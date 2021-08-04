Tipsheet: Cubs break-up takes ugly turn as Hoyer blames players

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “As much as the Cubs targeted what they felt was the most value they could get, the mixture they got will enrich a system that looks far better than it did a year ago. Outfielder Brennen Davis is it crushing in Double-A at 21. Outfielder Owen Caissie, 18, has looked like the best player in the Arizona Complex League, and 18-year-old shortstop Reggie Preciado has been almost as impressive. Both came to the Cubs in the offseason deal that sent Cy Young runner-up Darvish to San Diego. That trade started what the deadline day finished: a new era on the North Side of Chicago. The effect of July 30 for the Yankees, Mets, Giants and White Sox made itself clear immediately: Rizzo, Baez and Bryant all homered in their first games with their new teams, and Kimbrel threw perfect innings in his first two outings. For the Cubs, the results won't be known for years. When they are, they can only hope the legacy of 2016 -- and what it ultimately wrought -- stretches well into the 2020s.”