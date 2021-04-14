Tipsheet: Cubs battling through miserable offensive start

They started the season 3-1 but have lost five of their last six games and the offensive numbers they are putting up are downright, well, offensive. The company line to this point has been the very-reasonable, ‘it's early,’ with manager David Ross leading the charge. And while you can't blame Ross here -- first off, it's true; second, what else is he supposed to say? -- there's an awful lot of context behind this start that paints a grim picture for the Cubs' upcoming summer. Let's keep in mind that contained in the Cubs' 4-6 record is that they've played six games against the Pirates. That Pirates team might end up being the worst in the NL or even the majors. The Cubs went 3-3 and were outscored 26-19 by the Pirates. The Pirates are 0-4 and have been outscored 36-10 when they don't play the Cubs. Yes, the Pirates are allowing nine runs per game against Not Cubs but a touch over three per game against the Cubs.

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “We can call Tuesday night the 'Night of the 11 Aces,' which might refer to the time Uncle Bob won all the money at family poker night, but on this evening refers to the unusual gift of seeing 11 legitimate preseason Cy Young candidates all starting. The marquee matchup was the American League Central showdown between the Indians’ Shane Bieber and the Whitc Sox’s Lucas Giolito in Chicago, and it lived up to expectations in what will be one of the best duels we'll see all season. Maybe the best we'll see. Both pitchers took a shutout into the eighth inning, Bieber went nine, and the game was scoreless heading into extra innings. Cleveland finally scratched two runs in the top of the 10th inning, and Bieber got the win when Josh Naylor caught Jake Lamb's potential tying home run just in front of the fence in right field. Both pitchers were in complete control throughout -- and showed you don't have to throw 98 mph to dominate in the majors. Bieber works extremely fast, which always makes his games enjoyable to watch, but it's his combination of throwing strikes with great movement that makes him so tough. He was amazingly efficient in this game: Through eight innings he had thrown just 86 pitches, a remarkable 67 for strikes, taking advantage of the hyper-aggressive Chicago lineup. The Sox finally made him work in the ninth inning as he threw 27 pitches, but with two on he fanned Yoan Moncada on four pitches -- four curveballs -- and pumped his fist as he walked off the mound. With that outing, Bieber wins Ace of the Night.”