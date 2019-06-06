It's only money. OK, it cost lots of money — $43 million over three years — but the Chicago Cubs bolstered their battered bullpen by adding free agent closer Craig Kimbrel while not subtracting any talent.
Kimbrel, 31, saved 333 games during his previous nine seasons while posting a 1.91 earned-run average and striking out 14.7 hitters per nine innings. Last season, Kimbrel was 5-1 with 42 saves and a 2.74 ERA for the Boston Red Sox.
The Cubs have been printing money at Wrigley Field for years, so there was no excuse for the franchise to pass on Kimbrel. And with veteran Ben Zobrist forfeiting his salary while on the suspended list, dealing with his divorce away from the team, the Cubs had more flexibility this summer to spend.
Not that they needed that flexibility because, again, they are printing money.
"There are always unknowns that come up during the season that can impact your financial picture," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters in Chicago. "This year in particular, there's been some unexpected variables that could possibly give us a little bit more flexibility than we had imagined. But, we don't talk in detail about our financial situation."
The Cubs desperately needed to strengthen the back end of their bullpen. None of the incumbents remotely resembled a closer. Brandon Morrow is struggling to come back from arm troubles and Pedro Strop, Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler, Brad Brach and Carl Edwards Jr. are all better in set-up roles.
"It lengthens our bullpen," starting pitcher Jon Lester told ESPN.com. "You're not worried about matching guys up and 'what about tomorrow?' I feel like we can play that game a little bit more now."
Well, at least the Cubs will be able to do that once Kimbrel is actually ready to pitch. He has been working out at full speed, but he will need some live action in minor league games to get ready.
"It's like getting a gift on Christmas morning and having to wait to open it for a week or so before he's here," Lester said.
If the Kimbrel signing pays off, the Cubs could get right back on course to win the National League Central. That, in turn, would put more pressure on the Cardinals and Brewers to make counter moves to keep up.
The Cardinals could use additional help for both their starting rotation and their bullpen. And while they have a largely set lineup, their inconsistent offense could use a jolt.
Here is what folks were writing about this move:
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: "Sixteen different pitchers have recorded the final out in a game for the 2019 Cubs. Twelve have been used in save situations. The team’s committee approach likely stops now, though: Chicago has its man in Craig Kimbrel. It’s been 222 days since Kimbrel’s last appearance on the mound, in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series. Over the last seven months, he’s gone from top free agent to perplexingly-still-available free agent to symbol of all that might be going wrong with modern free agency. When the clock struck midnight on Sunday, however, the compensatory draft pick attached to him through the qualifying offer expired, and Kimbrel’s market finally began to heat up . . . All winter, Chicago knew that it would have to start the season without injured closer Brandon Morrow, who would need the first month of the year to finish recovering from elbow surgery in November. Just before the start of the season, however, Morrow suffered a setback and was shut down; he has yet to pitch this year and still does not have a timetable for return. In his absence, the ‘pen struggled mightily during the first few weeks of the season, lowlighted by several disastrous meltdowns. It’s since found a balance, with more than a month of far more respectable performances, and it now ranks in the top third of ‘pens with a 4.02 ERA—albeit with the highest walk rate in the National League. The Cubs have managed their recent results without a traditional closer, however, sharing their final innings between Steve Cishek, Brandon Kintzler, Pedro Strop, Kyle Ryan, and Carl Edwards, Jr., among others, and there’s still room for improvement. Kimbrel can bring a sense of stability. While it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll perform immediately after his extended layover, there’s little reason to believe he shouldn’t soon reclaim his position among the best closers in the game . . . Now 31, Kimbrel still has a 97-mph fastball and wipe-out slider, and while he’s not without his worrying spots—in two of the last three seasons, he’s had a concerningly high walk rate—he’ll still become the strongest option in this ‘pen."
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: "Since most of the bigger midseason trades occur in July, in that sense the Cubs got the jump on the competition. And of course, they didn't have to give up any assets beyond the money spent to sign Kimbrel. So as far as any trades, anybody they might deal can instead be used in swaps for other needs moving forward. The whole deal hinges on Kimbrel. If the 31-year-old is overly rusty -- or just over the hill -- the Cubs have a new headache on their hands. And one for a few more seasons, since his deal runs through at least 2021. Right now, the Cubs can cross off adding a closer from their checklist -- actually, for now and the near future. And in doing so, they've once again established themselves as the favorites in the National League Central -- a division they've won previously with Wade Davis as the closer and Aroldis Chapman before him."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The addition of Kimbrel is just what the Cubs have needed. The team's overall ERA entering Wednesday was third in the NL, but the bullpen's 11 blown saves is tied for third-worst in the majors. Pedro Strop was supposed to be the guy in the ninth, but has pitched in only 13 games, returning recently after missing nearly a month. Steve Cishek has seen save opportunities as well. They'll certainly move into setup roles as Kimbrel, one of the game's best, assumes the mantle of closer."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "Entering Wednesday's action, the Cubs' bullpen actually hadn't been terrible, ranking eighth in the majors (and third in the National League) with a 4.02 ERA. I like to look at Win Probability Added for bullpens, as that statistic factors in game score and clutch results better than raw ERA, and the Cubs ranked 16th in the majors. OK, so the Cubs' bullpen was middle of the pack. It probably feels worse than that, but there have been a lot of bad bullpens this year. So Kimbrel should help. We all know Kimbrel struggled with his control last October, and while batters hit just .146 off him in the regular season, he did allow a career-worst 18 extra-base hits. The 31-year-old is not a sure thing to remain one of the best closers in the league, but he should be a clear upgrade over Strop and Cishek, and that pushes them into other roles. I would say that will help Maddon with his matchups except the Cubs don't really have a reliable lefty in the pen. The ripple effect is how the other teams in the NL Central might eventually upgrade their own rosters. With the Cubs holding on for a 9-8 victory Wednesday over the Rockies and the Brewers losing to the Marlins, the Cubs hold a one-game margin over Milwaukee and 3½ over St. Louis, with the Pirates and Reds a bit further back."
MEGAPHONE
"Honestly, anybody would be excited to get a guy of his ilk in their bullpen, there's no question about it. Quite frankly, pragmatically, I'm just dealing with what we have right now. It was so fun last night to be able to put Cishek in the eighth inning with a free-and-clear conscience, knowing that Stropy was there and so was Kintzler and so was Brach, et cetera, et cetera. And Carl pitching better. The whole group. When you're able to lengthen a bullpen, man, with the really quality guys at the end, you can shorten a game. There's no question. You can shorten a game."
• Cubs manager Joe Maddon, on the Kimbrel signing.