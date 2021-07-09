Tipsheet: Cubs concede NL Central to Brewers, prepare to sell off players

Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer decided to wave the white towel this week after watching his team lose its 11th consecutive game.
He served notice that he was ready to sell off assets. Slugger Kris Bryant and closer Craig Kimbrel head that list. Reliever Andrew Chafin will draw interest and teams will make pitches for shortstop Javier Baez and first baseman Anthony Rizzo as well.
“Eleven days ago, we were fully on the buy side of this transaction and everyone was calling about that," Hoyer told reporters at Wrigley Field on Thursday. “Obviously, people are now calling to see which players are available, so it's a very different scenario than we expected.
“Life comes at you fast. Eleven games changes a lot of things.”
After Hoyer made his proclamation, the Cubs roared onto the field . . . and took an 8-0 powder against the Philadelphia Phillies for their 12th loss in 13 games.
"This group has had incredibly high highs together," Hoyer said. "Our troughs have been lower than one would expect, sometimes for different reasons. When we've struggled, we've struggled more than we should have given our talent level. That's been a source of frustration and confusion at times."
So Hoyer always knew his franchise was headed for a reset. He started the process by moving key asset Yu Darvish and by letting slugger Kyle Schwarber walk during the offseason.
He came into the season prepared to let the remaining core of the World Championship team take one more run. But he was also prepared to expedite the inevitable roster retooling if the team went south.
And the Small Bears went south, rather abruptly.
“When you're in this moment and your playoff odds get into single digits, at this time of the year, you have to keep one eye on the future," Hoyer said. "You would be irresponsible not to take those phone calls and think through them.
“Milwaukee playing great baseball at the same time was really damaging to our playoff hopes.”
Bryant seems most likely to move. He is headed toward free agency, he has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, and he never got on the same page with franchise management in terms of a contract extension.
Kimbrel is having a fabulous season, so he will fetch a nice trade return. Rizzo’s nagging back problems diminished his standing as a building block, but presumably Hoyer will be less inclined to move Baez.
“At some point, there's going to have to be some turnover with the roster, in part because right now we're not seeing the results that we need to as a roster,” Hoyer said. “That's not pointing any fingers on any individual guy.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “We've discussed ad nauseam the fact that Bryant, Báez and Rizzo are free agents at the end of the season. It bears repeating now with the team in total disarray and the trade deadline here at the end of the month. This doesn't mean the Cubs have to deal any of the three, but it's obviously worth exploring what might come back. Bryant has been inconsistent, overall, the past few years, but he flashed his MVP upside again earlier this season. After being banged up a bit and slumping, he's back to looking like his old self. He's hitting .270./351/.502 (134 OPS+) and has shown that he can play at a high level nearly anywhere on the diamond. He's even logged time in center field and looked plenty capable out there. Surely there will be suitors and the Cubs can get something of substance back. On Rizzo, I'm not so sure. He's a good hitter, just not a great one anymore. He's hitting .246/.341/.431 (113 OPS+) with 10 homers. He often deals with day-to-day back issues and is almost 32. He's a good defensive first baseman, but he doesn't provide versatility on the field. Maybe just play this one out and give him a qualifying offer in the offseason. Báez is a wild card. He could fit at second, third or short and be an excellent defender at any of the three spots. So many teams will be turned off by him leading the majors in strikeouts while sitting with just a .282 on-base percentage, but he has 21 homers, 56 RBI and 10 steals in addition to how he fields. He is the Cubs' leader in WAR, after all. I have zero idea what the Cubs could get for him, but it's worth looking around. If anyone wants him, they should come hard right now, because he's heating up and these streaks can last a while.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “One can't talk about the Dodgers without bringing up the ongoingn sexual assault investigation into Trevor Bauer, whose side has denied the allegations. The Dodgers don't know when -- if ever -- he'll return. And now, with Clayton Kershaw landing on the injured list with inflammation in his left forearm, a team that went into the season with an excess of starting pitching will have a shortage of it to begin the second half. Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin are the only healthy starters at the moment, and Urias has already exceeded his previous career high in innings. Perhaps eventually another spot can be filled by David Price, who would have to be stretched out after sitting out the 2020 season and spending all of 2021 in a bullpen role. Another option could be top prospect Josiah Gray, who is building himself back up after a shoulder injury. More likely: The Dodgers will have to find a starting pitcher before the trade deadline.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “Dominic Leone absolutely showed in Toronto. In 2017, he threw 70 innings of 2.56 ERA relief, and it looked real; he struck out 29% of his opponents, posted a swinging strike rate to match, and limited walks despite average command. Relievers appear out of nowhere all the time, but his fastball/cutter combo looked sustainable — so much so that the Cardinals traded for him that offseason to bolster their bullpen. It wasn’t sustainable. He got hurt in 2018, got shelled in ’19, and found himself wandering the DFA desert after St. Louis non-tendered him. He pitched 9.2 uninspiring innings for Cleveland — 8.38 ERA, 5.47 FIP, 10.6% walk rate — before landing with the Giants this offseason. Naturally, he’s been lights out so far this year. He started the season in Triple-A Sacramento, but the team called him up after nine excellent innings. Since joining the major league club, he’s been blowing the competition away; a 30.6% strikeout rate, 2.37 FIP (1.10 ERA, but it’s 16 innings so cool it with the Bob Gibson comparisons), and a career-low walk rate. Last year, Leone started dabbling with a slider to complement his cutter. He’d used it before, but got away from it in Toronto and St. Louis, instead focusing on a two-pitch mix. His re-discovery of a second breaking pitch has paid immediate dividends; opponents are coming up empty on 54.8% of their swings against it, and when he throws it with two strikes he’s striking opponents out 35.3% of the time.”
MEGAPHONE
“Whenever the finality of those decisions are made, then that's when you'll kind of reflect. Until then, we really need to focus on baseball and playing good baseball night in and night out and doing the best we can for this organization and for one another.”
Cubs manager David Ross, on his team staggering toward a roster retooling.