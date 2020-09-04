Tipsheet: Cubs add Jose Martinez, spice up rivalry with Cards

Tom Verducci , SI.com : “They added eight players to a team already riding momentum. They fixed a dreadful catching situation with Jason Castro and Austin Nola (Padres catchers were hitting .136) and landed Mike Clevinger , the best pitcher traded. Is it risky to add eight players with 27 days left and make all the pieces fit? Sure. But the net effect is the Padres are a better team than if they didn’t take the risk.”

Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Braves, Rays and Astros were all questionably quiet at the deadline. But, the Yankees definitely needed to do more. Right now, New York's rotation is not enough to get them two or three or four wins in a playoff series. All of us at CBS Sports picked the Yankees to finish ahead of the Rays in the AL East, and two of us had them winning the World Series. But now, the club's demolished by injuries once again to its core (Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres) and Tampa Bay has crushed New York in head-to-head this year. In a sprint season like this 60-game one, I'm not sure the Yankees are in good enough shape to get away without having added anyone noteworthy at the deadline. No trade deadline moves also just doesn't match up to their ‘World Series or bust’ attitude after the big Gerrit Cole signing this offseason.”