Tipsheet: Cubs add Jose Martinez, spice up rivalry with Cards

The Cardinals will see a familiar face this weekend at Wrigley Field: The Cubs acquired affable Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays to bolster their flagging offense.
Martinez was a steady offensive producer during his time with the Cardinals, batting better than .300 in his first two plus-seasons with the team, but he hasn’t clicked yet with the Cubs.
He is hitless in his first nine at-bats for the Cubs, who continue to underachieve offensively — as we saw with their 6-2 loss to the woeful Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.
Martinez didn’t expect to move from one contender to another before the trade deadline. Then again, the low-budget Rays are always churning their roster due to the franchise’s extreme financial limitation.
In this case, the Rays wanted to get some at-bats for Randy Arozarena, the outfielder who went with Martinez in the trade that netted the Cardinals pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore.
“You’re always surprised to get traded,” Martinez told reporters earlier in the week. “You don’t expect to get traded at all. With all the circumstances over there, they got a pretty good team. They had a lot of guys, good players over there.”
But Martinez knew all about the Cubs from his time in the STL.
“I was happy when I got that call, for sure, and I’m excited to be here, 100 percent,” he said. “You always want to play the Cubs, the atmosphere around the stadium. The fans are into it — a lot of Cubs fans were there at Busch Stadium, too. You always want to play them and compete because there’s a lot of excitement. Playing on this side, it’s going to be better, for sure, because I’m here now.”
Martinez got traded just ahead of this big Cardinals-Cubs showdown, which did not go unnoticed by his friends.
“As soon as I got traded, everybody started sending me the schedule, like, ‘Hey, look! This is what you got.’ I’m excited for that, too,” Martinez said. “They have a lot of great guys over there. A lot of good friends over there. But now it’s about competing, and now I’m with a different organization.
“It’s going to be fun because I’ve played over there, too, and I’m here now. So I can feel how it is on both sides.”
Here’s what folks are writing about the playoff chase:
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: “The Cubs are, by standings, the second-best team in the NL. The gap between the Dodgers and everybody else is getting bigger by the day, while what separates the Cubs, Padres and Braves is getting smaller. For now, the Cubs get the nod here. They’ve been good. But to be great, they’ll need Javy Baez and Kris Bryant to have stellar Septembers.”
Sam Miller, ESPN.com: “Reds hitters are third in the National League in homers, second in walks, and right in the middle of the league in strikeouts — yet they've scored the second fewest runs per game. That's because they've hit into horrifying luck, with the second-lowest batting average on balls in play in the past century — 20 points lower than any other team this year, 45 points lower than they themselves hit last year. Many a gambler has gone broke waiting for bad luck to even out, and the Reds might, too. But this is a strong lineup on paper, and the pitching staff — on pace to demolish the record for strikeouts per nine innings — is already doing its job.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The A’s, who lead the American League West by three games and have the second-best record in the league, now are faced with playing their final 26 games in 24 days, including four doubleheaders . . . The A’s were on a roll, winning 19 of their last 25 games, until they joined other teams and boycotted their Aug. 27 game against the Texas Rangers to raise social awareness after the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The next night, the Houston Astros did the same, postponing the A’s second consecutive game. They played a doubleheader and lost both to the Astros on Saturday, and then learned that night that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, postponing their game Sunday, and leaving them quarantined in their Houston hotel rooms. They underwent three consecutive days of testing, and finally Tuesday night, were cleared to travel home, postponing their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. So much for momentum, becoming the latest team to miss a significant stretch of games because of a positive COVID-19 test.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “They added eight players to a team already riding momentum. They fixed a dreadful catching situation with Jason Castro and Austin Nola (Padres catchers were hitting .136) and landed Mike Clevinger, the best pitcher traded. Is it risky to add eight players with 27 days left and make all the pieces fit? Sure. But the net effect is the Padres are a better team than if they didn’t take the risk.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Braves, Rays and Astros were all questionably quiet at the deadline. But, the Yankees definitely needed to do more. Right now, New York's rotation is not enough to get them two or three or four wins in a playoff series. All of us at CBS Sports picked the Yankees to finish ahead of the Rays in the AL East, and two of us had them winning the World Series. But now, the club's demolished by injuries once again to its core (Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres) and Tampa Bay has crushed New York in head-to-head this year. In a sprint season like this 60-game one, I'm not sure the Yankees are in good enough shape to get away without having added anyone noteworthy at the deadline. No trade deadline moves also just doesn't match up to their ‘World Series or bust’ attitude after the big Gerrit Cole signing this offseason.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “When the Angels stunned baseball by signing the best hitter on the market to play alongside Mike Trout, the best player in baseball, the general consensus was, 'Great player, but can he pitch?' That conventional wisdom has not been proven wrong in 2020. (Anthony) Rendon has indeed been terrific — he’s leading the AL in on-base percentage — and while maybe you’d want a bit more power, the Angels certainly can’t complain about him. Unfortunately, the pitching has cratered the way many worried it would, and the Angels have the worst record in the American League. The Angels have six more years of trying to get Trout and Rendon some pitching for support.”
MEGAPHONE
“In a year we didn’t expect anything to go smoothly, it’s been exactly that. It just seemed like — especially this last week — what could go wrong, actually did.”
• Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin, on dealing with a COVID-19 shutdown.
