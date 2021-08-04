Tipsheet: Cubs break-up takes ugly turn as Hoyer blames players

Not only did Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer gut his team by trading away his best players, he then blamed for the breakup to the athletes.
Hoyer told ESPN 1000 radio station that he did his best to get Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez signed to contract extensions.
“That will probably be my greatest source of frustration from this era,” Hoyer said Monday. “I put my head on the pillow every night knowing that we put our best foot forward.
“I don't know why guys didn't want to sign. I don't know why guys didn't want to even counteroffer, oftentimes. Every one of these guys would say they wanted to stay in Chicago, 'we wanted to be a Cub,' but then we would sit down and do negotiations, that wasn't how they acted.”
The next day Rizzo went on the station to rebut Hoyer.
“Listen, when it comes to the guys on our team and what we did — Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, MVPs, Rookie of the Years, good people — those things cost money,” Rizzo said. “I know it comes down to a business and when you want your cake, and you want to eat it too, that's kind of how it seemed.
“I think it can all speak for itself that there’s a common denominator that no one signed.”
The enormously profitable Cubs tried to lowball Rizzo on an extension after he played his prime years on a team-friendly deal. The team alienated Kris Bryant from the start by leaving him in the minors to gain an extra year of contract control on him.
As for Baez, Tipsheet has no idea why the Cubs failed to secure him. Maybe the team simply had concerns about his offensive projection.
Whatever the case all three players seem happy with their new team.
"When you get traded to the New York Yankees, you get to put this uniform on and go from one historic franchise to another,” Rizzo told reporters. “It's just an amazing feeling and opportunity for me to come in here and play for the Yankees, in this lineup, in New York City. You just can't ask for more as a player.”
Bryant was blown away by how the San Francisco Giants have treated him and his family after his trade. Among the touches: having Giants gear waiting for his family when it arrived at its San Francisco hotel.
“When you talk about making a first impression on me and my wife, it was a pretty good one,” Bryant said. “Kyler would not let go of the jersey last night. He’s recognizing the Giants logo now and he keeps saying ‘Daddy,’ to that logo, so it’s really special. I’m over the moon right now.”
Meanwhile Baez raved about the reception he got from New York Mets after arriving in his trade.
“I’m really excited, man, really excited to hear the fans cheering my name,” Báez said. “That’s the biggest thing that motivates me to be out there, that I play for the fans. The love for the fans means so much to me. The love that they showed me tonight, it was really special.”
Here’s what folks are writing about the Cubs:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “There's a line of demarcation in baseball for what constitutes ‘smart business’ and what doesn't, and that line is contingent on whether it's the player or the team that is acting within their collectively bargained rights. When Hoyer and the Cubs manipulated Bryant's service time, leaving him a day short of qualifying for free agency a winter earlier -- an act that was met with an unsuccessful grievance -- that was smart business. When the Cubs signed Rizzo to a long-team extension and never corrected the terms as he outperformed (to the extent that FanGraphs estimated he was worth $170 million more than he received), that was smart business. But when the players want their cut, be it by negotiating or by electing to hit the open market to improve their leverage, then it's no longer smart business; it's greed.”
Rick Telander, Chicago Sun-Times: “If Jake Arrieta had been decent as a starting pitcher, if the Cubs hadn’t lost 11 consecutive games from June 25 to July 6, if Jason Heyward weren’t batting under .200, if pitcher Adbert Alzolay weren’t 4-11, if Rizzo were hitting more homers . . . maybe the Cubs would have gone for it all instead of folding. That 11-game skid did it. The Cubs were tied for first in the National League Central on June 24, in fourth place on July 6. We waited 108 years for the 2016 World Series crown, and here we go again. Yeah, it’s sad. Yeah, it’s giving up. But for now, let’s assume this is Hoyer’s strategy, his disaster plan. One fact: The Cubs’ title team that should have started a mini-dynasty lost its mojo. Most championship teams do. No excuse, but it’s a fact. Consider that in the last seven years, there have been seven different World Series winners.”
Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “The Cubs never produced the next wave of talent behind their 2016 champs, especially on the mound, meaning the team's continued success was dependent on the same group. They traded away the best young talent they did have to plug holes while attempting to sustain a winning window. Meanwhile, the players who won a championship never found that level again, and it was only magnified by the lack of reinforcements to the lineup and rotation . . . The organization stopped spending. After Yu Darvish came to Chicago on a six-year deal before the 2018 season, the only significant offseason signing was Craig Kimbrel's three-year, $43 million contract and that happened only after Ben Zobrist's non-paid leave freed up some payroll. The Cubs subsequently jettisoned Darvish -- and the $59 million remaining on his $126 million contract -- just when he was pitching his best. During the pandemic, ownership stated they were suffering ‘biblical losses’ and subtracted from a 2020 playoff team instead of adding to it.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “For the Cubs, the major culprit was a nearly barren starting rotation. Hoyer said they were willing to keep the stars around if the team was primed for another playoff run, but he failed to mention that he traded ace Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres in a cost-cutting move over the winter. That brought back starter Zach Davies, but he is a mid-rotation arm at his best — and he hasn’t been at his best. Without Darvish, the Cubs' rotation looked intentionally flimsy. Through the games prior to the deadline, Chicago starters posted a 4.65 ERA that rated as 14% worse than average and struck out only 19.3% of batters, fourth-worst in MLB.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “As much as the Cubs targeted what they felt was the most value they could get, the mixture they got will enrich a system that looks far better than it did a year ago. Outfielder Brennen Davis is it crushing in Double-A at 21. Outfielder Owen Caissie, 18, has looked like the best player in the Arizona Complex League, and 18-year-old shortstop Reggie Preciado has been almost as impressive. Both came to the Cubs in the offseason deal that sent Cy Young runner-up Darvish to San Diego. That trade started what the deadline day finished: a new era on the North Side of Chicago. The effect of July 30 for the Yankees, Mets, Giants and White Sox made itself clear immediately: Rizzo, Baez and Bryant all homered in their first games with their new teams, and Kimbrel threw perfect innings in his first two outings. For the Cubs, the results won't be known for years. When they are, they can only hope the legacy of 2016 -- and what it ultimately wrought -- stretches well into the 2020s.”
MEGAPHONE
“It was a really, really tough time, still is. It's going to take a while to process. It's just very different around here without those guys. Nothing you can do but move forward. … Our jobs are to go out, take the field and just play as good of baseball as we can with who we got, like you saw today, [and] still win baseball games.”
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks, on the gutting of his team.