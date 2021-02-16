Tipsheet: Crean struggling to elevate Georgia in cutthroat SEC

Georgia coach Tom Crean has won a lot of college basketball games.
He took Marquette to the NCAA Tournament five times and reached the Final Four once.
He took Indiana to four Big Dances and reached the Sweet 16 three times. He also won two Big Ten regular season championships.
But his progress at Georgia has been halting – and that’s why he's under duress these days. The Bulldogs went 11-21 in his first campaign, then 16-16 last year.
They are 12-8 thus far this season, but just 5-8 in the Southeastern Conference heading into Tuesday night’s game against Missouri.
Coming off of an ugly 115-82 loss at Alabama, the Bulldogs figure to dig in against the shorthanded Tigers. They are desperately trying to gain traction in this deep conference.
They went 5-13 in the SEC the year before and 2-16 in Crean's initial campaign in Athens. Hence his mounting pressure, despite the vote of confidence new athletic director Josh Brooks gave him last month.
“The message for me is patience,” Brooks said at the time. “When you want to build a program the right way, sometimes it takes a while and to get through that there will be growing pains.”
Crean’s career took a left turn during the 2016-17 season, when his highly rated Hoosiers went off the rails. They settled for a NIT bid and antsy boosters finally got their wish with Crean’s dismissal.
Archie Miller replaced Crean and failed to measure up in the Indiana pressure cooker. Miller failed to produce a winning Big Ten record in his first three seasons and the Hoosiers seem likely to finish under .500 in league play again this season.
Indiana has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and it will take a miraculous run to get there this season.
So Miller is imperiled, just as Crean is imperiled. College basketball chews up its coaches because delusional boosters always believe the Next Guy is better.
Every fan base wants to win. Everybody program is spending big, trying to win. But somebody has to lose.
Across the country very good coaches pay the price for that -- unless they have huge buyouts. Then their school pays the price while the coaches enjoy lifetime financial security for their effort.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here is what folks are writing about college basketball:
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “The NCAA tournament selection committee's mock reveal on Saturday didn't bring too many surprises, with the 16 teams mostly matching the consensus top 16 entering the weekend. But it did raise one interesting talking point that will be worth considering the rest of the season: the pecking order at the top of the Big Ten. Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois were 3-4-5 in the mock reveal and have been 3-4-5 in these Power Rankings over the past two weeks. But I can't imagine it ends that way, and who knows how much room will be available for the league on the 1-seed line or in the top five. Michigan has the edge right now, and the Wolverines started to resemble their pre-pause selves in the second half against Wisconsin. Ohio State has the best top-end résumé of the group, with eight Quadrant 1 wins and the head-to-head advantage over Illinois, while the Fighting Illini have the best talent of the group on paper and perhaps the highest ceiling. This will sort itself out, though. Michigan could get a few more games to make up for postponements, but right now, the Wolverines still have to go to Ohio State and host Iowa. The Buckeyes must face both Michigan and Illinois, as well as Iowa. The Illini have four of their final five games (as of now) on the road, but they likely have the friendliest stretch in terms of opponents. The top of the Big Ten and how those three teams look in a few weeks will have a huge impact on how the top of the bracket looks in a month.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “While there are two Big Ten teams among the No. 1 seeds now – the Buckeyes joining Michigan and undefeated teams Baylor and Gonzaga – there's still plenty of time left in the season for No. 2 seeds to overtake a top seed. Current No. 2s 'Nova, Houston, Illinois, and Alabama all have impressive résumés that could position them for a No. 1 seed. Villanova (13-3), which sports a No. 13 NET score, just needs to accumulate more wins considering coach Jay Wright's team had an entire month off due to COVID-19. Illinois (14-5) has the best NET score at No. 4, but a non-conference strength of schedule (113) is weighing the Illini down. Illinois will have the best chance to move ahead playing in the Big Ten, but the nation's toughest league could also add too many losses. Alabama (17-5) is the best team in the SEC, the nation's second best conference according to NET rankings, and has a legitimate chance to secure a No. 1 seed if it keeps on winning. Houston has only two losses and is playing in an American Athletic Conference that paves way for Quad 1 wins. But the league also presents ample games against bad teams that could hurt their profile. The Cougars (17-2) would need to capitalize on Q1 wins and avoid any Quad 2, 3 or 4 losses to stay in contention.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “We've reached a stage where this needs to, at the very least, be a friendly debate. Luka Garza was the near-consensus pick for college hoops' best player in the preseason. And it's true he's still the frontrunner for National Player of the Year. But he's got at least two players chasing him, one of those guys also being someone nipping at Garza's heels in his own league: Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu. The No. 5 Illini needed OT to win 77-72 at Nebraska on Friday night. If not for Dosunmu, Illinois takes its worst loss of the season. He scored the team's final 10 points in regulation and its first five in OT to almost-singlehandedly beat Nebraska and keep Illinois as the highest-rated No. 2 seed, according to the selection committee. Dosunmu's a stud, the kind of player great enough to lift his team to a national title. He's also averaging better than 20/5/5, and if he keeps those averages he'll be the first Big Ten player to do that since Ohio State's Evan Turner pulled it off 11 years ago. (When Turner did it he won National Player of the Year.) Dosunmu's heroic effort came a night before Garza had a fairly quiet day in Iowa's 30-point win at mediocre Michigan State: eight points, eight rebounds, three assists. Illinois is 14-5 and alone in second place in the Big Ten. Iowa is 15-6 and tied for fourth.”
Zach Bradziller, New York Post: “The ACC was supposed to be a superleague. The additions of Syracuse, Louisville, Notre Dame, Miami, Boston College and Pittsburgh were going to create a behemoth, every bit as good — if not better — than the old Big East. The early returns were encouraging. It produced the national champion in 2015, 2017 and 2019. In 2018, the league sent nine teams to the NCAA Tournament and four of them reached the Sweet 16. When it played its conference tournament at Barclays Center in Brooklyn that same year, it relegated the new Big East to little brother status. The other tournament in town was playing at the Garden. But now, big brother stopped growing, his development stunted. Only one ACC program — Virginia — was included in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s made-for-television, top-16 reveal on Saturday. Only two other schools, Florida State and Virginia Tech, look capable of reaching the second weekend. Virginia and Florida State are the lone programs ranked in the top 30 by KenPom. The same can be said for the NET rankings. Duke needs to win the ACC Tournament to avoid missing the Dance for the first time in 26 years. North Carolina is a bubble team the year after compiling its first losing record in 18 seasons. Miami is looking at its third straight losing season. Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse are mediocre. Don’t call this an anomaly either. It could be the start of a trend. It is the second straight season the league has disappointed.”
MEGAPHONE
“They’re playing so much faster than they have in the past, and if you look at the statistics, it shows. A year ago, they were scoring in the first eight seconds of the clock, 18-percent of the time. The year before that, it was 10 percent; now it’s 35 percent of the time. They’re playing fast. They have tremendous guard play. They’re one of the older teams in the league, maybe one of the more experienced teams in the country, with what they have. And they’re playing very aggressively."
Crean, previewing the Missouri game.