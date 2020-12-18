Tipsheet: Cubs are on hold with Bryant, Arenado trade rumors persist

For the record, agent Scott Boras is trying to chill all the Kris Bryant trade chatter.
Bryant became an offensive catalyst for the Cubs as they emerged as a perennial playoff threat. He is coming off a poor season, though, and he is a year away from free agency.
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is nearing a fish-or-cut-bait scenario with him. Does the team sign him to a long-term extension, deploy him as a potential rental player this season or trade him for other assets while it still can?
Boras dismissed Bryant’s poor 2020 season -- .206 batting average, .644 on-base plus slugging percentage – as a pandemic outlier.
“I think that anyone who knows baseball, take a look at any season Kris Bryant has had where he’s had over 550 at-bats and you’ll see what kind of player he is," Boras told reporters during the virtual winter meetings.
“I think that the Cubs obviously know KB very, very well. Jed knows him very, very well. They have great plans for him. We've talked to him about that -- what his role will be, a very important role going forward from 2020. He's a huge core of his team, as you'd expect from a player of his abilities.”
For the record, Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black is downplaying all the Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story trade rumors.
“You know how I feel about both of those guys,” Black told reporters. “They're great players and they're great Rockies. I anticipate them being on the team. I think you said it best about the rumors and speculation: In most cases what we hear, what we read, I think is 90 percent of that – [just] rumors.”
Elsewhere on the trade front, the Tampa Bay Rays are willing to take calls on starting pitcher Blake Snell. He is 28 years old and has three years and $39 million left on his contract.
That’s a relative bargain, even in the pandemic economy, but the Rays will always be looking to cut costs. That franchise runs on the cheap even when it banks big revenue-sharing dollars.
That spigot is turned off, for now, so the Rays will run on an especially tight budget.
“We want Blake to perform well and obviously those things are outside of our realm,” Boras said. “He's been very successful in Tampa, he knows the people that he's working with, he enjoys his coaches.
"I think players of this level and where he is contractually, something pretty extraordinary has to happen for them to be traded. So I would say you just keep your focus on what you're doing and if something like that happens -- I would just say it'd be something that doesn't normally happen.”
Another story to watch is Our Town’s Max Scherzer, who will be entering the final year of his contract. It’s unclear whether managing principal owner Mark Lerner is ready to offer him a worthy extension.
“You know, normally what we do is we kind of, in that setting, we kind of wait for the ownership to talk with us about it,” Boras said. “Mr. Lerner and I have had a few conversations and we're going to get together, you know, after the new year, and have some discussions, so we'll see how that goes."
Here is what folks are writing about the Hot Stove League
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Snell, 28, is under contract for three more seasons, at $11.1 million in 2021, $13.1 million in 2022 and $16.6 million in 2023. It's a bargain if Snell pitches even remotely close to his 2018 level and still a reasonable deal if he pitches like the past two seasons, when he posted a 3.96 ERA over 34 starts. The Rays have already lost Charlie Morton to the Braves in free agency, Yonny Chirinos is likely out for the season after Tommy John surgery and Brendan McKay had labrum surgery in August, so with the club's rotation depth in disarray, why would the Rays trade a potential ace who is locked up through 2023? Well, it is the Rays, so it's still about money and churning the roster to bring in younger, less expensive talent. The upcoming season presents new financial hurdles for the Rays, however. Because of the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, the Rays didn't receive their usual revenue-sharing check, an estimated $45 to $50 million in a normal year. Depending on what happens with the upcoming season, there might be no revenue sharing in 2021. The impact of the economic losses from 2020 and 2021 could be felt for several years.”
Robert Arthur, Baseball Prospectus: “From the White Sox signing Adam Eaton to the Mets getting help from Trevor May to Atlanta striking early with Drew Smyly and Charlie Morton, a few front offices have signaled interest in improving. While some front offices appear to be abandoning any hopes of contention, others—like those in Queens and the South Side of Chicago—have seen an opportunity and are going for it, however tepidly. As in every year, a few teams ought to emerge in 2021 as legitimately improved and with newfound championship hopes, and that will be thanks in part to free agent signings. A savvy owner (looking at you, Steve Cohen) could take advantage of the current frigid spending climate to build a very impressive roster in short order. The rest of the offseason will tell us whether anyone is bold enough to do so.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “To date, it has been a very quiet offseason for the Nationals, who have reportedly kicked the tires on Kris Bryant and DJ LeMahieu, but have not yet made a notable addition to their MLB roster. Their shopping list is long. GM Mike Rizzo needs a corner outfielder to replace Adam Eaton, a first baseman, a second or third baseman, a catcher, a back-end starter, and bullpen help. On top of that, Rizzo must deal with Scherzer's looming free agency. Scherzer's seven-year contract expires next offseason, and while an extension seems likely, it is not a given. Maybe the Nationals will have another poor season in 2021, pushing Scherzer to sign elsewhere so he can win again before he retires. Who's to say he won't decline and the club will want to walk away? As unlikely as it may seem, trading the 36-year-old Scherzer should be a consideration this offseason. He's popped up in trade rumors at various points in recent years, including after the team's 19-31 start in 2019, so the idea that Scherzer could be on the trade block is not completely insane. He's been there before. Chances are he'll be there again. That's the business.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Uh, yeah, trading [Sonny] Gray would be bad. It’s not easy — read, essentially impossible — to get win-now value in a trade where you give up the best player, and Gray would definitely be the best piece moving in a trade he’s involved in. Gray has three years left on his contract (including a $12 million club option for 2023), all of which are bargains on the team side. Project him for something like 10 WAR over those three years, and that’s both an excellent pitcher and a ton of surplus value. Even if you go a little lighter on the projection — say 8 WAR to account for a lot of aging — it’s clear that Gray is a valuable piece. Teams can move good players and still try to compete, but if the Reds are moving Gray in an attempt to save money, they’ll have to accept prospects instead of currently good players. There simply aren’t a lot of players who are better than Gray while also making less than him, and all of those players are tremendously valuable. Sure, Juan Soto is better and cheaper than Gray, but so what? No one the Reds could feasibly acquire in exchange for Gray will fit that bill.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “As the top of the market takes its sweet time developing, the interest in closer Liam Hendriks, far and away the best reliever available, is leading to an interesting array of teams ready to bid on his services, according to sources. The Chicago White Sox have been linked to Hendriks as his primary suitor, but a number of other teams in search of a closer -- or simply more bullpen help -- are prepared to pounce. Among the teams that have pursued the 32-year-old: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. Hendriks has been the best closer in baseball by a healthy margin the past two seasons, and his desire for a four-year deal at a strong annual value is understandable, especially with the next-best options – Blake Treinen, Alex Colome, Trevor Rosenthal and Brad Hand -- not the same caliber. The Dodgers would give Hendriks the best shot at a title. The Astros are hankering to add to a young bullpen. The Mets are everywhere because they can be. And Hendriks is familiar with the Blue Jays, having begun his stellar relief career with them in 2015. One team to keep an eye on: the Philadelphia Phillies, who, if given financial leeway with the hiring of new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, could see Hendriks as a panacea for some of their bullpen woes.”
MEGAPHONE
"I watched a lot of the playoff games after we were eliminated and quite honestly it was a little hard to watch, There was nothing going on. Strikeout, strikeout, home run. It was hard to watch. It tells me we have to find a way to make our game move."
Don Mattingly on the state of Our National Pastime.
