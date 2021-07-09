Tipsheet: Cubs concede NL Central to Brewers, prepare to sell off players

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “We've discussed ad nauseam the fact that Bryant, Báez and Rizzo are free agents at the end of the season. It bears repeating now with the team in total disarray and the trade deadline here at the end of the month. This doesn't mean the Cubs have to deal any of the three, but it's obviously worth exploring what might come back. Bryant has been inconsistent, overall, the past few years, but he flashed his MVP upside again earlier this season. After being banged up a bit and slumping, he's back to looking like his old self. He's hitting .270./351/.502 (134 OPS+) and has shown that he can play at a high level nearly anywhere on the diamond. He's even logged time in center field and looked plenty capable out there. Surely there will be suitors and the Cubs can get something of substance back. On Rizzo, I'm not so sure. He's a good hitter, just not a great one anymore. He's hitting .246/.341/.431 (113 OPS+) with 10 homers. He often deals with day-to-day back issues and is almost 32. He's a good defensive first baseman, but he doesn't provide versatility on the field. Maybe just play this one out and give him a qualifying offer in the offseason. Báez is a wild card. He could fit at second, third or short and be an excellent defender at any of the three spots. So many teams will be turned off by him leading the majors in strikeouts while sitting with just a .282 on-base percentage, but he has 21 homers, 56 RBI and 10 steals in addition to how he fields. He is the Cubs' leader in WAR, after all. I have zero idea what the Cubs could get for him, but it's worth looking around. If anyone wants him, they should come hard right now, because he's heating up and these streaks can last a while.”