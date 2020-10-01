Tipsheet: Crazy playoff marathon pushes Padres, Cubs, Reds on the brink

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Padres were in a tough spot when they had to leave both Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet off the wild-card roster because of injury concerns. Rather than using Zach Davies on short rest (he threw 51 pitches on Saturday), Jayce Tingler went with Chris Paddack, and he made the mistake a lot of first-time postseason managers make: leaving a starter out there too long when there has to be more urgency, especially in a best-of-three scenario. Paddack didn't fool anybody in a four-run first inning, and though that happened quickly, Tingler left him to allow two more runs in the third inning. The Padres' bullpen allowed just one more run the rest of the way, but the early deficit was too much to overcome. With the season on the line Thursday, Tingler can't hesitate to go to his pen. The good news is that Davies was much more effective in the regular season (2.73 ERA) than Paddack, though the Cardinals counter with veteran Adam Wainwright, who pitched his best baseball since 2014 this season.”