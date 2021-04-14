Tipsheet: Cubs battling through miserable offensive start

It wasn’t as fun as a 14-run outburst, but the Chicago Cubs were riding high after Willson Contreras smacked a two-run homer to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Tuesday.
The Small Bears had managed just 49 hits during their first 10 games. They had mustered but a sacrifice fly through seven innings Tuesday.
Then Ian Happ beat Milwaukee’s fielding shift with a two-strike single off reliever Brent Suter. That’s sort of crafty hitting Cubs manager David Ross has waited two weeks to see.
“You know who started it all?” Ross said. “Happer just taking a single to right. It doesn't feel like we've had a lot of just singles. Just for him to do a good job of hitting, staying on Suter with two strikes and serving that ball to right, ground ball through the hole, beating the shift, I thought that was really one of the big turning points.”
Then Contreras, agitated by getting hit by Brewers pitchers repeatedly in the past two seasons, launched his decisive homer. He celebrated with an emphatic bat flip, then by shushing Brewers fans while rounded the bases.
"It feels good to shut them up," Contreras said of his motion to the Milwaukee crowd. “When they boo me, I don't really care. But, don't get sensitive when I do something like that. ... We sent a message. I think they picked the wrong guy to throw at. That was a message sent."
Hitting a homer is a more constructive response than starting a brawl which, under COVID-19 protocols, is frowned upon by MLB. Earlier this season Contreras was fined for drawing players from both benches while demonstratively protesting a HBP.
“That's number seven in the last 13 or 14 games,” Contreras said. “And I know that a lot of those hit-by-pitches are not intentional. I've been talking a lot to [Omar] Narváez, their catcher. We are really good friends. We're really close. And I told him, ‘I know you guys are not trying to hit me, but bro, that's something that frustrates any player. And I'm trying to take care of myself.’
“I was trying to send a message last series at home. And then I got fined."
Despite the emotional victory, the Cubs still ranked dead last in the majors with a .167 batting average. They were 28th with 32 runs scored in 11 games.
After 10 games, Kevin Goldstein had this take on the Cubs for FanGraphs:
The Cubs dropped their third straight game on Monday night in Milwaukee to fall to 4–6, and even that record feels like a miracle for them. Their crew of low-velo/command types in the rotation haven’t performed well, and the offense has been a non-factor with a miserable .164/.264/.321 line in 312 plate appearances; Chicago ranks last in baseball in all three triple-slash categories. Of the regular starters, just three are over the Mendoza line, only three have an on-base percentage over .300, and only three are slugging over .300. The end result is fewer than three runs per game, and even in a wide-open NL Central, that is just not going to cut it.
Matt Snyder had this take for CBSSports.com:
They started the season 3-1 but have lost five of their last six games and the offensive numbers they are putting up are downright, well, offensive. The company line to this point has been the very-reasonable, ‘it's early,’ with manager David Ross leading the charge. And while you can't blame Ross here -- first off, it's true; second, what else is he supposed to say? -- there's an awful lot of context behind this start that paints a grim picture for the Cubs' upcoming summer. Let's keep in mind that contained in the Cubs' 4-6 record is that they've played six games against the Pirates. That Pirates team might end up being the worst in the NL or even the majors. The Cubs went 3-3 and were outscored 26-19 by the Pirates. The Pirates are 0-4 and have been outscored 36-10 when they don't play the Cubs. Yes, the Pirates are allowing nine runs per game against Not Cubs but a touch over three per game against the Cubs.
So we'll need to keep an eye on the Cubs, particularly with the threat of a talent sell-off in the air.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “We can call Tuesday night the 'Night of the 11 Aces,' which might refer to the time Uncle Bob won all the money at family poker night, but on this evening refers to the unusual gift of seeing 11 legitimate preseason Cy Young candidates all starting. The marquee matchup was the American League Central showdown between the Indians’ Shane Bieber and the Whitc Sox’s Lucas Giolito in Chicago, and it lived up to expectations in what will be one of the best duels we'll see all season. Maybe the best we'll see. Both pitchers took a shutout into the eighth inning, Bieber went nine, and the game was scoreless heading into extra innings. Cleveland finally scratched two runs in the top of the 10th inning, and Bieber got the win when Josh Naylor caught Jake Lamb's potential tying home run just in front of the fence in right field. Both pitchers were in complete control throughout -- and showed you don't have to throw 98 mph to dominate in the majors. Bieber works extremely fast, which always makes his games enjoyable to watch, but it's his combination of throwing strikes with great movement that makes him so tough. He was amazingly efficient in this game: Through eight innings he had thrown just 86 pitches, a remarkable 67 for strikes, taking advantage of the hyper-aggressive Chicago lineup. The Sox finally made him work in the ninth inning as he threw 27 pitches, but with two on he fanned Yoan Moncada on four pitches -- four curveballs -- and pumped his fist as he walked off the mound. With that outing, Bieber wins Ace of the Night.”
Joel Sherman, New York Post: “It was just nine games, but what cannot be missed is that the Phils have added heat to their pen — namely with Jose Alvarado and Sam Coonrod. The relievers’ average velocity is collectively up two miles an hour from 2020, and the team went from being ranked 23rd in that area to fifth. Not surprisingly, the bullpen strikeout rate was up from 22.9 percent to 26.5. Besides Alvarado and Coonrod, the Phillies imported two former closers in Archie Bradley (now on the IL with an oblique injury) and Brandon Kintzler.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Because Luke Voit is hurt and [Jay] Bruce hasn't exactly stood out at first base, the Yankees could put [DJ] LeMahieu at first and [Gleyber] Torres at second, with [Tyler] Wade at short. That would improve their defense without drastically hurting their offense given how little Bruce has provided in the early going. Trading for a shortstop (Trevor Story?) is always possible, though it's a little too early for that. Either way, Torres must clean up those defensive issues, otherwise he'll find himself at another position. The upcoming free agent class is loaded with shortstops (Story, Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager) and while I'm not sure the Yankees have the appetite for another big long-term contract, it would be hard to pass those guys up should Torres remain mistake prone all season.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The one-time Twins phenom [Byron Buxton] has long been known for two things: His otherworldly talents, mostly involving speed and defense, and his inability to stay healthy. Well, he’s healthy so far, but that’s not what’s most amazing about him now. What’s most amazing about him now is that he is hitting the ball as hard, and as far, as anyone in baseball. He is tied for the MLB lead with five homers and leads the Majors with a 1.734 slugging percentage. Is it possible that he’s now, like, a six-tool player? Seven?”
MEGAPHONE
“He has the same intensity and conviction on pitch one and on pitch 110. And there’s an aura around guys like Clayton [Kershaw]. They can instill fear into a lineup because of the success they’ve had, and from the intensity they bring. I remember Max Scherzer screaming at Chase Utley to get in the box. Like, nobody does that to Chase Utley. But that’s an edge some of the elite pitchers have. They have that mound persona, which Clayton definitely has.”
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Ross Stripling, to FanGraphs.