned the Toronto Blue Jays out of the postseason with the help of still another former Cardinals outfielder. Do you still need something to complain about? Randy Arozarena went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
The A’s evened their series with the White Sox with a 5-3 victory. Finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a Game 1 upset against the depleted Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory.
Here is what folks were writing about all of this:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Padres were in a tough spot when they had to leave both Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet off the wild-card roster because of injury concerns. Rather than using Zach Davies on short rest (he threw 51 pitches on Saturday), Jayce Tingler went with Chris Paddack, and he made the mistake a lot of first-time postseason managers make: leaving a starter out there too long when there has to be more urgency, especially in a best-of-three scenario. Paddack didn't fool anybody in a four-run first inning, and though that happened quickly, Tingler left him to allow two more runs in the third inning. The Padres' bullpen allowed just one more run the rest of the way, but the early deficit was too much to overcome. With the season on the line Thursday, Tingler can't hesitate to go to his pen. The good news is that Davies was much more effective in the regular season (2.73 ERA) than Paddack, though the Cardinals counter with veteran Adam Wainwright, who pitched his best baseball since 2014 this season.”
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The St. Louis Cardinals are prone to postseason magic — and they made sure the San Diego Padres knew right away in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series. The Cardinals took control of the series with a 7-4 win Wednesday, putting the Padres’ backs against the wall and amplifying the pitching injuries that followed them into this short series. Now the Padres, who entered the postseason as one of baseball’s best stories, are one game away from elimination. The Cardinals pounced on Padres starter Chris Paddack for four runs in the top of the first inning and while the Padres put up a good fight, St. Louis controlled the entire game.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “On one hand, this is the emergent year, one in which the Padres announced their presence and talent, but not necessarily the year everyone expects them to win the World Series. If the Padres bow out in the first round, there’s no way anyone looks at the 2020 Friars and says, ‘Wow, what a disappointing season.’ It’s all upside from here. But. For a franchise that hasn’t won a postseason series since 1998, with a team that has the best winning percentage in franchise history, to go out in two games against a resilient but mostly middling Cardinals team would be an undeniable bummer. The Padres don’t have to win this series for their season to be a success. But dropping two games and then boom-it’s-over is not the way this is supposed to end.”
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: “Three hundred twenty-three men have pulled on Twins jerseys since Oct. 5, 2004. They hail from all six inhabited continents. They range from 5’8” to 6’11”. One of them played alongside Steve Carlton, who made his major league debut in 1962; one of them made his major league debut on Wednesday. They span, in some ways, the spectrum of human experience, but they all have one thing in common: Since that crisp Tuesday night 16 years ago, they have not won a postseason game in a Minnesota uniform. Wednesday’s 3–1 loss to the Astros was the Twins’ 18th straight playoff defeat, which extended their North American sports record. It knocked them out of yet another postseason. The streak has now stretched across seven playoff series: the 2004 American League Division Series, the ’06 ALDS, the ’09 ALDS, the ’10 ALDS, the ’17 AL wild-card game, the ’19 ALDS and now the ’20 AL wild-card series. It continues to defy explanation.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Marlins this season managed a winning record and a playoff spot despite coming off a 2019 season in which they went 57-105. Even this year, they stayed sufficiently above the waterline even though they were out-scored by the opposition by 41 runs. Then they overcame an early COVID-19 outbreak within the team that threatened to snuff out their season, or at least their hopes of a meaningful one. Still and yet, here they are one win away from moving to 7-0 all-time in postseason series. In a sense, Game 1 was all of those unlikely outcomes writ small. The Cubs coming in were the better team. They had baffling co-ace Kyle Hendricks on the mound, and the determined Wrigley Field breeze figured to favor all those lefty Cub bats against Sanday Alcantara.”
MEGAPHONE
“It’s a game of stacking pennies. You know, you get one here, one there, one here, one there, one great play and the next thing you know you got a dollar. So, at the end of this day we got a dollar.”
Astros manager Dusty Baker, after his team eliminated the Minnesota Twins.
