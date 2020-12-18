Tipsheet: Cubs are on hold with Bryant, Arenado trade rumors persist

Ben Clemens , FanGraphs: “Uh, yeah, trading [ Sonny ] Gray would be bad. It’s not easy — read, essentially impossible — to get win-now value in a trade where you give up the best player, and Gray would definitely be the best piece moving in a trade he’s involved in. Gray has three years left on his contract (including a $12 million club option for 2023), all of which are bargains on the team side. Project him for something like 10 WAR over those three years, and that’s both an excellent pitcher and a ton of surplus value. Even if you go a little lighter on the projection — say 8 WAR to account for a lot of aging — it’s clear that Gray is a valuable piece. Teams can move good players and still try to compete, but if the Reds are moving Gray in an attempt to save money, they’ll have to accept prospects instead of currently good players. There simply aren’t a lot of players who are better than Gray while also making less than him, and all of those players are tremendously valuable. Sure, Juan Soto is better and cheaper than Gray, but so what? No one the Reds could feasibly acquire in exchange for Gray will fit that bill.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “As the top of the market takes its sweet time developing, the interest in closer Liam Hendriks, far and away the best reliever available, is leading to an interesting array of teams ready to bid on his services, according to sources. The Chicago White Sox have been linked to Hendriks as his primary suitor, but a number of other teams in search of a closer -- or simply more bullpen help -- are prepared to pounce. Among the teams that have pursued the 32-year-old: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays. Hendriks has been the best closer in baseball by a healthy margin the past two seasons, and his desire for a four-year deal at a strong annual value is understandable, especially with the next-best options – Blake Treinen, Alex Colome, Trevor Rosenthal and Brad Hand -- not the same caliber. The Dodgers would give Hendriks the best shot at a title. The Astros are hankering to add to a young bullpen. The Mets are everywhere because they can be. And Hendriks is familiar with the Blue Jays, having begun his stellar relief career with them in 2015. One team to keep an eye on: the Philadelphia Phillies, who, if given financial leeway with the hiring of new president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, could see Hendriks as a panacea for some of their bullpen woes.”