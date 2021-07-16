Tipsheet: Cubs begin fire sale by trading Pederson to Braves

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “If you haven’t already, you should make your peace with this Giants team as a serious title contender. Mike Yastrzemski’s shocking emergence as a star in 2019 and 2020 was not an outlier, but merely a harbinger of things to come. Steven Duggar, another unremarkable left-handed college outfield prospect, is all of a sudden hitting like Orlando Cepeda. The last remaining holdouts from the Even Year [B.S.] teams have rediscovered their lost youth, so much so that it wouldn’t be a shock to see Peter Thiel banging on the stadium gates demanding to know their secrets. But once you get past the initial shock of, say, Anthony DeSclafani throwing two complete-game shutouts and having an outside shot at 20 wins, it’s hard to identify a fatal weakness for the Giants. Maybe injuries—Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria, and Tommy La Stella are all on the IL—but the team had been planning for life after those guys anyway. When Posey went down, they could call up Joey Bart. Darin Ruf has hit .271/.387/.542 since returning from Korea a year ago. Their rotation is deep, their bullpen is solid, and their run differential is the second best in the NL. This run doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.”