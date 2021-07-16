Tipsheet: Cubs begin fire sale by trading Pederson to Braves

The Chicago Cubs’ fire sale is officially underway.
Looking for offensive help? Shopping for another late-inning reliever to handle high-leverage chores? Sniffing around for starting pitching depth?
Give Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer a call.
The Atlanta Braves phoned in a request and landed outfielder Joc Pederson in exchange for first base prospect Bryce Ball. Pederson, who has 11 homers and 39 RBIs this season, will help fill the void created by Ronald Acuna Jr.’s season-ending knee injury.
As for the Cubs, this could be the first of many moves as they retool what once was a championship roster. They are eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, tied for third place with the Cardinals.
“My job is to make the best possible decision for the Cubs,” Hoyer said. “Sometimes it's about the present and sometimes that decision is about the future. But that really is how I view it.”
Versatile, power-hitting Kris Bryant, closer Craig Kimbrel and left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin will be the top trade targets for teams shopping the Cubs roster.
Of the current core players, infielder Javier Baez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo seem most likely to stick in the Windy City with new contracts.
This is looking like a major retooling for the Cubs, but not a complete tank-and-rebuild job.
“You have to keep one eye on the future and think about what moves you can potentially make that can help build the next great Cubs team,” Hoyer said. “So yeah, I think you have to think through those things. I think it'd be irresponsible not to take those phone calls and think through it."
SIZING UP THE SECOND HALF
Here is what folks are writing about the rest of the baseball season:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Look, it could be worse. The Cardinals have almost an entire rotation on the injured list – Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martinez, Mikes Mikolas and Dakota Hudson. And yet the offense has been the bigger issue than the pitching staff. Nolan Arenado has been solid and Tyler O'Neill has been a pleasant surprise, but even with O'Neill slugging .546 the Cardinals rank just 23rd in the majors in outfield OPS. Paul DeJong is hitting below .200 and Paul Goldschmidt's 115 OPS+ would be the lowest of his career. Never count out the Cardinals, but this is a .500 team that looks like a .500 team the rest of the way -- and the Cardinals haven't finished below even since 2007.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “The most surprising race might be in the NL Central, where the Brewers and Reds, not the Cubs and Cardinals, are in first and second place, respectively. The Reds ended the first half on an 8-2 run and are four games behind Milwaukee entering play Friday. And as luck would have it, they play each other this weekend, in Cincinnati.”
Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “The Brewers won 19 games in June, including an 11-game win streak on account of an extremely soft schedule that saw them face the Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Pirates twice in the past month; they won 17 of their 20 games against those three teams. They’ve fallen back to earth a bit with series losses against the Mets and the surging Reds last week. Still, their red hot June combined with the woes of the Cubs have earned them a sizable lead in the NL Central.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “In the NL East, it seems like all roads are pointing to the Mets, but man, they aren't reliable. I'll take 'em, but I'm not confident. The Brewers are going to take the NL Central, though the Reds appear ready to push them while the Cubs and Cardinals are trying to outdo each other with falling apart. Out West, the Dodgers are the smart pick. The Padres have been the trendy one. I think both wild cards come from here, but the other team that has made me a believer is the Giants, so screw it, I'm going with them. I think they'll be aggressive at the trade deadline and they've really unlocked something with their pitching.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres had the look of teams that could potentially be the two very best of the sport when the 2021 season began. At the start of the second half, neither even leads its division. That's how dominant the National League West has become. The Dodgers and Padres have basically been as advertised, but the San Francisco Giants, a team in transition, went into the All-Star break with the best record in Major League Baseball, creating a logjam at the top of the NL West that should spill into an exhilarating final stretch of the regular season. The Giants, Dodgers and Padres all fall within the top six in run-differential and the top eight in winning percentage. Over the past 20 years, there has been only one instance -- with the 2015 NL Central -- when three teams from the same division finished within the top five winning percentages, a realistic outlook for 2021.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “If you haven’t already, you should make your peace with this Giants team as a serious title contender. Mike Yastrzemski’s shocking emergence as a star in 2019 and 2020 was not an outlier, but merely a harbinger of things to come. Steven Duggar, another unremarkable left-handed college outfield prospect, is all of a sudden hitting like Orlando Cepeda. The last remaining holdouts from the Even Year [B.S.] teams have rediscovered their lost youth, so much so that it wouldn’t be a shock to see Peter Thiel banging on the stadium gates demanding to know their secrets. But once you get past the initial shock of, say, Anthony DeSclafani throwing two complete-game shutouts and having an outside shot at 20 wins, it’s hard to identify a fatal weakness for the Giants. Maybe injuries—Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria, and Tommy La Stella are all on the IL—but the team had been planning for life after those guys anyway. When Posey went down, they could call up Joey Bart. Darin Ruf has hit .271/.387/.542 since returning from Korea a year ago. Their rotation is deep, their bullpen is solid, and their run differential is the second best in the NL. This run doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.”
MEGAPHONE
“There are still a lot of teams out there still in the hunt and still contending. If there’s things out there we can add, we’ll look to do it. I know we’ve had our challenges, but I think everyone in our division has. So this one made sense for us, and we jumped on it.”